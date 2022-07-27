Top 10 Best water noodles for pool for adults Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

WOW World of Watersports Foam Pool Noodle



Soft Dipped Pool Float, Non Slip, Vinyl Coated Swim Float

The WOW World of Watersports Foam Pool Noodles are made from a slip-proof textured floating foam with a triple-dip vinyl coating. These pool noodles will not break or deteriorate. They are resistant to UV so protected against the sun, saltwater, and pool chemicals.

Ribbed texture, soft luxurious foam for extra grip and non-slip makes floating comfortable and easy plus conforms to the body. Extra-large for support and more flotation.

Supports up to 250 Pounds

5.5″ wide X 46″ long

UV Resistant

Vinyl Coated

First Class Soft Dipped Foam Pool Noodles



Vinyl Coated

The Pool Noodle is made from heavy-duty vinyl-coated material for extra durability, robust triple-dip vinyl ensures long lasting color.

Supports up to 250 Pounds

Extra-large swimming pool noodle for support and more flotation, pool noodle can support up to 250 pounds, 5.5-inch-wide by 46 inches long.

Great for Kids

A perfect addition to your pool parties and weekend getaways. Great for kids and adults, in the pool, river or lake or for exercise.

Color

Purple

Lime Green

Blue

Red

Size

46 in x 5.5 in

46 in x 5.5 in

46 in x 5.5 in

46 in x 5.5 in

Capacity

250 lbs

250 lbs

250 lbs

250 lbs

Triple-dip vinyl for long lasting color and duraility

✓

✓

✓

✓

UV Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

Package Dimensions‏:‎47 x 6.3 x 6.1 inches; 4.4 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎June 6, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎WoW Sports

ASIN‏:‎B07SWNN6DS

Extra-large swimming pool noodle for support and more flotation, pool noodle can support up to 250 pounds, 5.5-inch-wide by 46 inches long. It is a perfect addition to your pool parties and weekend getaways

Thick swimming pool noodle with ribbed texture, soft luxurious foam for extra grip and non-slip makes floating comfortable and easy plus conforms to the body. A slip-proof textured floating foam with triple-dip vinyl coating

UV Resistant – Resistant to UV so protected against the sun, salt water, and pool chemicals

Heavy-Duty Performance – The fun pool float has heavy duty vinyl-coated for extra durability. Robust triple-dip vinyl on these swimming noodles ensures long lasting color.

Fun Pool Noodle – The fun pool float is great for kids and adults, in the pool, river or lake or for exercise