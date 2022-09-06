Top 10 Best vigo vessel sinks and faucet combo Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best vigo vessel sinks and faucet combo in 2022 Comparison Table
- A perfect fit kitchen faucet -Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, compact 15.7” height fits under most cabinets.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9.2", spout height 3.9", overall height 16", 1.98 lb NW and 6.83 lb GW. Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5".
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - Brass construction has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, provides you fresh and clean water. Enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- Easy Match Design---Graceful and uncomplicated kitchen faucet with sprayer design brings timeless style to your kitchen, proper size and reasonable water outlet angle fit most kitchen sinks.
- Easy to Install---Video installation included, pull out and water line hoses pre-install in kitchen faucet, finish DIY like a breeze, save much installation time under the sink and plumber fee.
- Easy to Use---Three spray mode meet varies of wash requirement. High arch kitchen sink faucet make high pots and pans rinsing available. Single handle kitchen faucet intergraded control water temperature and flow volume more convenient. Retracting System offers smooth operation, easy movement and secure spray head docking.
- Easy to Clean---Premium matte black kitchen faucet finish protect your faucet from fingerprints or water spots. Less time cleanness is enough in daily use.
- Build to Long Last---Stainless steel kitchen faucet including all metal connector parts and premium ceramic valve ensure high standard durability, multiple and repeated test for construction and appearance before manufacturing ensure super stability.
- Let's start the game !!! The FORIOUS mission: We develop kitchen faucet with sprayer that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices.
- We Care About Your Health: Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family's health first.
- High-arch Spout Design: 360 degree swivel sprayer and spout with 2 function head(stream and Spray), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing. NEOPERL Aerator with Thermal Insulating Plastic Head. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy install: Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with 15mins, deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink.
- Lifetime back: Super Brushed Nickel Fingerprint Resistant Finish, rust and corrosion resistance.Also supply life time warranty. Reliability is the biggest significance of utility sink faucet with sprayer.
- POP-UP DRAIN ASSEMBLY FOR BATHROOM SINKS WITHOUT OVERFLOW. This premium pop up drain assembly is made of solid brass, applicable to vessel sinks without overflow for home uses, suitable for sink hole from 1 5/8" to 1 29/32" (1.62”-1.9“). CAUTION! To avoid costly installation issues due to inadequate sizing, measure existing drain opening or consult sink manufacturer instructions first before placing an order.
- PUSH BUTTON MECHANISM. This gold sink drain has a push-button style drain stopper that operates easily to block and release water into the drain.
- SUPERIOR QUALITY. The gold pop up drain features a reinforced leak-free design and all-metal construction offer maximum durability for long-lasting use.
- LEAK-FREE DESIGN. Thread design and 2 soft silicone gaskets for ensuring even upper shift during the installation and saving water tightly.
- CORROSION-RESISTANT FINISH. The corrosion-resistant brushed gold finish will not fade or tarnish over time, and match your bathroom faucet and create a beautifully coordinated look.
- Comes with Hot & Cold-Water Faucet Supply Lines for stop valves connecting. (Length: 23.6 inch /600mm, Thread: 3/8 standard, included1/2" adapters)
- Modern Design Bathroom Sink Faucet, Beautiful matte black finish, build to resist scratches, corrosion and tarnishing
- One-Hole Bathroom Faucet Designed to fit 1 hole configurations
- Single Handle Vanity Bathroom Faucet for precise & effortless control of cold & hot water.
- Safety And Quality Assurance, 30 days unconditional return and money back guarantee, 5 years long quality assurance, please rest assured to buy. If you have any questions about the faucet or its installation, please feel free to contact us.
- 【WATERFALL SPOUT】 —— Enjoy your elegant life by using the vessel sink faucet with a waterfall stream.
- 【ACCESSORIES INCLUDE】 —— Matching metal pop up drain & water hose. Quick installing by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD】—— Phiestina offers lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall height: 10.24"(260mm); Spout Height: 10.24"(260mm); Spout reach: 6.24"(158.4mm)
- 【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 —— We offer lifetime warranty service please call customer support line or visit our website.
