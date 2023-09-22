Top 10 Best wall mount fireplace heater Reviews

Top 10 Best wall mount fireplace heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Attractive and Practical Design: 60"L x 18.11"H x3.89 "W ,The thickness of the new style is only 3.85 inch while the old one is 6 inch. And it operates the same as the old one. Also we redesign the location of main power and power cable, which makes the new fireplace more attractive and practical.
- Multi Operation Modes: Touch screen and remote control;12 flame & LED flame bed color modes;5 flame speed modes;5 flame brightness levels; Specially automatic flame design(the flame color and brightness changed
- Energy Saving: 750W & 1500W modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet.
- Safety and Comfort: ETL Certificate Approved. It also has auto-heat kill safety to avoid the superheating. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry.
- Let R.W.FLAME electric fireplace warm your home and life.
- Get a fireplace effect without all the maintenance with the Ameriwood Home Lamont Electric Fireplace. Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the clean white finish is accented by the dark gray marble effect around the electric fireplace insert
- Both safe and convenient, the AltraFlame infrared electric heater provides quiet, gentle, energy-efficient heat that is eco-friendly and emits no dangerous carbon monoxide or emissions; heats a room up to 400 sq. ft. and plugs into a standard 120V outlet
- Equipped with long-lasting ultra-bright LED technology with realistic logs and flame; lighting and flame effects can be used with or without heat; Control multiple light and flame settings with the included remote or front panel touchscreen
- The 3-tiered Fireplace features 2 bookcases with 3 shelves each on either side of the fireplace to display your book collection and memorabilia. The mantel comes with a wall anchor kit to properly secure the unit to the wall to prevent tipping injuries
- The Mantel Fireplace ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble and move. Each shelf will hold up to 15 lbs. This Mantel Fireplace is not designed to support a TV. Assembled Dimensions: 44.7”H x 69.3”W x 12.6”D
- 【Size Guide and Design】：This series of electric fireplaces have a total of five sizes. The size you are looking for right now is 60 inches. This fireplace’s length is 60 inches, the wide is 3.85 inches, the height is 18.11 inches and the weight is 47.39 LB. The whole machine adopts an integrated body, and the material of the body is made of sturdy metal.
- 【Realistic Flame】: We hired an excellent design team. We have been revising the design of our products in recent years. High Intensity LED lights with large display allows the flame to "burn" high enough, flames emerge slowly from the "source" and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace. Customers can change the color of the log and the flame according to their own preferences and there are a total of 12 matching.
- 【Flexible Control Modes】: Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace,power switch,1-8 hours timer control,independent switch of heating and flame,adjustable flame color and speed,sleep mode function. The top independent physical switch design has passed ETL security certification.
- 【Safety and Energy Saving】: Our fireplace has 750W & 1500W two modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet. We have ETL Certificate. It also has auto-heat kill safety to avoid the overheating. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry.
- 【High quality】: We only make high-quality fireplace products, which are of moderate price and you can use it everywhere, such as sitting room and bedroom. Maybe you only spend a little more, but it does bring you a real improvement in the quality of life.
- 5-piece universal gas-appliance hook-up kit
- Comes with everything needed for installing most gas appliances
- Includes 18-inch flexible gas line, 3 different couplings and on/off valve
- On/off valve provides easy servicing of appliances or summer shutdown
- Solid brass fittings. One Stop Universal Gas Appliance Hook Up Kit has everything needed for installation and can be used with gas logs, unvented wall mount heaters, gas stoves, and garage heaters
- WELL MADE & NICE HOME DECORATING - Slim design with sturdy sturcture and flat tempered glass front panel, betelnut electric fireplace adds pretty realistic flames and awesome heat out put to any room. A bit more homey and interesting to your room, it is the excellent choice, whether you want it for aesthetic or heat purposes.
- FUN FEATURES - The multiple combinations of colors, flame speed and dimmer controls offer so many options to really set the ambiance. It comes with crystal and carbon log rocks to meet your requirement. With the 12 static colors or color cycling, the flame and rocks look so great and pretty.
- WARM & INVITING - The heat comes out the middle of the upper part of the front, which concentrate more heat and make it warmer; Temperature settings from 62°F to 82°F and timer from 1H to 8H adjustable; It puts out enough heat and makes the room so cozy, SUITABLE FOR ABOUT 400 SQ FT SPACE.
