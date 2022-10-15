Top 10 Best vertical air conditioner window unit Reviews

Top 10 Best vertical air conditioner window unit in 2022 Comparison Table
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- Redirect air for more efficient heating and cooling - Turn down for winter heat and turn up for summer AC
- Extra strength magnets secure vent deflector to metal register vents and metal grille vents
- Easy adjust designs fits all vents and registers between 8” and 14” wide
- Crystal clear inconspicuous design to blend into your home
- Lifetime Warranty - We guarantee the unbreakable plastic design for life
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- Energy efficient air conditioning unit cools rooms up to 150 square feet with standard 9 foot ceilings
- Ideal for small spaces such as dorm rooms and RVs
- Features include: 7 temperature settings, dual cooling and fan settings as well as adjustable air direction
- Keeps air clean and fresh with inbuilt filter, which can be easily removed, washed, and reused
- Includes a window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels that expand to fit standard windows
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
Our Best Choice: Koldfront CAC8000W 8000 BTU 115V Casement Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Remote Control
[ad_1] Retain the summer warmth at bay and love a in no way-ending cool breeze with the Koldfront 8,000 BTU Vertical Casement Air Conditioner (CAC8000W). Be sure to note this unit is designed for casement (still left to correct sliding) windows only, and will not function for windows that open up up and down. This compact air conditioner is engineered to provide areas from 300 to 350 sq. ft with 8,000 BTUs of cooling electric power, producing it an crucial addition to bedrooms, residing rooms and reports. You can conveniently set up the Electricity Star-licensed CAC8000W in virtually any house you will need it really is made to healthy windows from 15-1/2 to 16-1/4 inches wide with a minimum amount peak of 20-5/16 inches. Just take benefit of the unit’s integrated remote command to regulate functions and procedure configurations from up to 16 toes away. This window air conditioner fulfills rigorous specifications set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assurance eco-pleasant operation. The Koldfront CAC8000W gives various strength-saving features, this sort of as test filter inform, thermostat-managed operation, sleep mode and a lot more. The CAC8000W’s slumber method will make certain you might be resting easily whilst helping help you save on highly-priced vitality expenses. This function will adjust the temperature periodically by 2 degrees F ahead of returning to the established temperature right after 6 (6) several hours. Electrical power saver method will cycle the fan for two minutes at 10-moment intervals right up until the ambient space temperature is higher than your established temperature, at which time the compressor will kick again on and resume cooling. Get gain of the unit’s handle panel with electronic screen and 3 (3) supporter speeds to effortlessly control airflow, along with a dehumidifying purpose to cleanse your room of excessive dampness.
8000 BTU vertical window air conditioner engineered for spaces ranging in sizing from 300 to 350 sq. toes
Designed to in shape casement (remaining to right sliding) home windows ONLY, and will not fit windows that slide up and down. Fits windows 15-1/2″ to 16-1/4″ huge with a minimum peak of 21-1/4″ when working with the window panel retainer and a most height of 39-7/16″ (least window peak of 20-5/16″ with out the window panel retainer)
Electronic Display screen Dehumidifier Sleep Mode 3 supporter speeds Remote regulate with 16ft array LCDI 5-15P plug sort
Electricity Effectiveness Ratio (EER): 11. / Strength saver mode
Consists of all set up hardware and temperature seals