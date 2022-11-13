Top 10 Best wall mount electric fireplace heater Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated wall mount electric fireplace heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Vitesse 60 inch Wall Mounted and Recessed Electric Fireplace, Adjustable Flame Color and Speed Fireplace Heater Fit for 2 x 4 and 2 x 6 Stud with Touch Screen Control Panel, Remote Control
Top 10 Rated wall mount electric fireplace heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
- 🔥Toasty Fireplace: There’s no better feeling than relaxing by the fireplace on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa. Stay warm this winter with the efficient 4,777 BTU heat output of a TURBRO Suburbs electric stove.
- 🔥Flame Control: Create a charming fireside environment without the mess and smoke of a real fire. The flame effect can be turned on separately from the heat to help you set the mood when the heater is not needed.
- 🔥Safe to Touch: The heating element is located on the bottom so the body of the stove is always cool to the touch, no matter how long it has been running.
- 🔥Easy to Use: Simply flip the switch to turn on the heating element, turn the knob to your desired temperature, and your room will start heating up in seconds.
- 🔥Overheat Protection: Overheating protection automatically shuts the heater off if the internal temperature gets too hot. The TURBRO Suburbs heater is CSA certified to be safe for use in North America.
- 5-piece universal gas-appliance hook-up kit
- Comes with everything needed for installing most gas appliances
- Includes 18-inch flexible gas line, 3 different couplings and on/off valve
- On/off valve provides easy servicing of appliances or summer shutdown
- Solid brass fittings. One Stop Universal Gas Appliance Hook Up Kit has everything needed for installation and can be used with gas logs, unvented wall mount heaters, gas stoves, and garage heaters
- Get a fireplace effect without all of the maintenance with the Ameriwood Home Lamont Mantel Fireplace
- Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the white finish is accented by the dark gray marble effect around the electric fireplace insert
- The 3 tiered Fireplace features 2 bookcases with 3 shelves each on either side of the fireplace insert to display your book collection and memorabilia. The 26” fireplace insert features a realistic flame effect that can be used with or without heat. Use the remote control or touch panel to control the different flame settings and heat settings to keep your room at the right temperature. Insert heats a room up to 400 sq. ft. and plugs into a standard 120V outlet
- Complete your room with other items from Ameriwood Home (sold separately)
- The Mantel Fireplace ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble and move. Each shelf on the bookcases will hold up to 15 lbs. This Mantel Fireplace is not designed to support a TV. Once assembled, the Fireplace measures to be 44.7”H x 69.3”W x 12.6”D
- 【Size Guide and Design】：This series of electric fireplaces have a total of five sizes. The size you are looking for right now is 60 inches. This fireplace’s length is 60 inches, the wide is 3.85 inches, the height is 18.11 inches and the weight is 47.39 LB. The whole machine adopts an integrated body, and the material of the body is made of sturdy metal.
- 【Realistic Flame】: We hired an excellent design team. We have been revising the design of our products in recent years. High Intensity LED lights with large display allows the flame to "burn" high enough, flames emerge slowly from the "source" and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace. Customers can change the color of the log and the flame according to their own preferences and there are a total of 12 matching.
- 【Flexible Control Modes】: Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace,power switch,1-8 hours timer control,independent switch of heating and flame,adjustable flame color and speed,sleep mode function. The top independent physical switch design has passed ETL security certification.
- 【Safety and Energy Saving】: Our fireplace has 750W & 1500W two modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet. We have ETL Certificate. It also has auto-heat kill safety to avoid the overheating. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry.
- 【High quality】: We only make high-quality fireplace products, which are of moderate price and you can use it everywhere, such as sitting room and bedroom. Maybe you only spend a little more, but it does bring you a real improvement in the quality of life.
- Attractive and Practical Design:50"L x 18.11"H x3.89 "W ,The thickness of the new style is only 3.85 inch while the old one is 6 inch. And it opearates the same as the old one. Also we redesign the location of main power and power cable, which makes the new fireplace more attractive and practical.
