Top 10 Best water heater element socket Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Camco’s Chrome-Plated Specialist Drinking water Heater Component Socket will allow you to easily swap screw-in electric h2o heater features. Utilizing a ½-inch drive ratchet, the factor socket eliminates standard hex bushing drinking water heater features that are normally discovered in property applications. Not for use on RV electric drinking water heaters will not healthy a h2o heater drain valve.

Specialist Ingredient Socket: Very easily replaces screw-in electric powered drinking water heater things

Compatibility: Suitable with conventional ½-inch socket drives

Matches: Regular hex bushing water heater factors

Utilization: For household applications

Tough Design: Chrome-plated metal