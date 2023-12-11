Top 10 Best water heater natural gas Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Eccotemp 45HI-NG is the largest indoor model of the Eccotemp tankless line. Rated at impressive 6.8 Gallons Per Minute and 140,000 BTU per hour, the Eccotemp 45HI-NG can meet all the hot-water needs of a standard home or apartment with one or two bathrooms, as well as smaller commercial applications.

Power Type

Natural Gas

Liquid Propane

Dimensions

22 x 15 x 6 inches

29 x 17 x 10 inches

Installation

indoor

indoor

Color

White

White

Flow Rate

6.8 GPM

6.8 GPM

Power Source

Gas-Powered

Gas-Powered

The indoor installation will save space in your home and because it is compact and quiet, you will barely notice it is there.

Whole home indoor, Natural Gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 6.8 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy efficient and perfect for any home. apartment or town home!

The Eccotemp 45H/HI series is CSA Certified for US and Canadian use guaranteeing a safe, easy, and enjoyable installation experience.