- USER-FRIENDLY - Wall mounted and recessed installation type based on your needs; Easy to opertate by the led touch screen and remote controlled; Clear digital display; With safe cut-off device; Low noise with 45 db; Energy saving and ETL certificated.
- SPECIFICATION: Dimension 50"L*17"W*4"D, 750W/1500W Heat setting; Package include -1x electric fireplace, 1x carbon log, 1 pack crystal stone, 1x installation manual and hardware accessories.
- 36 inches modern wide electric fireplace features 3 changeable realistic flame color& 5 levels dimmer, temperature control and timer setting. Max 4,800 Btu powerful output heat a room up to 400 sq. ft. Remote control included.
- LED kit included 12 changeable colors and a total 36 kinds of color combinations to customize space and atmosphere. Open shelf for audio components, DVDs, Blu-Rays, video games or display decoration. This contemporary LED television stand provides an excellent TV viewing or video game experience.
- Overall Dimensions: 70" W x 23" H x 13.8"D. For flat curved screen TV up to 80 inches. Electric fireplace: 36"x18.5". 750W/1500W modes perform adjustable power capacity accordingly for both warm and energy-saving purposes.
- Classic black woodgrain finish, UV highlight closed storage cabinet and glass fronts combine a traditional&modern contemporary design. Clear lines and a thick substantial appearance bring grace to living room or bedroom.
- Comes with TWO PACKAGES with TWO TRACKINGS, may NOT be delivered at the same time. If you are interested in fireplace TV stand with 2 bookshelves, please search for our asin: B0BZPCY19C
- APPEARANCE: The Sideline electric fireplace is designed for recessed in-wall mounting. Creating a cozy atmosphere of a traditional fireplace, this electronic fireplace has realistic flames with a real fire look. The Sideline’s 5 flame settings radiate a soft ember glow up to an intense blaze. Sideline gives you the total package. Control the heat and flame with the remote control. Designed to use one log or crystal, if you prefer you can mix both safely.
- INSTALLATION: This Sideline installs simply and can safely be attached to framing studs. The sides & back of the unit remain cool to the touch with the heat feature on. Recommended minimum of 8” of space between the top of the fireplace and your TV, mantel, picture ceiling. The Sideline can be installed in existing fireplace openings safely. Consult with a licensed professional to ensure your unused gas lines and vents are secured properly. The Sideline fireplace is ventless.
- OPERATION: The Sideline’s heater will take the edge off a cool room or basement, and it can be run with no heat (just flames) in warmer climates. The Sideline comes with a 6-foot power cord for a 110-120V outlet. It is also hard-wire ready for in-wall install. The unit draws a max of 12 amps, so the fireplace can be used on a 15-amp circuit. A 20-amp circuit may be necessary, depending on the use of other electronics on that same electric circuit.
- FEATURES: The Sideline features an unmatched flame. Friends will be nervous to touch realistic flame behind the glass. The Sideline includes faux-fire logs & crystals to create an authentic feel, as well as an IR remote controlling flame color & intensity, the heater and shut-off timer. Front facing heater vents allow you to position the Sideline just 8” under a flat screen TV. The Sideline can be hardwired or plugged in to your electric source.
- WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 1. We recommend 8 inches of space between your fireplace & TV. 2. The Sideline pulls a max of 12 amps. 3. The fireplace includes a wall-mount bracket, if you don’t recess it. 4. You can install the Sideline in an existing fireplace opening. It stays cool to the touch on the sides & back and is ventless. You can use the Sideline with just the flame and no heat. 5. The heater will help to warm up a cool room but won’t replace a primary heat source.
- 【Make Your Home More Inviting】-Airnasa wax melt warmer is a stunning replica of a classic cast iron furnace, complete with copper metal accents, beautiful wheat patterns and realistic charcoal fire with LED lights. This unique design makes it a perfect centerpiece for any room and an unforgettable gift for any fragrance lover. Indulge your sense of smell with the Airnasa scentsy wax warmer.
- 【Versatile & Convenient】- The scentsy wax warmer for scented wax comes with 2 warmer dishes, allowing you to easily switch between your favorite wax melts, fragrance oils, gel melt or candles. The 3-inch large-diameter wax warmer dish can even keep milk, coffee, or water warm. The best part? The package includes 10 reusable liners with a protective coating, making clean-up a breeze.
