Top 10 Best wall mount faucet oil rubbed bronze Reviews

Capturing the fashion of minimalism style and design, HANEBATH sent streamlined water manage. Give your rest room a classic search with this concealed faucet, which functions two classic cross handles and 360-degress angled spouts. The spout slopes downward to your sink, and the two cross handles enable with temperature and water stream regulate. A bold Matte black complete improves the search and suits into your bathroom décor with ease, when the wall-mount set up frees up your countertop or sink. Manufactured of brass, HANEBATH wall-mount rest room faucet is long lasting and attractive up grade for you rest room.

Item Type:

●Design: Modern day/Present-day

●Number of Handles: 2

●Handle Form: Cross

●Faucet Content: Brass

●Faucet Overall body Substance: Brass

●Handle Material: Zinc Alloy

●Ceramic Disc Cartridges: Indeed

●Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze

●Swivel spout: Of course, 360-Degree

●Hot and Cold Indicator: Certainly

●Installation Kind: Wall-Mounted

●Faucet Holes: 3

Item Specification:

●Overall Peak: 89.5mm / 3.5”

●Overall Size: 220mm / 8.7”

●Faucet facilities: 204mm / 8”

●Spout Get to: 208mm / 8.18”

●Net Weight: 1.8kg

●Gross body weight: 2.1kg

●Water tension:. 41Mpa

●Flow Rate: 5.5L/M (1.5Gpm gallons per minutes)

Notice: ▲▲One calendar year constrained warranty and 30 days no explanation to return, if you have any question, make sure you come to feel totally free to call us.

Wall Mounted Basin Faucet Made of Stable Brass for Sturdiness, Substantial Top quality Controls with Solid Tarnish and Corrosion Resistance.

Casting Rough in Very hot and Chilly Mixer Valve With 2 Cross Handles, Use 1/4 Change Ceramic Cartridge, O.D. 5.5mm Plates.

360 Diploma Rotating Spout, Reaches 208mm. 8 Inch Middle to Centre Casting Valve.

Oil Rubbed Bronze Finished, Matches Moen/Delta/Kohler Oil Rubbed Bronze Toilet Fixtures.

Common 1/2″ NPT Female Inlets and Stores, also comes with common 1/2 inch NPT Adaper for Male and Direct Sweat Inlets and Outlets.