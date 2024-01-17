Top 10 Best vanity lights for bathroom brushed nickel Reviews

Contents
- GLAM DESIGN: This luxurious modern chandelier features an intricate crystal encrusted drum shade, three rows of high-quality cascading hanging glass crystals and a durable chrome finish.
- AMBIENT LIGHTING: The 4-Light beaded crystal chandelier design ensures that a subtle glow of light is emitted in the room that adds drama and mood lighting. Takes four (4) max 60-watt candelabra (E12) bulbs (not included). Compatible with led bulbs for cost efficiency and energy saving.
- BRIGHTEN YOUR HOME: This drum pendant light would beautifully adorn any bedroom, living room or dining room with ambiance, light and style that captures the eye.
- FIXTURE DIMENSIONS: 17 in. Dia x 20 in. H with crystal hanging, Drum Dimensions: 17 in. Dia x 17 in. H
- ADJUSTABLE HANGING: The ceiling light fixture chain is 39 inches long and is adjustable. It can be shortened by removing some links, which makes it perfect for practically any ceiling height or room size. Maximum Height 60 in.
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
- Five-light interior chandelier
- Brushed nickel finish; frosted seeded glass
- 18-1/2 Inch high; 20-5/8 Inch in diameter; 36-inch chain; 120-inch wire
- Uses five medium-base bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included)
- Five-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship; CETL Listed
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
- Clear glass panels
- Supplied with 4' of chain and 12' of wire
- Lamp type: B10 candelabra (not included)
- 22-inch by 16-3/4-inch
- 60-watt light
- Satin Nickel Finish
- With Alabaster Glass
- Bulbs not included
- ☞Perfect for Diy Glam Hollywood Style Vanity - If you have always wanted a Hollywood style vanity but not enough to spend hundreds of dollars on one. These led vanity mirror lights give you that look for next to nothing.
- ☞Easy & Stress-free Installation - No wall or holes drilling. Your best beauty investment. No assembly or electrical wiring is required, just stick firmly these led vanity lights to a wall, mirror, or mirror frame and you’re good to go!
- ☞Multiply Application - These makeup mirror lights are waterproof. Ideal for Living room, Bathroom mirror-front lighting, Mural, Vanity table and Art display or home use, chose wisely on where you would like your lights.
- ☞Smart Touch Dimmer - Come with smart touch dimmer, touch to adjust brightness and turn off/on.Perfect, affordable lighted wall mirror you can use daily while applying makeup, taking photos of makeup looks, and even recording makeup tutorials.
- ☞Nice Look - This led vanity light is beautiful, very bright and chic ! Perfect for your vanity mirror! Perfect solution for your search to add better lighting for your make up table.
- 【Upgraded Matte Black Finish】The vanity lighting fixtures feature a sleek matte black finish lamp body accompanied by clear glass shades. The upgraded finish not only adds an elegant touch but also includes a scratch and tarnish-resistant coating, ensuring that the black bathroom light maintains its pristine appearance over time. This exquisite bathroom vanity light is suitable for various decoration styles, making it the perfect choice to enhance your home lighting.
- 【Sturdy Construction & Safe Use】The black bathroom lighting is constructed with an all-metal lamp body, including metal holding rings. Additionally, the bathroom vanity light also features a strong and robust metal lamp pole that does not bend or become crooked during use or transportation. The metal ring is more durable and keeps the glass shades securely in place, ensuring both safety and durability for prolonged use.
- 【E26 Heat-Resistant Socket】Our vanity lights feature a heat-resistant ceramic socket that can effectively withstand the heat generated by long-term bulb use. This durability significantly reduces the need for frequent bulb replacements, making our bathroom lights over the mirror a cost-effective and safer option with an extended lifespan.
- 【Up and Down Reversible Mounting】 This versatile vanity light fixtures can be installed in either an upward or downward direction, giving you the freedom to customize the lighting to suit your preferences. It is suitable for various locations such as bathroom mirrors, beds, doorways, closets, living rooms, mirror cabinets, dressing tables, porches, and corridors. Elevate the atmosphere of your home and other spaces with this stylish and adaptable lighting solution.
- ❤【36-month warranty】We proudly stand behind all our vanity lights for bathroom, guaranteeing their quality with a full 36-month warranty. If your bathroom light fixtures encounter any defects or stop working within 3 years, we are here to assist you with troubleshooting or provide a replacement. If you experience any issues with our wall light fixtures, please contact us through the Amazon message box, and we will respond within 24 hours.
- Wireless Remote Control: 6 led puck lights with 2 remote controls. There are 2 operating modes: Turn the led puck light ON/OFF with remote or press lens button manually. The greatest remote control distance range is 1.6 ~21 feet. Easy to use and very convenient.