- Outstanding Value:Slick touch texture Gives Comfortable Sensation; Artificial hand-painted Pattern let the beauty of your new bathroom vanity shine through, Glossy surface is easy to clean up;
- Material: tempered glass, round shape. Due to different exposion condition& hand painting difference. Every sink will be slightly different from the others and from pictures
- ORB faucet, Pop-up Drain and Mounting Ring all included;
- Sink Dimension: 21.7" Length x 13.4'' Width x 6.1" Height , Bowl thickness: 0.5"
- GREAT GIFT :Great holiday gift & birthday gift for mother, father, wife, husband, kids, friends . Puluomis offer friendly customer service.Please feel free to contact us without any hesitation if you have problem or need any help.
- Sleek And Elegant: European inspired modern contemporary style design.
- Premium Quality Ceramic Construction: delicate and solid ceramic with crystalline glaze.
- Durable and Smooth Ceramic: Easy to maintain and clean.
- Above the counter installation.
- 1 3/4" Center Drain Hole ( Pop-up drain is not included).
- OVERALL HEIGHT: 17"; Spout Height: 3.9"; Spout Reach: 8.3", Maximum Deck Thickness: 2", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5".
- EASY USE: High arc 360 degree swivel kitchen faucet with pull out and pull down sprayer, spout and 17.7" pull out sprayer hose allow you to easily reach all areas of your sinks.
- RELIABLE QUALITY: Brass construction w/ paint black finish. Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION: 1 or 3-hole installation with deck plate, all mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time.
- WARRANTY: You're protected by a 100% money back guarantee and no fee two years replacement warranty! Any issues of the faucet, please contact us! Your complete satisfaction is important to us.
Our Best Choice: VIGO VG07089 18.125″ L -13.0″ W -4.125″ H Russet Handmade Countertop Glass Rectangular Vessel Bathroom Sink in Red and Brown Fusion Finish
Product Description
Solid tempered glass construction makes the handmade VIGO Rectangular Russet Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink ideal for everyday use. Its unique shape paired with a polished interior and textured exterior make it a modern update to your home. The rich russet hues of this sink create a pretty sheen with earthy undertones, making it a perfect centerpiece for your modern bathroom.
EXCLUSIVELY DESIGNED
Handmade construction with slight color variations ensures that no two sinks will be exactly identical
FOR ALL BATHROOMS
This sink’s design pairs well with any traditional, transitional, contemporary, or modern bathroom décor
UNIQUE TEXTURES
The polished interior is perfectly paired with a unique textured exterior for a tactile experience
ADA COMPLIANT
VIGO Bathroom Vessel Sinks meet ADA Compliance Regulations
CERTIFIED SAFE
cUPC certified to provide consumers with safe and sanitary products
EASY TO CLEAN
Rounded edges and smooth construction make this sink easy to clean and maintain
Color/Finish
Red and Brown Fusion
Wooden
White Frost
Brown And Gold Fusion
Light Wood
Bathroom Sink Front to Back Width (In.)
17.875
16.5
16.5
22.25
22.25
Inner bowl front to back length (in.)
12
15.5
15.5
13.5
13.5
Sink Hole Diameter (in.)
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.75
1.75
✅ Tempered glass construction: VIGO glass vessel bowl bathroom sinks are made from solid tempered glass construction, a scratch-resistant, non-porous, and shard-resistant material that is both safe and durable
✅ Above counter installation: vessel bowl sink installs above the counter for a modern look that is sure to complement bathrooms of any design aesthetic whether they are modern, contemporary, traditional, or transitional
✅ Handmade sink: this bathroom sink is made with hand painted detailing for uniqueness and to ensure that no two sinks are exactly identical
✅ Easy to clean: tempered glass vessel bowl sinks feature a sleek and glossy polished interior and a 3 dimensional, textured exterior
✅ Exceptionally safe: cUPC certified to protect the durability, strength and weighted longevity of this vessel bowl bathroom sink