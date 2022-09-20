Top 10 Best vapsint modern touch on stainless steel single handle kitchen faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About GICASA Kitchen Faucet Home

GICASA Kitchen Faucet Home commits to providing different kinds of modern kitchen faucets with good quality. Adhering to the core mission of Glorify and Mark Your Life, GICASA focuses on providing the multi-style and high-end kitchen faucet for every customer at home and abroad. With outstanding surface and the combination of fashionable style and sophistication, the faucets look sleek, glossy and elegant in texture, suitable for many families and occasions.

High Arch Brushed Nickel Single Handle Kitchen Faucets



Material:

Main body material: brass+stainless steelValve: Ceramic valveHandle material: Stainless Steel

Product Specifications:

Overall Height: 17.52″ (measured from counter top to highest point of faucet)Spout Height: 9.45″ (measured from counter top to faucet outlet)

360 Degree swivel spout for complete sink access

Single Handle Design for effortless flow and temperature control.

Sprayer feature: Stream/Spray with pause function

Water Pressures: Minimum 0.5 bar, 1.0 bar recommended

Water Feature: Mix Hot and Cold

Ceramic cartridge: tested more than 5000000 times, less abrasion, durability and long service life

New spout with two buttons



Spray mode

Powerful Pre-Rinse faucet can clean dishes faster while reducing the amount of residual water in and around the sink.

Stream mode

Aerated Stream function, providing a more powerful rinse for heavy-duty applications.

Pause function mode

Pause function feature can help you quickly stop water between tasks.

Pull-Down Modern Design with Flexible Hose



Pull-out spray spout features a 70-Inch nylon hose, wear-resistant, providing a 20-Inch reach, so people can use the faucet freely.With a 420g gravity ball, the spout can retract back well. Two spray modes allow you to easily go from aerated stream to powerful spray, covering everything from rinsing vegetables to heavy scrubbing.

Installation:

Installation Type: Deck MountedNumber of Holes Required: 1Max Deck thickness: 2″Diameter of installation hole: 35-38mm

Package Included

Kitchen sink faucetTwo 60cm Hot & Cold Water HosesMounting hardwareDeck plate

GICASA kitchen faucet– brass lead free construction, brushed nickel finish, superior corrosion and rust resistant, this sink faucet perfectly fits for any kitchen makeover.

Kitchen faucet with pull down sprayer, stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.

High Arc Pull Out Kitchen Sink Faucet, features a compact 17.52-inch height to fit underneath almost any kitchen cabinet; pull out hose with extended 20’’ range, easy for complete sink access.

1 or 3 hole kitchen faucet with deck plate, fits 1 hole or 3 holes installation. You can use it to cover the useless holes to make faucet beautiful.

Clean and Care: We advice wiping the kitchen faucet with a rag every 2 weeks to keep it clean and new. Don’t use abrasive cleaners that may scratch or dull the surface.