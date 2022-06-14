Top 10 Best water filter system for kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Make the purest alkaline water with your own home system.

Great in the kitchen: Improve the taste of your cooking, coffee, ice, and drinks.

Experience true UV Reverse Osmosis purification and sterilization.

Safe filtered fresh tasting H2O: Removes up to 99.99% of contaminants including Lead, Chlorine, Fluoride, Cyanide, Giardia, Radium, Asbestos, Calcite, Heavy Metal, Bacteria, Viruses, Pharmaceuticals, and other major contaminants.

Get setup fast with our Quick Connect tubing system. The UV light is equipped with a warning light that will alert you when the power of the UV falls below the germicidal range. Includes fast flow faucet with 0.8 GPM delivery.

A compact system made to fit under counter in a cabinet. Best for house, apartment, residential, well water, industrial, RV, machine, and office uses. Certified by an independent laboratory to NSF standard 58. UV-C Ultraviolet light kills viruses, organisms, and bacteria in your water.

Comes with 4 gallon (3.2 gallon water capacity) storage tank and tank stand. Includes all filters needed for setup and first 6 months of use. Can be wall / cabinet mounted or freestanding, made for indoor use. Can be installed undersink, in a basement or other remote locations, you may need additional tubing or a delivery pump depending on how far away you plan to install or if you plan to link to a refrigerator as well. For every one gallon of water produced the system discharges between one and three gallons (depending on the pressure and quality of your incoming water).

The system is compatible with 3/8″ and 1/2″ under sink connections. Includes filter housing wrench. Operates on 40-80 PSI water pressure, you may need a Booster Pump or Pressure Regulator depending on your water pressure.

The water is cleaner and more convenient than any pitcher, faucet filter, or countertop systems. Express Water’s 11 Stage Reverse Osmosis Alkaline Ultraviolet Water Filtration System ROALKUV10DCG is the complete solution for your drinking water.

Start Drinking Safe and Healthy



Start drinking clean healthy water with the minerals you need (like Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium). Other filters send the essential minerals your body needs down the drain giving you unnatural water with no minerals. We include 5 stages of mineralization in our water.

Keep your energy up and recover faster with antioxidants and increased oxygen levels in your water. RO Alkaline water features higher pH than a water ionizer can produce to help balance your water.

With powerful UV-C Disinfection, right in your home, you can ensure your water is always free from microorganisms. the UV light is equipped with a warning light that will alert you when the power of the UV falls below the germicidal range. UV light kills and prevents bacteria, microorganisms, viruses, and other life from replicating by destroying their DNA.

Stop Drinking Contaminants



Reverse Osmosis filtering removes the most difficult contaminants that other filtration methods miss.

Remove up to 99.99% of major contaminants in tap water! Pesticides, Lead, Chlorine, Fluoride, Microorganisms, Mold, Algae, Fungi, Arsenic, Cadmium, Chromium, Herbicides, Hydrocarbons, Turbidity, Hardness, Phosphate, Pyrogens, Giardia, Heavy Metals, Sulfate, Viruses, Rust, Sand, Dirt, Dust, Cyanide, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), and more!

Unique Features

Express Water offers several features unique to this system

Double Sealed Filters to preserve your filters. Each filter is double sealed to provide the best filtration efficiency and valueOur Leak Stop Valve shuts off water flow if excess water is detectedIncluded Brass Feed Adapter and Quick Connect Adapter fits the two most common sizes of under sink pipes 1/2″ and 3/8″Our RO Membrane is rated for more contaminant reduction than other home systems

Save Your Time

Filter changes are quick and easy with simple design and clear labels

Your pre-filters are swapped out only twice a year: Sediment, Carbon Block, Granular Activated CarbonThe others are replaced only once a year: RO Membrane, Post Carbon, AlkalineOur Quick Connect system is fast, easy, and helps prevent leaksA labeled color matched system so you know what goes where at a glance

Water When You Need It

With efficient filtration and quick delivery get your water fast.

Chrome faucet with brass water way for pure water deliveryFast Flow Rate: Get your water fast. Water through your faucet at 0.8 GPM!Always Ready: This system can produce 100 gallons of pure water a dayAn adult should drink 0.5-1.55 gallons of water a day. Makes more than enough water for the whole family!

11 Stages of Pure



Express Water’s 1st stage is a Sediment filter which helps filter dirt, dust, sand, and rust.

The 2nd and 3rd stages are ACB and GAC Carbon Filters which focus on pollutants like chlorine, VOCs, and odors.

These early stages help extend the life of the 4th stage, the RO Membrane. The Membrane focuses on the most difficult contaminants like lead, arsenic, chromium, fluoride, TDS, and others.

The 5th-9th stages are our Alkaline Filter which adds 5 stages of mineralization, antioxidants, and oxygen to your water. One for each Active Mineral stage your water flows through.

The 10th stage is the UV Sterilizer. The UV removes up to 99% of E.Coli, Bacteria, and Microorganisms even from well water.

The 11th stage is a PAC Filter which does a final pass on your water, right before it comes through the faucet, removing any possible taste or odor.

The combination of these stages that’s given countless customers water purer than bottled water straight from their faucet.

Fully Upgradeable

Every Express Water Water System is fully upgradable and customizable. With standard quick connect fittings it’s easy to add to or change your system to fit your needs.

When you move to a new place or if an earthquake or storm affects the local water your filtration needs may change.

Even if your water changes you can keep your RO System. With our simple design you can add or remove filters in minutes.

Proven Quality

Our tests are tougher than you ever could be

Air Jet: Every system is checked for leaks by an air injection pressure testWater Pressure: Each component undergoes intense high water pressure tests to ensure durabilityCycle Resistance: Systems undergo simulated heavy use to make sure they can handle anything

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎15 x 5 x 14 inches; 32 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎ROALKUV10DCG

Date First Available‏:‎December 8, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Express Water

ASIN‏:‎B01NAGSZTA

Reverse Osmosis Water Filter: Experience what water should taste like with the Express Water reverse osmosis water filtration system reducing up to 99.99% of Lead, Chlorine, Fluoride, Nitrates, Calcium, Arsenic, and more

Alkaline Water Filter: Alkaline Filtration System with Active Mineral Technology adds Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, and other minerals to your body needs right in your water

Sediment and Carbon Water Filtration: Keep the most damaging sediments out of your drinking water and protect your other filters from coarse impurities including rust, sand, dirt and silt. An Activated Carbon Block Filter, Pre-Carbon GAC Filter, and Post-Carbon PAC Water Filter reduces chlorine, VOC, bad tastes, odors, cloudiness, industrial solvents and more, while enhancing the flavor of drinking water.

Under Sink Water Filter System: No need to mess with refilling or activating your Alkaline UV water filter system, Express Water’s water filtration systems automatically fill your water tank with high quality drinking water. Don’t waste money on professional installation. Express Water’s quick and easy-to-understand design means you can install and understand everything about your new water filtration system

Leak Detection: Each under sink water filter includes an emergency leak stop detector that shuts off water flow when it detects unwelcomed moisture

