Top 10 Best warm solar lights outdoor Reviews

Product Description

MEIHONG Outdoor Waterproof Solar LED Landscape Light



Features:

Bigger solar panels to absorb more sunshine2 in 1 installation – Stick into the ground or mount on the wallAngle adjustable – 180 degree for the solar panel, 90 degree for the light head2 modes – High bright light & Dim lightThe charging effect depends on the temperature and the time of direct sunlight, please install it in a sunny place.

Outdoor Landscape Lights

SUPER BRIGHT ILLUMINATION

Specifications:

Waterproof level: IP55Charging time: about 8 hoursWorking time: about 8-10 hoursBattery: rechargeable lithium battery 3.7V 2200mAhSolar panel: 5.5V / 1.7wMain Material: ABSPower Source: Solar-Powered

Made of high strength ABS material, MEIHONG spotlights are waterproof and heatproof.



Adjustable LED Light Head and Solar Panel

They can be reliable lighting solution for your outdoor landscape, bringing brightness and security to your patio, lawn, yard, front door, garage, pathways, sidewalks, etc.You can adjust the lighting direction up and down between 90 degrees and rotate the solar panel up to 180 degrees for a brilliant lighting experience.Select an outdoor location away from other light source, such as street lights. it may cause the product can not lit on automatically at night.

Outdoor Patio Lights

LED light incorporates high-grade quality compound semiconductor materials.It comprises 4 bright LED Bulbs, of 50 Lumens Each, 200 Lumens in total with Built-in 18650 lithium ion rechargeable battery.

Solar Wall Lights

2 Lighting Modes

High Light Mode:Press the switch once, the spotlight will automatically light up High light mode at night.Dim Light Mode:Press the switch twice, the spotlight will automatically light up Dim light mode at night.

Outdoor Patio Lights

Our solar LED light has a rechargeable 2200mah lithium ion battery capacity which powers the light for 8-10 hours after a full charge.This solar spotlights are great for yard, stair, garage, front porch, decks, walkway, driveway, camping, pathway, fences, wall, landscapes, garden and more.

★★【Waterproof & Heatproof All Weather Durable Build】This patio lights can be left outside during rain, snow, or severe heat. Impress your friends, family, and neighbors with these flexible, easy to install solar power spotlights! Add security by keeping your pathway or garden lit up at night.

★★【ADJUSTABLE LIGHT & SOLAR PANEL】With 180˚ rotating design, our solar panel can be fully exposed to the sun for higher solar energy conversion. Meanwhile, you can adjust the light head for better lighting effects as your need.

★★【2-IN-1 TOOL-FREE INSTALLATION】You can freely use it as wall light and landscape light , our outdoor light can mount on the wall as a perfect wall light or stick into ground as a landscape light & street light. No need tools, no need wires.

★★【AUTO ON/OFF】 Just simply open the switch and the outdoor light will auto on at dusk and auto off at dawn. It helps you save time and energy, the solar powered spotlights are perfect for indoor and outdoor decoration.

★★【100% SATISFIED SERVICE】 We promises you a half year money back guarantee and 1 year warranty. If you have any dissatisfaction or questions, please feel free to contact us, we will make you 100% satisfied.

