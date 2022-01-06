Top 10 Best walking safety light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

BATTERY LIFE: 22+ hours on high power, 40+ hours on low power, 55+ hours on the blinking setting.

Super wide flood beams illuminates the ENTIRE PATH IN FRONT OF YOU

The units can be used in ANY TYPE OF WEATHER and will not leak or fail, even below freezing.

The Knuckle Lights Difference



Knuckle Lights are designed to be worn on the front of your hands, in the perfect position to LIGHT YOUR PATH AND BE SEEN on your next run or walk in the dark.

Each set of Knuckle Lights includes two lights, so you get TWICE THE AMOUNT of illumination as similar priced headlamps and other options.

Safely navigate the darkest city streets, rural roads, hiking trails, dog parks and more; see every pothole and obstacle while assuring you are seen by traffic.

At less than 3 ounces per unit, Knuckle Lights are REMARKABLY COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT, so you can concentrate on your activity without distraction.

The units are held comfortably over your knuckles with soft silicone straps that are easily adjusted to fit any size hand and even over gloves.

Knuckle Lights are designed with SUPER WIDE FLOOD BEAMS, which emit broad beams of illumination, while most headlamps and flashlights emit a SPOT beam with a concentrated point of light that bounces around on the ground with every step.

Knuckle Lights illuminates the ENTIRE PATH IN FRONT OF YOU with wide flood beams that don’t bounce, even with your arms moving.

Function meets simplicity, as Knuckle Lights are QUICK & EASY TO USE, simply grab them and go!

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Batteries‏:‎4 AAA batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎August 8, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Knuckle Lights Running Gear

ASIN‏:‎B07CBRHXF2

JUST GRAB AND GO – No need to fumble with clunky headlamps, bulky vests, waist or shoe lights. Just grab Knuckle Lights, head out the door and enjoy your next run or walk in the dark. Our unique night running light will soon become your favorite piece of running gear.

PEACE OF MIND IN THE DARK – Knuckle Lights provide safe visibility to light your path and be seen by traffic. You will be seen from far away by drivers, bikers and other pedestrians so you can enjoy the outdoors safely without worrying about being hit by a car or tripping over uneven terrain or objects in the dark.

LIGHT UP YOUR NIGHT – Super wide flood beams illuminates the entire path in front of you with a smooth light that doesn’t bounce, even with your arms moving, making them the ideal light for runners or light for walking at night. The units are also great dog walking lights, as they are in the perfect position to pick up after dogs in the dark.

REMARKABLY LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE – The units easily slide on to the front of your hands with fully adjustable soft straps that fit any size hands (even over winter gloves). At less than 3 ounces each, you’ll hardly notice the units on your hands, leaving you to enjoy your activity without distraction.

THE KNUCKLE LIGHTS DIFFERENCE – The 2 units provide a blazing 150 lumens, twice as bright as comparable headlamps. The batteries (included!) last several months with typical use. They’re weatherproof for use in the harshest conditions. Knuckle Lights are fun to wear, easy to use, and provide great visibility at night. Not to mention our industry best 5 year warranty!