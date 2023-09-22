Top 10 Best water faucet splitter 2 way Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best water faucet splitter 2 way in 2023 Comparison Table
- Bolted Components: Inlet & outlet strengthened in the newest version of our dual water hose connector. After many months of lab trials, our expert engineers have completely reconstructed critical components of the splitter. The 2 spouts are now fastened with metal bolts, and won’t disconnect. The neck is affixed with threads, anchoring the two parts.
- Seamless Installation, Smooth Operation: The 2 way garden hose splitter has long handles (4 cm) which allow for smooth and easy shut on and off. Because the splitter is coated with rubber, it is ideal for stiff hands or hands with arthritis. Other than a basic understanding of how spigots and hoses work, no tools are needed, ensuring an easy and flawless installation. The water hose splitter is also able to rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to tug and pull hoses in all directions.
- No Leaking and Watershed: Long and smooth thread with rubber ring at female end will make leaks a long forgotten experience. Full rubber cover makes working with the y garden hose splitter easy in all kinds of weather.
- Spigot Extender: Is your faucet too recessed into the house wall, causing you to scrape your knuckles any time you try to connect a new water hose? Use this hose extender to allow you more maneuverability. You can also start filling up watering cans and buckets from the spigot, since this spigot extender will allow you to fit the bucket under the now extended spigot.
- Unique Design: 2WAYZ garden hose splitter was the first heavy duty hose bib with this revolutionary design. First on the market! Designed to last, like all other 2WAYZ gardening products. Check out other 2WAYZ products to make your gardening easier and more comfortable!
- FITS ALL STANDARD GARDEN HOSES & LEAK PROOF -- Fits all USA-based garden hoses - 3/4” Garden Hose Thread (GHT). No adapters necessary! One piece design and multiple internal rubber o-ring washers provides a durable tight seal to eliminate leaks.
- UPGRADED WATER HOSE NOZZLE -- 100% Metal. The FANHAO hose nozzle is extra heavy duty made from a zinc alloy body and trigger. High quality to prevent leak, rust, corrosion, and wear, is much more DURABLE than the plastic one.
- 4 WATERING PATTERNS -- For Every Watering Need. 4 modes water flow pattern by rotating the head of nozzle. Adjust the spray head at first, then press the front wrench, and you will get what you like. Great for cleaning your car, walkway, yard, gutters, deck, home and anywhere with different modes.
- LABOR-SAVING DESIGN & LEAK PROOF -- Our garden nozzle features a nice lock bar at the bottom of the handle that keep the water remains on without you having to apply any pressure. Just use the clip so you don't have to keep your hand holding it the whole time. One piece design and multiple internal rubber o-ring washers provides a durable tight seal to eliminate leaks.
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE -- FANHAO hose nozzles come with a 12 month warranty against material and workmanship defects and world class customer service… no strings attached. Just contact us and we will make sure you are 100% satisfied.
- FUNCTION: Prevent water pipes from being damaged due to high pressure, suitable for campers, trailers, and RV plumbing systems.
- SAFETY: Class C46500 lead-free brass treated by hot casting process technology. Each regulator is tested to contain less than 0.13% lead, well under the NSF lead-free requirements of 0.25%, giving you a safe and healthy life.
- COMPATIBLE: Designed with 3/4" garden hose thread. It is compatible with all American water sources, easy to use. RVGUARD regulator inlet screen helps to filter out impurities in water.
- ADJUSTABLE: Factory Setting: 45 PSI, water pressure setting can be easily adjusted to whatever water pressure you need by turning the screwdriver. Turn clockwise to increase pressure, and turn counterclockwise to decrease pressure.
- GAUGE DISPLAY: The water pressure can be seen on the gauge, it's necessary for RVs, campers, and travel trailers.
- FITS ALL STANDARD FAUCET AND GARDEN HOSES - Easy turn swivel connector on hose adapter attaches quickly to standard spigot or hose connection. Connects this garden hose splitter to the spigot easily with the wide black grip. No wrench or pliers needed.
- SOLID BRASS FOR LONG USE WITHOUT LEAKAGE OR CORROSION - Heavy-duty and eco-friendly solid brass construction make the hose connector support up to 0.8MPa pressure without leakage and last from season to season without rust. Extra 6 rubber washers included to prevent the water hose splitter from leaking.
- SPLIT 1 SPIGOT INTO 2 OUTLETS AND MORE - Run 2 hoses from the same spigot with 2 way heavy duty hose splitter, and you can even connect more hoses to your backyard sink, drip irrigation, sprinkler timer system, hose end tap timer with more faucet splitter. Made for home, garden and backyard use.
