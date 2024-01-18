Top 10 Best water heater gas control valve Reviews

Top 10 Best water heater gas control valve in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
SaleBestseller No. 2
EcoSmart ECO 27 Tankless Water Heater, Electric, 27-kW - Quantity 1, 17 x 17 x 3.5
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
SaleBestseller No. 3
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
SaleBestseller No. 4
Eccotemp i12-LP Water Heater, 4 GPM, Black
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
SaleBestseller No. 5
Eccotemp FVI12-LP Liquid Propane Gas Tankless Water Heaters, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
SaleBestseller No. 6
Rinnai RL94IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 9.8 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180iN model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
SaleBestseller No. 7
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
SaleBestseller No. 8
Rinnai RL75IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 7.5 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160iN model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 7.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Bestseller No. 9
Takagi T-H3-DV-N Condensing High Efficiency Natural Gas Indoor Tankless Water Heater, 10-Gallon Per Minute, 199,000 BTU
- Endless hot water, On-demand usage, Compact, Space saving, Energy conservation
- Computerized safety features, No pilot light to have to worry about
- Safety features include freeze, overheat, surge protection, and troubleshooting diagnostic codes
- Satisfies the 2012 SCAQMD Rule 1146.2 for Ultra-Low NOx Emissions
- Primary heat exchanger utilizes commercial-grade copper alloy for 25 times better heat transfer than stainless steel, Integrated controls and power cord as standard features
SaleBestseller No. 10
SINGARO Car Cup Coaster, 4PCS Universal Non-Slip Cup Holders Embedded in Ornaments Coaster, Car Interior Accessories, Black
- High quality: Made of high-quality pvc soft glue, the material is soft, flexible, durable, not easy to deform, feels thick, waterproof and dustproof, and keeps your cup slot clean and tidy.
- Personalization: The car coaster adopts groove pattern design, with beautiful shape and various colors and styles, which can add color to your car.
- Compatibility: Product size is 2.77 inches. Not only can it be placed in a car cup holder to reduce noise from the cup holder sliding while driving, but it can also be placed at home or in the office. Before buying, you can measure whether it will fit the model, this will avoid the problem of inconsistent size
- Easy to clean: When the coaster has stains and residual dirt after use, it can be used after washing with water and drying.
- After service: If you have any questions about the product, please contact us in time, and we will provide return service.
Our Best Choice: AMERICAN WATER HEATER GIDDS-110577 Replacement Gas Valve Natural Gas 1″ Insulation
Our rating: (4.5 / 5)
[ad_1] OEM replacement gas valve for the Series 100 Premier Plus residential natural gas water heaters used on models with 30 gallons tanks through 50 gallon tanks. Can also be used on equivalent American & U.S. Craft master brands Series 100 units. Made to fit on units with 1″ insulation. Gas valve made by Honeywell. – Manufacturer: American Water Heater
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:6.6 x 5.9 x 5.7 inches; 4.72 Ounces
Item model number:GIDDS-110577
Date First Available:November 3, 2012
Manufacturer:National Brand Alternative
ASIN:B008MG2B9W
Honeywell Replacement Gas Valve Natural Gas 1 In. Insulation
Category: Plumbing Supplies
Manufacturer: American Water Heater