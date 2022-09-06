Top 10 Best vigo vessel sinks and faucet combo Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solid tempered glass construction makes the handmade VIGO Rectangular Russet Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink ideal for everyday use. Its unique shape paired with a polished interior and textured exterior make it a modern update to your home. The rich russet hues of this sink create a pretty sheen with earthy undertones, making it a perfect centerpiece for your modern bathroom.

Handmade construction with slight color variations ensures that no two sinks will be exactly identical

This sink’s design pairs well with any traditional, transitional, contemporary, or modern bathroom décor

The polished interior is perfectly paired with a unique textured exterior for a tactile experience

VIGO Bathroom Vessel Sinks meet ADA Compliance Regulations

cUPC certified to provide consumers with safe and sanitary products

Rounded edges and smooth construction make this sink easy to clean and maintain

Color/Finish

Red and Brown Fusion

Wooden

White Frost

Brown And Gold Fusion

Light Wood

Bathroom Sink Front to Back Width (In.)

17.875

16.5

16.5

22.25

22.25

Inner bowl front to back length (in.)

12

15.5

15.5

13.5

13.5

Sink Hole Diameter (in.)

1.75

1.75

1.75

1.75

1.75

✅ Tempered glass construction: VIGO glass vessel bowl bathroom sinks are made from solid tempered glass construction, a scratch-resistant, non-porous, and shard-resistant material that is both safe and durable

✅ Above counter installation: vessel bowl sink installs above the counter for a modern look that is sure to complement bathrooms of any design aesthetic whether they are modern, contemporary, traditional, or transitional

✅ Handmade sink: this bathroom sink is made with hand painted detailing for uniqueness and to ensure that no two sinks are exactly identical

✅ Easy to clean: tempered glass vessel bowl sinks feature a sleek and glossy polished interior and a 3 dimensional, textured exterior

✅ Exceptionally safe: cUPC certified to protect the durability, strength and weighted longevity of this vessel bowl bathroom sink