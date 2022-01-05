Top 10 Best water filter under sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

WORTH YOUR TRUST

KFLOW has been focusing on the design, development, manufacturing of water purification equipment since its establishment in 1997. With unremitting pursuit to workmanship and 20-year R&D experience, we create premium products based on strict testing of material selection, workmanship and performance. We own 52 patents, including patent for installation-free water purifier and raw wastewater shared container.

With exclusive 4-stage filtration tech, we make sure every water drop that goes into body is premium. Invest family’s health with true RO water filter!

Effectively Block 1,000+ Contaminants and Improve Taste

1. IMPROVE: TDS, taste, odor, limescale and turbidity.

2. CARCINOGENS: Chlorides, Nitrosamine, Trihalomethane, Chromium, chromium (hexavalent), chromium (trivalent), cadmium and cadmium compounds, and ferric oxide.

3. HEAVY METALS: Lead, iron, mercury, barium, copper, radium and aluminum.

4. MICROORGANIC AND PARTICLES: Sand.

5. INORGANIC POLLUTANTS: Arsenic, chlorine, nitrate, inorganic arsenic compounds, calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate, copper sulfateand fluoride.

1st Stage – Polypropylene Filter (T-type PPF)

SGS standard

Filtration Precision: 5μm

Remove dirt, corrosion, sediment, sand and any other physical particles.

Working Pressure: 0.1 – 0.4Mpa Working Temperature: 4 – 40°C

2nd Stage – Coconut Carbon Block Filter (CTO)

National Testing Institutions Standard

Filtration Precision: 0.5μm

Removes any additional chlorine from the water without releasing.

Working Pressure: 0.1 – 0.4Mpa Working Temperature: 4 – 40°C

3rd Stage – Reverse Osmosis Membrane (R.O. Membrane)

High quality filter element certified by CE.

Filtration Aperture: 0.0001μm

Heavy Metal Removal Rate:99.9%

Desalination Rate: 96.8%

Filter out heavy metals, any other harmful substances.

4th Stage – Rear Coconut Carbon Block Filter (CCF)

Filtration Precision: 0.1μm

Improve the taste of the pure water to light sweet.

Working Pressure: 0.1 – 0.4Mpa Working Temperature: 4 – 40°C

Replacement Reminder

The filter indicator reminds you of the remaining life of the filter cartridges and notifies you when the water filter cartridges need to be replaced.

No Secondary Pollution

Creative Carafe replaces pressure vessels. Don’t worry the problem that long time water storage in the machine leads to secondary pollution.

Save More water

RECYCLING MULTI-FILTRATION TECH saves up to 300% water compared to conventional RO systems, reducing the cost of buying bottled water all the time.

No Installation

No installation required. All you have to do is fill the water tank and press the button. Extremely user-friendly for everyone.

Without Water Source Limitation

Without restriction by the water source, you can place it on anywhere with available power supply. Goodbye to water filter jugs, faucets and normal under-sink reverse osmosis water filter systems!

Replace in 3 Seconds

The spiral design of the cartridge replacement makes changing the filter very easy and requires NO TOOLS, so you can complete the replacement process in seconds.

Elegant and Compact Design

With piano lacquer, this water purifier will delight your desk, bedside table, granite counter, and even for RVs. Combination of functionality and decoration.

Please Note:

1. Every machine was tested before package, thus there might be a little water droplets in water tank.

2. In the beginning, because of new filter cartridges activation, for the first time use, please flush system 10 times and pour away these water.

3. The 1st – 2nd tank of water is used to fill the new filter, thus there might just a few drops comming out of the machine for the first and second time use.

4. There are two modes to reset the consumption display after the filter has been replaced.

(1) Automatic reset mode: The 4 color blocks of corresponding filter cartridge’s are all vanished and must be replaced. After replacing, just simply press and hold the reset button for 5 seconds to complete the reset.

(2) Manual reset mode: The 4 color blocks of corresponding filter cartridge are not all vanished, but you want to replace them. After replacement, press the reset button for 3 seconds in the normal standby state and the life indicator of the first stage filter cartridge will flash. Then click the water producing button to select the replaced filter cartridge and finally click the Reset button to complete the process.

Service Life

See Details

1 Year

1 Year

2 Year

1 Year

See Details

Filter Type

PPF +CTO+ RO + CCF

PPF

CTO

RO

CCF

PPF+CTO+RO+RO

Display

Filter Lifes Monitor

/

/

/

/

Filter lifespan

Self Clean

✓

/

/

/

/

✓

Dimensions (inch)

17.5” * 16.25” * 14”

2.16” * 11.81”

2.16” * 11.81”

2.16” * 11.81”

2.16” * 11.81”

17.5” * 16.25” * 14”

【Reduce Most Contaminants】: With top-grade 4 stages filters(0.0001 microns), KFOW reverse osmosis system could reduce most contaminants: PPF: removes dirt, corrosion, sediment, sand, suspended solids, and other physical particles. CTO: removes chlorine, reduces bad taste and odor. RO: reduces TDS, heavy metals, calcium, arsenic, mercury, chromium, fluoride, nitrates, PFA, etc. CCF: improves the taste of pure water and makes you enjoy your daily drinking water.

【Smart Indicating System & No Need Installation】: Smart indicating system allows you to know when the filters need to be replaced with a glance. Plug and use, no installation required, compared to the traditional under-sink RO system, KFLOW reverse osmosis water filtration system free from the water source and space, you could place it on anywhere with a power supply available, is a perfect choice for the kitchen, bedroom, office, outdoor RV, etc.

【Economical Recycling Tech】: Compared to the conventional under-sink water filtration system, KFLOW adopts RECYCLING MULTI-FILTRATION TECH, the left water after filtered is not hastily classified as wastewater but could be recycled for the next round of filtration with adding water(It’s recommended to circulate no more than 4 times before entire tank of freshwater needs to be added). You could save all your costs on bottled water.

【CE Standard Certification】: KFLOW countertop RO water filter system is made of food-grade material, and certified by European Conformity, which meets the food safety standard and human health requirement. 3rd RO filter can be used for 2 years. 1st PPF filter, 2nd CTO & 4th CCF filters can be used for 1 year(depending on filtered water consumption).

【Special Note】: In the beginning, because of the new filter cartridges activation, the TDS value of outlet water will be a little high and there might be a light weird taste, please flush the system 10-15 times and pour away the water. As every machine was tested before the package, there might be a little droplet in the tank. Service life: RO filter (2 years), PPF, and CTO (1 year). Search Cartridges: B0816TJ436, B0816T8K1H, B099PNDS4G, B0816TRX4T. Carafe Replacement: B084WY84T9.