- Multi Operation Modes:Touch screen and remote control;12 flame & LED flame bed color modes;5 flame speed modes;5 flame brightness levels; Specially automatic flame design(the flame color and brightness changed
- Energy Saving: 750W & 1500W modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet.
- Safety and comfort: ETL Certificate Approved. It also has auto-heat kill safety to avoid the super heating. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry.
- Consider buying one set for your sweet home. Let R.W.FLAME electric fireplace warm your home and life.
- 🔥Toasty Fireplace: There’s no better feeling than relaxing by the fireplace on a cold, winter evening as you sip a steaming cup of hot cocoa. Stay warm this winter with the efficient 4,777 BTU heat output of a TURBRO Suburbs electric stove.
- 🔥Flame Control: Create a charming fireside environment without the mess and smoke of a real fire. The flame effect can be turned on separately from the heat to help you set the mood when the heater is not needed.
- 🔥Safe to Touch: The heating element is located on the bottom so the body of the stove is always cool to the touch, no matter how long it has been running.
- 🔥Easy to Use: Simply flip the switch to turn on the heating element, set the thermostat from 68-95℉, and wait as your room instantly begins to heat up.
- 🔥Overheat Protection: Overheating protection automatically shuts the heater off if the internal temperature gets too hot. The TURBRO Suburbs heater is CSA certified to be safe for use in North America.
- ☀️2 HEAT OUTPUT SETTINGS: Boasting 1200 Watt of power and 2 heat settings, this mini fireplace heater can warm up and circulate air in medium-sized rooms.
- ☀️REALISTIC FIREPLACE AESTHETIC: With a 3D flame and bed of burning embers, this tabletop electric heater offers a realistic aesthetic designed to make your room feel warm and cozy.
- ☀️WIDE RANGE OF COVERAGE: With a fan-forced dispersion design, this tabletop heater generates heat and circulates the air to a wide area, increasing the temperature of an entire room in just minutes.
- ☀️SUPERIOR SAFETY: Featuring a tip-over switch and an overheat protection sensor for automatic shut off in the case of overheating, this mini fireplace heater is built for safety.
- ☀️VERSATILE DESIGN: With a cool-to-the-touch body and a molded top handle, you can easily move this desktop fireplace heater from room to room for convenient heat dispersion where you need it most.
- WELL MADE & NICE HOME DECORATING - Slim design with sturdy sturcture and flat tempered glass front panel, betelnut electric fireplace adds pretty realistic flames and awesome heat out put to any room. A bit more homey and interesting to your room, it is the excellent choice, whether you want it for aesthetic or heat purposes.
- FUN FEATURES - The multiple combinations of colors, flame speed and dimmer controls offer so many options to really set the ambiance. It comes with crystal and carbon log rocks to meet your requirement. With the 12 static colors or color cycling, the flame and rocks look so great and pretty.
- WARM & INVITING - The heat comes out the middle of the upper part of the front, which concentrate more heat and make it warmer; Temperature settings from 62°F to 82°F and timer from 1H to 8H adjustable; It puts out enough heat and makes the room so cozy, SUITABLE FOR ABOUT 400 SQ FT SPACE.
- USER-FRIENDLY - Wall mounted and recessed installation type based on your needs; Easy to opertate by the led touch screen and remote controlled; Clear digital display; With safe cut-off device; Low noise with 45 db; Energy saving and ETL certificated.
- SPECIFICATION: Dimension 50"L*17"W*4"D, 750W/1500W Heat setting; Package include -1x electric fireplace, 1x carbon log, 1 pack crystal stone, 1x installation manual and hardware accessories.
- EFFECTIVE HEAT - Our infrared space heaters warm objects instead of just the air! This will help your room stay warm even after the heater turns off.
- SAFE TOUCH GRILL - That’s because our grills are made out of material that doesn’t burn skin. Our heaters also automatically shut off power if it tips over.