- EASY-TO-TURN INDIVIDUAL VALVES & COMFORTABLE GRIP - Covered with thermoplastic rubber for easy grip and operation, the valves on the brass hose y splitter allow you to control the flow separately and easily without going back and forth to the source.
- EFFICIENT AFTER SALE SERVICE- With IPOW Hose Splitter, easily taking care of plants, showering pets, washing car, cleaning house and more situations without switching hoses frequently. This hose spigot splitter enjoys a hassle-free customer service for any issue. Now move your finger and click "Add to Cart"!
Our Best Choice: DBR Tech 2 Way Water Splitter for Garden Hose, Spigot, Faucet
Product Description
DBR Tech Brand Story
DBR Tech is a family-owned company. My name is Adrian and together with my wife, Emma, we’ve started this unbelievably exciting journey in 2017 with small funds but many problems to solve. After over 3 years, DBR Tech has been rewarded not only for its 100% success rate of customer problem-solving but also for the premium performance of the garden management tools, which comply with international quality standards and are greatly appreciated in a variety of different markets throughout the world.
We analyze thousands of customer feedbacks, find their biggest problems, and solve them through innovative design and unique accessories & features. Our products are UNIQUE because YOUR NEEDS are too!
Run Multiple Gardening Hoses at the Same Time!
If you’re like most people when the spring and summer months come along you want to get outside and start enjoying the beautiful weather. And with that comes gardening, washing your car, getting a little muddy with your dog, and having some epic water fights with your kids. But when you only have a single faucet that supports one hose it can be hard to support multiple needs at once.
That’s why we developed the DBR Tech Garden Hose Splitters made with heavy-duty, leak-resistant brass. It allows you to hook up two hoses at the same time to help maximize your water efficiency and give you more options in watering your garden, washing off your dog, or simply watching your kids run through the sprinkler in the backyard.
Lawn Maintenance and Summer Fun
The best reason to use a water splitter is that it allows you to use multiple hoses simultaneously without having to swap out hoses or limit your outdoor activity.
Dual-Action Valve System, The dual valve closure allows you to utilize a single hose or more at the same time to give you more control over water efficiency. In fact, you can disconnect a hose from one side, close the shut-off valve, and continue to use the others without leaks or drips.
Rust-Resistant Finish, DBR Tech water splitters are made with high-quality, heavy-duty metal which not only helps them withstand pressure but ensures they won’t rust or corrode over time.
Smart Winterization, like other outdoor hoses, tools, and accessories you should remove this garden hose valve splitter before the weather gets too cold just to help prevent line bursting or cracks.
Deep-Threaded Design
This 2-way hose y splitter fits your faucet features deep thread grooves and a locking nut to help prevent leaks and to keep water pressure high while sealing it down tight.
Rubber Washers Included
Each spigot head also comes with a leak-resistant rubber washer to help further reduce leakage. Important for expandable, irrigation style, or traditional outdoor water hoses.
Quick Installation
These garden hose connector tap splitters simply act as the new “base” for your hoses. Just remove the existing hose, screw on the adapter, and add two new hoses as needed.
Classic 2-Way Water Splitter
Dual Shut-Off Valves
Heavy-Duty Metal Construction
Quick and Easy Installation
Ideal for Lawn and Garden
Summer, Spring, or Fall Use
Includes Teflon Tape
Includes 2 x Silicone Gaskets
Meet the DBR Tech Water Splitters Family!
Material
Brass
Brass
Zinc
Zinc
Screw Threads
3/4″
3/4″
3/4″
3/4″
Material
Brass
Brass
Latex
Screw Threads
3/4″
3/4″
3/4″
Package Includes
1 Set
2 Set
1 Set
Multipurpose 2 Way Hose Splitter – This spigot accessory makes it easier to run dual water hoses simultaneously so you can use one for watering the garden and the other for washing a car or your dog. Great for maximizing outdoor water efficiency.
Dual Shut-Off Valves – Each DBR Tech hose splitter 2 way heavy duty faucet attachment features a built-in valve shut-off that lets you cut off the water flow to one side when it’s not in use, so you can use it nearly all year-round.
Heavy-Duty Brass Construction – Our garden hose Y splitter is made with a high-quality brass that rust and corrosion resistant and secures to your outdoor faucet with improved strength and resilience to reduce leaks.
Improved Water Efficiency – DBR Tech water hose splitters feature deep threads to help prevent leaks and a smart dual-valve design to help you maintain water pressure even with those long gardening hoses for max efficiency.
10 Year Warranty, Trusted Quality Control – We take pride in the durability and resilience of our DBR Tech hose splitter 2-way attachment which is why it comes backed by our no-questions-asked customer support for long-lasting reusability you can count on. If it doesn’t meet your expectations, you can return it for your money back. Join those who have already moved up to the best two way y hose splitter on the market and order your garden hose connector NOW!