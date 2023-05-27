Top 10 Best ventless air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Size

7x7x7.4 inches

7x7x7.4 inches

Modes

3-in-1 Cooling, Humidifying, Purifying

3-in-1 Cooling, Humidifying, Purifying

One Refill

Works for 8 hrs

Works for 8 hrs

Quiet

Quiet

Quiet

Lights

7 colors

7 colors

Charge

USB

USB

With an adjustable speed function(low/middle/high), you are free to choose the wind you like by pressing the speed button easily. You can easily find the balance between cooling and electricity using.

This evaporative cooling fan is equipped with the newest evaporative cooling technology. When you place water and ice cubes in the water tank, press the cooling button and you can enjoy the cool, humid air blowing from the cooler. And the visible water level window also lets you know the remaining amount in the tank at any time.

With a bladeless fan design, it is easier for you to clean this evaporative air cooler without the need to disassemble it. Just gently wipe the surface and the air vents.

Designed with a clear and large led display, the operation condition can be clearly displayed and give you an accurate numerical value.

With remote control, you can easily control the evaporative cooling fan up to 26-ft. remote distance without having to get up from what you are enjoying.

Fanning, Cooling & Humidification 3-In-1 Function – Do you know that an evaporative cooler can lower temperature greatly in the hot summer? This 3-In-1 evaporative air cooler with fanning, cooling & humidification function will be your secret weapon to survive during the heating months. Once the water and ice cubes have been placed in the water tank, press the cooling button and you can enjoy the cool, humid air blowing from the cooler.

Multiple Speed Mode – Easy to control with 3-speed settings gives all the comfort you need – low, medium, or high speed. You are free to choose the wind you like by pressing the speed button easily.

1-12H Timer and 26-feet Remote Control Distance – 12-hour timer feature and remote control amplify your freedom. Just a click to control your air cooler from 26 feet, making it possible that enjoy a gentle outdoor wind in your own living room while you are reading your favorite books or enjoying the recent series without having to get up from the couch.

Energy Saving & Eco-friendly – Compared with your costly AC, Trustech evaporative air cooler has no compressor and does not use chemical refrigerants and it is more environmentally friendly and safe for your health. By adding ice or cold water, you can easily enjoy extra coolness in seconds at a low cost. Ever refilling is not a problem, it comes with a 1-gallon water tank which is easy to fill and clean.

Bladeless Design for Safety and Silence & Easy Cleaning – If you are looking for a bladeless cooling solution, this evaporative air cooler will be an unavoidable choice. Thanks to the bladeless design, it is much safer to use in the household that has children or pets. What’s more, it avoids blowing dust making it far more friendly and is quieter compared with the traditional fan. And no awkward safety grille or blades to clean.