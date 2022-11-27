Top 10 Best vapsint kitchen faucet hose replacement Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Maintenance

Simply use a soft damp cloth for cleaning.

Avoid using any detergents since they would damage the surface.

Keep maintaining every 1-2 months regularly.

Warm Prompt

Please allow a little dimensional deviation due to manual measurement.There may be a little color aberration due to different monitors and light influence.

Specifications

Only designed for STANDARD type of pull out hose, NOT FIT some models of certain brands, please check the size and thread type before ordering.

Connection: male, outer diameter is 20.5mm or 0.8″ or 13/16″, inner diameter is 14.3mm or 0.55″ or 9/16″

Material: engineering-grade ABS plastic

Finish: brushed nickel

Net Weight: 0.23 lb. (103g)

Overall Height: 4″(101mm)

Package List: sprayer 1 PCS

Easy Operation

Convenient one button design, press the rubber button to switch from regular stream to spray effortlessly.

Steady Water Flow

There is no flow restrictor inside the sprayer, offering steady and powerful water flow to meet everyday cleaning tasks.

Reduce Clogging

Small filter (as a gift) at the connection helps reduce clogging, it can be removed for cleaning.

Efficient Replacement

Our faucet head is an efficient replacement for the leaky or clogged one, you don’t need to replace an entire faucet.

Utilitarian Design

Good shape fits with your hand, convenient for handling, premium aerator helps prevent water from splashing.

Easy Installation

No extra tools needed, just remove the original spray head and screw our sprayer onto your existing faucet.

