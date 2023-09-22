Top 10 Best water faucet splitter 2 way Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

DBR Tech Brand Story

DBR Tech is a family-owned company. My name is Adrian and together with my wife, Emma, we’ve started this unbelievably exciting journey in 2017 with small funds but many problems to solve. After over 3 years, DBR Tech has been rewarded not only for its 100% success rate of customer problem-solving but also for the premium performance of the garden management tools, which comply with international quality standards and are greatly appreciated in a variety of different markets throughout the world.

We analyze thousands of customer feedbacks, find their biggest problems, and solve them through innovative design and unique accessories & features. Our products are UNIQUE because YOUR NEEDS are too!

Run Multiple Gardening Hoses at the Same Time!

If you’re like most people when the spring and summer months come along you want to get outside and start enjoying the beautiful weather. And with that comes gardening, washing your car, getting a little muddy with your dog, and having some epic water fights with your kids. But when you only have a single faucet that supports one hose it can be hard to support multiple needs at once.

That’s why we developed the DBR Tech Garden Hose Splitters made with heavy-duty, leak-resistant brass. It allows you to hook up two hoses at the same time to help maximize your water efficiency and give you more options in watering your garden, washing off your dog, or simply watching your kids run through the sprinkler in the backyard.

Lawn Maintenance and Summer Fun



The best reason to use a water splitter is that it allows you to use multiple hoses simultaneously without having to swap out hoses or limit your outdoor activity.

Dual-Action Valve System, The dual valve closure allows you to utilize a single hose or more at the same time to give you more control over water efficiency. In fact, you can disconnect a hose from one side, close the shut-off valve, and continue to use the others without leaks or drips.

Rust-Resistant Finish, DBR Tech water splitters are made with high-quality, heavy-duty metal which not only helps them withstand pressure but ensures they won’t rust or corrode over time.

Smart Winterization, like other outdoor hoses, tools, and accessories you should remove this garden hose valve splitter before the weather gets too cold just to help prevent line bursting or cracks.

Deep-Threaded Design

This 2-way hose y splitter fits your faucet features deep thread grooves and a locking nut to help prevent leaks and to keep water pressure high while sealing it down tight.

Rubber Washers Included

Each spigot head also comes with a leak-resistant rubber washer to help further reduce leakage. Important for expandable, irrigation style, or traditional outdoor water hoses.

Quick Installation

These garden hose connector tap splitters simply act as the new “base” for your hoses. Just remove the existing hose, screw on the adapter, and add two new hoses as needed.

Classic 2-Way Water Splitter

Dual Shut-Off Valves

Heavy-Duty Metal Construction

Quick and Easy Installation

Ideal for Lawn and Garden

Summer, Spring, or Fall Use

Includes Teflon Tape

Includes 2 x Silicone Gaskets

Meet the DBR Tech Water Splitters Family!



Material

Brass

Brass

Zinc

Zinc

Screw Threads

3/4″

3/4″

3/4″

3/4″

Material

Brass

Brass

Latex

Screw Threads

3/4″

3/4″

3/4″

Package Includes

1 Set

2 Set

1 Set

Multipurpose 2 Way Hose Splitter – This spigot accessory makes it easier to run dual water hoses simultaneously so you can use one for watering the garden and the other for washing a car or your dog. Great for maximizing outdoor water efficiency.

Dual Shut-Off Valves – Each DBR Tech hose splitter 2 way heavy duty faucet attachment features a built-in valve shut-off that lets you cut off the water flow to one side when it’s not in use, so you can use it nearly all year-round.

Heavy-Duty Brass Construction – Our garden hose Y splitter is made with a high-quality brass that rust and corrosion resistant and secures to your outdoor faucet with improved strength and resilience to reduce leaks.

Improved Water Efficiency – DBR Tech water hose splitters feature deep threads to help prevent leaks and a smart dual-valve design to help you maintain water pressure even with those long gardening hoses for max efficiency.

10 Year Warranty, Trusted Quality Control – We take pride in the durability and resilience of our DBR Tech hose splitter 2-way attachment which is why it comes backed by our no-questions-asked customer support for long-lasting reusability you can count on. If it doesn’t meet your expectations, you can return it for your money back. Join those who have already moved up to the best two way y hose splitter on the market and order your garden hose connector NOW!