- Dimmable & Timer Presets: 4 dimmable modes (10%, 40%, 80%, 100% brightness) and 4 timer functions (15, 30, 60 or 120mins). Support stepless dimming, you can freely adjust according to your lighting needs, if you want to save energy, please keep using brightness at 10% or 40%.
- Easy to Install: Powered by 3 x AAA batteries per led puck lights battery operated (batteries not included), you can quickly install with original 3M adhesive tapes (6pcs included), which are powerful in pasting without harming the furniture.
- Multi Application: Wireless under cabinet puck lights have a 4000K natural white light and 40lm efficacy. Perfect suitable for your Kitchen, Closet, Cabinet, Bedroom, Bookcase, Pantry, Hallway, Stair, Step, Utility Room, Basement etc. Lightweight and portable can be used as an emergency lamp.
- Lifetime Warranty: We will do our best to take your satisfaction as the highest priority. If you encounter any problems or difficulties with the product in the future. Please feel free to contact us and we will reply to you within 24 hours.
Our Best Choice: Vanity Bath Light Bar Interior Lighting Fixtures Over Mirror Modern Glass Shade, Hollywood Style Wall Sconce for Makeup Dressing Table (Brushed Nickel, 4 – Lights)
Product Description
——————————————- BRIGHT UP YOUR HOME WITH DORENCE VANITY LIGHT FIXTURE —————————————————-
Featuring a stylish brushed nickel finish and white frosted glass shades, this vanity light fixture provides a pleasingly elegant accent to your home. You will enjoy the upscale, elegant design of this light fixture as it transforms an ordinary room into a focal point of admiration.
BRUSHED NICKEL VANITY LIGHT FIXTURE
SIMPLE AND MODERN STYLE – UP/DOWN WALL MOUNT LIGHTING DIY, Install the light with glass shades up or down to light up every corner of your room.
Beautiful Looking Bath Lighting
Build a relaxed feel ambiance in your bathroom with this bath lighting. This lighting fixture has an exciting feature which makes you feel fortunate after buying this product. You can mount the globes facing up or down for greater design flexibility. This lighting fixture with three fluted glass globes adds the perfect amount of light above a sink or vanity.
Brand new and high qualityBrushed Nickel finish and White Frosted glassSophisticated look with smooth curved linesCan be mounted up or downModern design that will add simplistic charm to your bathrooms décorAssembly is required.
Standard Size Perfect Bright
4 Light vanity light fixture bar measures 32″ width, 8.5” height, 7” depth. It is designed to support bulbs up to 3-100 watts (LED, CFL, Halogen, or Incandescent) – not included. This quality product is also easy to install and charm to your bath area.
Easy connect wiring for easy installation
3 Light vanity light fixture bar measures 24″ width, 8.5” height, 7” depth. The light fixture is quick-connecting via following an easy procedure, which allows you to pre-wire the light fixture to the junction box for a quicker, easier installation. So don’t worry about complex installation
Exquisite Design Flexibility
2 Light vanity light fixture bar measures 18″ width, 8.5” height, 7” depth. This light fixture brings a relaxed feel, airy design and gives a spa-like feel to your bath. You can mount these globes facing up or down according to your preference.
Color
Satin Nickel
Satin Nickel
Satin Nickel
Matte Black
Matte Black
Matte Black
Color
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Chrome Finish
Chrome Finish
SIMPLE AND MODERN STYLE – The aesthetically constructed vanity light brings a modern style to your bathroom.The Brushed Nickel finish is partnered with the Line painted glass to work with a wide range of home decor.
UP/DOWN WALL MOUNT LIGHTING – DIY, Install the light with glass shades up or down to light up every corner of your room. The 4-light wall light uses Four 100W(MAX) E26 medium screwed base A19 bulb. Go for yellowish 2700K-3000K bulbs to turn your shower into a warm and relaxing environment, or choose fluorescent bulbs with 4000K-5500K natural light to make it a wonderful mirror makeup light.
STANDARD SIZE FOR YOUR VANITY SETUP – The vanity light bar measures 32” width, 8.5” height, 7” depth. It is easy to install into standard electrical box with included mounting hardware. We suggest using four 60 Watts incandescent bulbs or four 15 Watts CFL/LED dimmable bulbs on dimmer for the desired illumination effect.
BEAUTIFUL AND DURABLE – It is made of high standard materials with durable quality. The rust-proof treated finish is accomplished with 3 manufacturing processes, which adds a perfect touch to your home. ALL HARDWARE Includes all necessary mounting hardware for your convenience
AFTER-SALE SERVICE: If you have any questions about our products, please log in to your account, check the order ID and click “Contact Seller” to contact us. our customer service will solve your problem within 24 hours, We will try our best to improve your shopping experience.