- 【Eco-Friendly & Safe】- This electric scentsy wax warmer is designed with your safety and the environment in mind. With its 18w power and 110v voltage, it replaces traditional light bulbs and melts wax without generating soot, flames, or residue. Equipped with a 150cm power cord and an on/off switch, it's easy to control and enjoy your favorite fragrance without any worries.
- 【Our Promise to You】- We are committed to ensuring that you are completely satisfied with your purchase. We offer a one-year warranty for this wax melts warmer. If you're not satisfied with our candle wax warmer, please don't hesitate to contact us. We'll respond promptly within 24 hours.
- 【Experience Luxurious Home Fragrance】- Elevate your ambiance and indulge your senses with Airnasa wax melt warmer. It's a must-have for any season, whether you're relaxing with a book on a rainy day, entertaining friends, or just enjoying the comforts of home. Treat yourself or someone you love to this elegant, versatile, and convenient wax melt warmer that's sure to impress.
- Ameriwood Home Lumina fireplace, TV stand includes a 23” wide fireplace insert and can hold flat paneled TVs up to 70” wide with a maximum weight of 120 lbs.
- Stand combines Sturdy metal parts with white laminated particle board, hollow core and MDF with tempered Glass to make a sleek and modern fireplace TV stand for your home
- With 6 open shelves for audio components, DVDs, Blu-rays, or video games, this stand can store everything you need for movie night while giving you the ambiance of a fire with the touch of a remote.
- The fireplace insert features adjustable flame brightness, flames with or without heat, and much more to make your living room or family room the place to be
- Each fireplace, TV stands ships flat to your door and needs to be assembled Upon opening. 2 adults are recommended for proper assembly.
- Multiple Install Methods:This electric fireplace not only can be Recessed or semi recessed in wall but also can be Wall Mounted, This 60-inch-wide electric fireplace only weighs 56.3 pounds, so one person can easily hang it on the wall using the step-by-step instructions provided. Once it has been mounted to your wall, all you need to do is hang and secure your fireplace with the drywall screws. Overall dimensions: 60” x 18.11” x3.86”
- Realistic Flame Effects:Ultra High Intensity Led lights with large display allows the flame to "burn" high enough, flames emerge slowly from the "source" and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace.12-color flame and crystal combination change creat an incredibly realistic & colorful effects (The colors range from traditional red to a modern blue, purple or pink)
- THERMOSTAT and ENERGY SAVINGS: Front heater blower, 750W & 1500W modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet.The heating level can be adjusted according to the your preference, making this fireplace a functional electric heater or a practical decorative no heat fireplace. You can turn it all up in freezing winter to keep you snug and warm.
- Flexible Control Modes:Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace,power switch,1-8 hours timer control,independent switch of heating and flame,adjustable flame color and speed,sleep mode function.
- Safe to Use and Pollution-free: Our product is CETL certified and equipped with safety cut-off device for overheat protection. Since it is not a real flame, the electric fireplace will not produce harmful gas, dust or ashes, which ensures an environmentally friendly use.
Our Best Choice: Northwest Electric Fireplace with Wall Mount and Remote, 36 Inch, 36″, Black Stainless Steel
Thoroughly ADJUSTABLE Configurations- Featuring two warmth modes (significant-1500W and minimal-750W), wall mounting equipment, and adjustable flame brightness, this smooth electric fireplace location enables you to customize it precisely how you want it. The flame influence can also be used without having the heater producing it excellent for all-season use.
Secure AND Effortless TO USE- With no real hearth, logs, or chimney, and a safety thermal minimize-off unit, this electric fire is a fantastic, and safer, alternate to a actual fire. The hearth also incorporates a remote for your extra ease and comfort.
Practical Residence DECOR– The black glass with silver stainless metal paneled structure of the fireplace improves any region. The decorative pebbles to display on the flame bed include an additional classy factor that make this a unique and handy eye-catching piece to love and warm up any 400 sq. foot area!
Solution Information-Dimensions: 3.5”x36”x22” Wire duration: 71” Ability: 750/1500W for 110-120V, 60Hz. Remote requires AAA batteries
