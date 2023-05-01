Top 10 Best water ground for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The BURNDY BWB680 Series h2o bonding kit maintains consistent make contact with with pool h2o to assure that the pool is successfully bonded at all instances. Fulfills Equipotential Bonding: Pool H2o Needs of NEC 680.26(C) and is UL467 Listed. BURNDY BWB680 Collection is one particular of the couple and the most person pleasant, products and solutions on the market that complies with this code. Other solutions are put in the plumbing, which is not usually in get in touch with with the water and thus does not fulfill code necessities. Due to the fact the BWB680 Collection is placed in the skimmer, it is normally in speak to with the water. The BWB680AG is applicable for use in above floor swimming pools only. Integrated in the BURNDY BWB680 Sequence Bonding Package: 1 (1) bonding plate a person (1) rubber sealing washer two (2) flat washers two (2) lock washers two (2) nuts and 1 (1) BURNDY CL501-TN.

Pool H2o Bonding Kits for over ground pools

As opposed to otherproducts, the BURNDY BWB680 is put in the pool’s skimmer,ensuring it is often in make contact with with the h2o.

UL Stated

Quick to set up on the side wall of the skimmer, belowthe basket and out of the way

The BWB680 collection characteristics possibilities for in-groundand above-floor pools