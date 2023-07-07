Top 10 Best vigo edison pull-down spray kitchen faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Dual Function Faucet

With an aerated flow or powerful spray, this faucet offers versatility depending on your needs.

Reliable hardware



Sedal ceramic disc cartridge tested for up to 500,000 drip-free uses

360° Swivel

This unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking and cleaning needs

Smart Handle

90 degree forward rotation to allow for tighter space installation

Mineral Buildup Resistant

The spray face resists mineral buildup, making this kitchen faucet easy to clean

Extendable hose up to 22”

A retractable hose of up to 22 in. features a nylon braided hose for additional ease of use.

ADA COMPLIANT Single-handle lever makes faucet accessible for use by all GREEN CEC (Title 20) flow rate compliant – mandatory for all CA residents CALGreen certified by IAPMO HIGHLY FUNCTIONAL Water pressure tested for industry standard

ADA compliant

VIGO Kitchen Faucets meet ADA Compliancy Regulations

Lead Free

NSF-61 and lead-free certified for drinking water safety

CEC (Title 20) Compliant

In accordance with the California Energy Commission’s water standards

Type

Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet

Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Sink Faucet

Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer

Pulldown Arc Brass Kitchen Sink Faucet

Pulldown Arc Brass Kitchen Sink Faucet

Installation method

Single Hole mount

Single Hole mount

Single Hole mount

Single Hole mount

Single Hole mount

Metal Finishes

Matte Black

Matte Black

Matte Black

Matte Black

Stainless Steel

Eco-friendly: 1.8 gpm flow rate renders this kitchen faucet CEC (Title 20) compliant, which is mandatory for all residents of California; this compliancy promotes water conservation for a healthier, safer planet

360 degree swivel spout: this unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking

Optional components: matching finish soap dispenser and deck plate can be purchased separately to complete this kitchen sink faucet set

Durable construction: solid brass build and 7-layer plated finish resists corrosion, tarnish, and rust; faucet also comes with a sedal ceramic cartridge that has been tested for up 500,000 uses as well as a mineral-resistant nozzle

ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all