- MODERN DESIGN - wall mount design means you don't lose floor space. Perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT - LED display shows you what the ambient temperature is and helps regulate the temperature efficiently. (goes to dark mode after 5 minutes of no activity) Included remote control allows you to control the temperature with ease
- COMPACT - Uses less than 2 square feet of wall space and plugs into a normal 110v outlet. When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord behind the heater.
Our Best Choice: Vitesse 60 inch Wall Mounted and Recessed Electric Fireplace, Adjustable Flame Color and Speed Fireplace Heater Fit for 2 x 4 and 2 x 6 Stud with Touch Screen Control Panel, Remote Control
[ad_1]
Product Description
The Vitesse Electric Fireplace
Our electric fireplace was designed to improve upon our popular series by adding more colors, more features, and less frame around the fireplace.
Realistic Flame&Multiple Flame Colors
To create the cozy atmosphere of a traditional fireplace, this electronic unit emits authentic-looking flames that emulate a real fire. The flames are natural enough to have friends and family think you own a traditional wood burning fireplace. This fireplace has 60 color combinations, allowing you to set just the right mood. The lighting and heating options of this fireplace offer you the ability to customize your atmosphere to your liking.
Yes, It Does Heat Your Room
We offers two heat settings which quickly add heat to a room up to 400 sq. ft. Please note the heater isn’t designed to be the primary heat source in your room or home. It’s designed to warm up a cool evening, or bring the temperature of a room up a few degrees. The visual appeal and heat emitted by your electric fireplace place in addition to your home’s primary heating source will provide your room with a cozy and calming aura.
You can turn on sleep mode with all lights down while heating. Once the temperature is too high, the over-heating protection system will automatically turn on. As long as there is it, provide you a sweet sleep.
Fully reccessed
Can be fully or partially recessed in wall
Partially reccessed
Can be fully or partially recessed in wall
Not reccessed
Can be fully or partially recessed in wall
Fully reccessed
Partially reccessed
Not reccessed
Product Highlights
Two heat settings (750W/1500W) 2 flame color options and 12 media bed color options Flame and media bed light intensity settingsFlame speeds and timer up to 8 hours Can be plugged in or hardwired Remembers flame and media colors to allow use with light switches or smart outlets
Package Including
1 x Electric Fireplace (Need to be self-assembled) 1 x Remote Control (Battery included) 1 x Manual 1 x Screw Kit (All in readiness)
Specifications
Material
Metal, Tempered Glass
Dimensions
60” x 18.11” x 3.86” (W x H x D)
Flame Colors
12 multi-color modes
LED Background Colors
12 multi-color modes
Brightness Control
5 levels
Speed Control
5 levels
Coverage Area
400 sq feet
Voltage
120 V
Watt
750 W-1500 W
Frequency
60 Hz
Tempered Glass & Sheet Metal
Multi Install Methods: This electric fireplace not only can be recessed or semi recessed in wall, but also can be wall mounted, perfect fit for 2’ X 6’ stud wall. Product Size 60″Wx18.11’’Hx3.86″D. The thickness of the upgraded electric fireplace is reduced to 3.86 inch and won’t be obtrusive on the wall. It can be installed in the living room or bedroom, but it needs to be kept away from other appliances
Energy Savings: 750W and 1500W modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet. ETL Certificate Approved. It also has auto-heat kill safety to avoid the super heating. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry
Perfect Flame: Full spectrum Led colors for a unique ember bed display 12 flame colors, 5 flame speeds, 12 ember bed color lighting options. Ultra High Intensity Led lights with large display allows the flame to show burn high enough, flames emerge slowly from the source and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace
Multi-Function: Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace, power switch, 1 to 8 hours timer control, independent switch of heating and flame, adjustable flame color and speed, sleep mode function
1 Year Worry-Free: Free replacement or parts for any quality problem within 1 year. Just feel free to contact our staff if you have any issues with this product