Top 10 Best vigo edison pull-down spray kitchen faucet Reviews

Top 10 Rated vigo edison pull-down spray kitchen faucet in 2023 Comparison Table
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your brushed nickel kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Brushed nickel kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- Let's start the game !!! The FORIOUS mission: We develop kitchen faucet with sprayer that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices.
- We Care About Your Health: Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family's health first.
- High-arch Spout Design: 360 degree swivel sprayer and spout with 2 function head(stream and Spray), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing. NEOPERL Aerator with Thermal Insulating Plastic Head. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy install: Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with 15mins, deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink.
- Lifetime back: Super Brushed Nickel Fingerprint Resistant Finish, rust and corrosion resistance.Also supply life time warranty. Reliability is the biggest significance of utility sink faucet with sprayer.
- COMMERCIAL-STYLE FAUCET is both flexible and functional, with a heavy-duty open coil spring spout for an industrial look – PERFECT FIT: Optimized for home use, compact 18-inch height fits beneath almost any kitchen cabinet – PULL-DOWN SPRAYHEAD offers an extended range of motion all around the sink
- MATTE BLACK FINISH creates a high-end modern look; WEAR-RESISTANT FINISH will not fade or tarnish over time. Available in multiple finish options so you can create a LOOK YOU LOVE!
- DUAL-FUNCTION SPRAYHEAD with easy-clean rubber nozzles offers aerated stream for everyday cleaning and powerful spray for heavy-duty rinsing; DOCKING ARM WITH HOLDER keeps flexible spring sprayer securely in place
- SMART HANDLE DESIGN: Single handle operates with 90 degree forward rotation, allowing for installation in tighter spaces with no backsplash clearance needed; PREMIUM CERAMIC CARTRIDGE provides long-lasting leak-free use
- INSTALLATION READY: Pre-attached water supply lines and all mounting hardware included; LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: Satisfaction guaranteed with top-rated customer service that always puts you first
- LASTS 2X LONGER: Patented DIAMOND Seal Technology reduces leak points and lasts twice as long as the industry standard—ensuring leak-free operation for the life of the kitchen sink faucet (Industry standard is based on ASME A112.18.1 of 500,000 cycles)
- MAGNETIC DOCKING: MagnaTite Docking uses a powerful magnet to snap your kitchen sprayer into place so it stays docked and doesn’t droop over time like other kitchen faucets
- EASY INSTALLATION: Designed to fit single-hole or 3-hole, 8-inch. configurations. Everything you need is together in one box, including an optional deck plate for 3-hole installation and InnoFlex PEX supply lines that are integrated into the faucet for one less leak point
- COMMERCIAL STYLE DESIGN: The casual, yet modern Antoni Kitchen Faucet provides a contemporary design in trending matte black
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this delta kitchen faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- ✅ Tight space installation: faucet's 90° forward rotation allows for installation in narrow spaces without hitting the tile backsplash
- ✅ 360 degree swivel spout: this unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking
- ✅ Soap dispenser included: this model comes with an included matching finish soap dispenser, of which the 12 ounce reservoir can be refilled with hand soap, dish soap, or hand lotion
- ✅ Durable construction: solid brass build and 7-layer plated finish resists corrosion, tarnish, and rust; faucet also comes with a sedal ceramic cartridge that has been tested for up 500,000 uses as well as a mineral-resistant nozzle
- ✅ ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all
- Tight space installation: faucet's 90° forward rotation allows for installation in narrow spaces without hitting the tile backsplash
- 360 degree swivel spout: this unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking and cleaning needs
- Optional components: matching finish soap dispenser and deck plate can be purchased separately to complete this kitchen sink faucet set
- ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all
- Easy installation: the hot/cold waterlines are made from thermostable, freeze-resistant metal braided PEX; this faucet requires standard US plumbing 3/8 inch connections for an easy installation
- Eco-friendly: 1.8 gpm flow rate renders this kitchen faucet CEC (Title 20) compliant, which is mandatory for all residents of California; this compliancy promotes water conservation for a healthier, safer planet
- 360 degree swivel spout: this unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking
- Soap dispenser included: this model comes with an included matching finish soap dispenser, of which the 10 ounce reservoir can be refilled with hand soap, dish soap, or hand lotion
- Durable construction: solid brass build and 7-layer plated finish resists corrosion, tarnish, and rust; faucet also comes with a sedal ceramic cartridge that has been tested for up 500,000 uses as well as a mineral-resistant nozzle
- ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all
- ✅ Eco-friendly: 1.8 gpm flow rate renders this kitchen faucet CEC (Title 20) compliant, which is mandatory for all residents of California; this compliancy promotes water conservation for a healthier, safer planet
- ✅ High-tech handle: easy grip comfort handle is unique to the Zurich faucet, making its pull-down features even more accessible
- ✅ Optional components: matching finish soap dispenser and deck plate can be purchased separately to complete this kitchen sink faucet set
- ✅ Durable construction: solid brass build and 7-layer plated finish resists corrosion, tarnish, and rust; faucet also comes with a sedal ceramic cartridge that has been tested for up 500,000 uses as well as a mineral-resistant nozzle for easy cleaning
- ✅ ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all
- EASY TO INSTALL: Easy-to-follow instructions make this effortless to install.
