Top 10 Best wall-mounted mirrors bathroom mirror wall mirror make-up mirror round mirror silver mirror Reviews

Product Description

OPERATION:

–Double Click the touch buttom for changing color, long touch for dimming.

–Short Click the sensor buttom to turn on/off the human being induction fuction.

–Cleaning Method: Wipe the mirror with alcohol or 30% cleaning diluent, or scrape it with a utility blade; Use a dry towel to maintain it, and the bathroom is more ventilated.

HUMAN SENSOR

-Turn on the sensor switch

-The mirror lights up at 1.5m near the mirror

-The light will turn off 30 seconds after leaving

SPECIFICATIONS

-Voltage: 110VAC

-Power: 28W+15W (anti-fog film)

-Color Temperature: 3000K-4000K-6500K

-Package: Sturdy honeycomb carton packaging, light and safe transportation.

Dimmable Function: 100,000 touches tested that the touch button won’t be broken.

Defogger: Safe and energy-saving. Turn on when the light is on, turn off when the light is off.

Installation Cardboard: Minimize the difficulty of installation.

Excellent Quality-50,000 hours LED life,which is high quality, energy saving and durability.

Plug In or Hardwire-Equipped with a plug itself. Besides, it’s also hardwire available.

Patent Lampshade-High transparency protects eyes and makes the mirror without light spot.

HD Mirror-CRI>95. 4MM Ultra-thin High-definition Copper-free Silver Mirror.

Intelligent Human Body Induction–The upgraded human body sensor can switch the lights intelligently, release your hands, and experience the luxury it brings to you. The sensing function can be turned off freely, you can also return to the traditional switch button mode.

Removable Black Frame–The black frame can increase the visual impact and enhance the three-dimensional sense of the space; the frameless mirror can be integrated with the environment and has a stronger atmosphere lighting.

3-color Light, Memory Function–Color temperature simulates various indoor and outdoor scenes. Memory function for the brightness and color temperature.

Silver Mirror and Safety–4MM Ultra-thin High-definition Copper-free Silver Mirror. High color rendering index CRI 95 restore the real makeup. Explosion-proof technology makes the mirror surface not splashed by external force.

Easily Installed–Provide installation board and equipped with wall hardware and screws. ETL and CE certified（Control Number: 5000126), IP44 Waterproof Tested, Package Drop Tested, each product can be bought with confidence.