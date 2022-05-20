Home » Faucet » Top 10 Best wall mount bathroom sink faucet Reviews

Top 10 Best wall mount bathroom sink faucet Reviews

Are you looking for top 10 rated wall mount bathroom sink faucet on the market in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 89,194 customer satisfaction about top 10 best wall mount bathroom sink faucet in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: SITGES Gold Bathroom Faucet, Double Handle Wall Mount Bathroom Sink Faucet and Rough in Valve Included (Gold)


Our rating:4.7 out of 5 stars (4.7 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


Product Description

SITGES FaucetSITGES Faucet

Gold faucetGold faucet

CARE

Clean faucet with mild soap and water. Wipe the entire surface dry with a dry, clean, soft cloth after each use. Do not use

cleaners which contain acids, harsh chemicals, alcohol, abrasives or other organic solvents. Most green, fibrous

pads/sponges contain microscopic mineral particles that can scratch and damage a faucet’s finish. Cleaner manufacturers

may change their formulations at any time; therefore, SITGES does not recommend any specific cleaner.

gold faucetgold faucet

Dimension

-Overall Height: 3.5″

-Overall Length 8.7″

-Faucet Center: 8″

-Spout Reach:7.08″

-Water Pressure: 0.41MPA

FEATURES

-Body Material: Refined Brass

-Handle Material : Zinc Alloy

-Swivel Spout: 360 Rotate

-Installation Type: Wall Mounted

-Faucet Hole: Three

brushed gold faucetbrushed gold faucet

Ideal for use in small Bathroom where common designs do not fit.

A Gold Brushed finish enhances the look and fits into your

bathroom décor with ease, while the wall-mount installation frees up

your countertop or sink.

gold faucetgold faucet

Neoperl Aerator & Removable Nozzle

Patented construction aerator provides a splash-free stream, well aerated

Provides straight and Constant Water stream at 60PSI

Removable Nozzle for easier Cleanup or Replace

cartridgecartridge

Leak-Free Cartridge

Solid Brass Ceramic Cartridge rigorously tested 600,000 times to ensure leak-free performance and lifespan.

SITGES gold cross handles faucetSITGES gold cross handles faucet

Lead-free Brass Construction with superior rust-resistance

Heavy Duty Brass body increase its durability and lifespan

Double Handle installation for effortless flow and water temperature control

goldfaucetbathroomgoldfaucetbathroom

brushedgoldfaucetbrushedgoldfaucet

cartridgecartridge

crosshandlecrosshandle

gold faucetgold faucet

Casted brass body provides years of reliability behind the wall

100% Acid Salt Spray Testing100% Water Tightness Test100% Appearance TestDesigned to fit 3-hole, 8-inch configurations

Line dividerLine divider

Styles

ANTIQUE

ANTIQUE

ANTIQUE

ANTIQUE

Modern

Modern

Color

Matte Black

Brushed Gold

Matte Black

Brushed Gold

Brushed Gold

Matte Black

Material

Refined Solid Brass

Refined Solid Brass

Refined Solid Brass

Refined Solid Brass

Refined Solid Brass

Refined Solid Brass

Installation Method

Wall-Mounted

Wall-Mounted

Floor-Mounted

Floor-Mounted

Wall-Mounted

Wall-Mounted

Item Weight

4.72 pounds

4.72 pounds

10.01 pounds

10.01 pounds

6.18 pounds

6.18 pounds

Performance

Max1.5GPM/5.5LPM water flow [email protected] (ASME)

Max1.5GPM/5.5LPM water flow [email protected] (ASME)

Adopt Neoperl Aerator with Max 7GPM/ 26.5LPM (Tub Spout) & 2.5GPM/9.46LPM (Shower) at 60psi

Adopt Neoperl Aerator with Max 7GPM/ 26.5LPM (Tub Spout) & 2.5GPM/9.46LPM (Shower) at 60psi

1.35GPM/5.2L/MIN At 60 psi(ASME Standard)

1.35GPM/5.2L/MIN At 60 psi(ASME Standard)

Ceramic Disc Cartridges

Spout Reacher to Center Length

8.75 inch

8.75 inch

7.32 inch

7.32 inch

9.05 inch

9.05 inch

CentSpout Reacher to Center Length

8 inch

8 inch

NONE

NONE

8 inch

8 inch

Spout Height

2.32 inch

2.32 inch

45.74 inch

45.74 inch

4.73 inch

4.73 inch

Wall mounted bathroom faucet Constructed from solid brass for durability, high quality controls with strong tarnish and corrosion resistance
Standard of NPT½ Turn and drip-free ceramic disc cartridge system, tested to be drip free after 600,000 uses.
Casting hot and cold mixer valves with two classic cross handles for control the temperature and water flow.Faucet handle spacing 8-inches/204mm on centre. Spout reach 7-inches/180mm.
Max 1.5GPM/5.5LPM water flow rate At 60 PSI (ASME standard)
Warranty: Gold-standard customer service with instant hassle-free refund or exchange policy if not 100% satisfied.

