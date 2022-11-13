Top 10 Best wall mount electric fireplace heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Vitesse Electric Fireplace



Our electric fireplace was designed to improve upon our popular series by adding more colors, more features, and less frame around the fireplace.

Realistic Flame&Multiple Flame Colors



To create the cozy atmosphere of a traditional fireplace, this electronic unit emits authentic-looking flames that emulate a real fire. The flames are natural enough to have friends and family think you own a traditional wood burning fireplace. This fireplace has 60 color combinations, allowing you to set just the right mood. The lighting and heating options of this fireplace offer you the ability to customize your atmosphere to your liking.

Yes, It Does Heat Your Room



We offers two heat settings which quickly add heat to a room up to 400 sq. ft. Please note the heater isn’t designed to be the primary heat source in your room or home. It’s designed to warm up a cool evening, or bring the temperature of a room up a few degrees. The visual appeal and heat emitted by your electric fireplace place in addition to your home’s primary heating source will provide your room with a cozy and calming aura.

You can turn on sleep mode with all lights down while heating. Once the temperature is too high, the over-heating protection system will automatically turn on. As long as there is it, provide you a sweet sleep.

Product Highlights

Two heat settings (750W/1500W) 2 flame color options and 12 media bed color options Flame and media bed light intensity settingsFlame speeds and timer up to 8 hours Can be plugged in or hardwired Remembers flame and media colors to allow use with light switches or smart outlets

Package Including

1 x Electric Fireplace (Need to be self-assembled) 1 x Remote Control (Battery included) 1 x Manual 1 x Screw Kit (All in readiness)

Specifications



Material

Metal, Tempered Glass

Dimensions

60” x 18.11” x 3.86” (W x H x D)

Flame Colors

12 multi-color modes

LED Background Colors

12 multi-color modes

Brightness Control

5 levels

Speed Control

5 levels

Coverage Area

400 sq feet

Voltage

120 V

Watt

750 W-1500 W

Frequency

60 Hz

Tempered Glass & Sheet Metal

Multi Install Methods: This electric fireplace not only can be recessed or semi recessed in wall, but also can be wall mounted, perfect fit for 2’ X 6’ stud wall. Product Size 60″Wx18.11’’Hx3.86″D. The thickness of the upgraded electric fireplace is reduced to 3.86 inch and won’t be obtrusive on the wall. It can be installed in the living room or bedroom, but it needs to be kept away from other appliances

Energy Savings: 750W and 1500W modes can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy saving purpose. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet. ETL Certificate Approved. It also has auto-heat kill safety to avoid the super heating. The heat is good for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry

Perfect Flame: Full spectrum Led colors for a unique ember bed display 12 flame colors, 5 flame speeds, 12 ember bed color lighting options. Ultra High Intensity Led lights with large display allows the flame to show burn high enough, flames emerge slowly from the source and then get pulled to the top of the fireplace where they flash in the heat of the top of the fireplace

Multi-Function: Remote and touch screen make it more convenient to control every function of electric fireplace, power switch, 1 to 8 hours timer control, independent switch of heating and flame, adjustable flame color and speed, sleep mode function

1 Year Worry-Free: Free replacement or parts for any quality problem within 1 year. Just feel free to contact our staff if you have any issues with this product