- OPTIMAL FLOW RATE: the faucet conserves water without compromising water pressure.
- EASY TO USE: A single lever controls the water volume and temperature operations of this faucet, making it easy to use
- LONG-LASTING HARDWARE: made from solid brass construction and finished to withstands wear and tear throughout faucet's lifetime.
- LIFETIME SUPPORT: all VIGO single hole bathroom faucets feature a Limited Lifetime Support
- Clip technology: VIGO's special clip technology pulls the extendable wand back into place with precision after each use
- 360 degree swivel spout: this unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking and cleaning needs
- Optional components: matching finish soap dispenser and deck plate can be purchased separately to complete this kitchen sink faucet set
- ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all
- Dual-action sprayer: just one push of a button switches this faucet from an aerated flow to a powerful spray
Our Best Choice: VIGO VG02032MB 22″ H Laurelton Single-Handle with Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Matte Black
[ad_1]
Product Description
Dual Function Faucet
With an aerated flow or powerful spray, this faucet offers versatility depending on your needs.
Reliable hardware
Sedal ceramic disc cartridge tested for up to 500,000 drip-free uses
360° Swivel
This unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking and cleaning needs
Smart Handle
90 degree forward rotation to allow for tighter space installation
Mineral Buildup Resistant
The spray face resists mineral buildup, making this kitchen faucet easy to clean
Extendable hose up to 22”
A retractable hose of up to 22 in. features a nylon braided hose for additional ease of use.
ADA COMPLIANT Single-handle lever makes faucet accessible for use by all GREEN CEC (Title 20) flow rate compliant – mandatory for all CA residents CALGreen certified by IAPMO HIGHLY FUNCTIONAL Water pressure tested for industry standard
ADA compliant
VIGO Kitchen Faucets meet ADA Compliancy Regulations
Lead Free
NSF-61 and lead-free certified for drinking water safety
CEC (Title 20) Compliant
In accordance with the California Energy Commission’s water standards
Type
Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet
Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Sink Faucet
Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer
Pulldown Arc Brass Kitchen Sink Faucet
Pulldown Arc Brass Kitchen Sink Faucet
Installation method
Single Hole mount
Single Hole mount
Single Hole mount
Single Hole mount
Single Hole mount
Metal Finishes
Matte Black
Matte Black
Matte Black
Matte Black
Stainless Steel
Eco-friendly: 1.8 gpm flow rate renders this kitchen faucet CEC (Title 20) compliant, which is mandatory for all residents of California; this compliancy promotes water conservation for a healthier, safer planet
360 degree swivel spout: this unique swivel spout allows total flexibility and maneuverability for all of your cooking
Optional components: matching finish soap dispenser and deck plate can be purchased separately to complete this kitchen sink faucet set
Durable construction: solid brass build and 7-layer plated finish resists corrosion, tarnish, and rust; faucet also comes with a sedal ceramic cartridge that has been tested for up 500,000 uses as well as a mineral-resistant nozzle
ADA compliant: single lever design that operates both the water and temperature controls ensures that this faucet is accessible for all