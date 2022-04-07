Top 10 Best van der hagen safety razor Reviews

Contents
- OUR 85MM SAFETY RAZOR - is made with solid brass and then chrome plated. The compact handle is shorter than most razors, giving you a better grip and more control when trimming your whiskers.
- THE SHAVE OF YOUR LIFE - It’s time to reinvent your morning grooming ritual. This sophisticated luxury double edge safety razor set, assembled by Van Der Hagen, includes all of the essentials for experiencing the perfect shave, day after day.
- LUXURY RAZOR SET - Each wet shave set comes with a premium non-slip chrome safety razor and 5 coated stainless steel double edge safety razor blades. Our 3.3-inch handle fits in any size hand and is ideally weighted and balanced for excellent control.
- ULTIMATE GRIP & CONTROL - Nothing touches the level of control and accuracy our double-edged razor offers. The precision coated double edge razor blades and 85mm handle allow you to reach those difficult shaving spots, minimizing nicks and cuts.
- 5 REPLACEABLE BLADES - Crafted in Solingen, Germany, a city renowned for fine blade production, our stainless steel, non-stick coated mens safety razor blades allow the razor to glide across your skin substantially reducing razor burn and nicks while giving you the cleanest and closest shave you've ever had. OUR GUARANTEE TO YOU - Give these blades a try, and if it’s not for you, let us know anytime within 3 months and we’ll refund 100% of your purchase.
- Chrome plate brass construction
- Short handle for better control
- Butterfly opening for quick blade change
- 5-Ice-tempered stainless steel blades
- Teflon coated blades made in Solingen, Germany
- Ice-tempered
- Teflon coated
- Made in Solingen, Germany
- known as the City of Blades
- For best results, use with van der Hagen shave soap
- EXCELLENT COMFORT AND CONTROL - Have a comfortable and safe grip with its long-handle, designed for man-sized hands.
- DOUBLE EDGE SAFETY RAZOR - This feature of the razor is very convenient and gives a quick, decent shave.
- HEAVYWEIGHT - Its weight of 4.2 ounces gives a solid feel in the hand and allows the razor to do most of the work.
- CHROME FINISH - It has a chrome finish, making the razor look sleek and simple.
- HIGH-QUALITY RAZOR - Merkur Futur provides men with quality grooming with this top-quality razor that gives a nice, clean shave.
- 100% Pure badger hair brush
- Classic Monogrammed apothecary mug
- Hypo-Allergenic shave soap
- Combination brush & razor stand
- Includes : Brush, Mug, Stand & Soap
- Razor Blades are designed for precision
- We cannot accept returns on this product.
- ENHANCE YOUR SHAVING RITUAL - Use pre-shave oil to lock moisture into your hair and skin to create a slick, lubricated surface that your blade passes over easily.
- FORMULATED TO SOOTHE - Our Shave Oil features carefully selected natural and organic ingredients to provide the perfect amount of moisturization.
- IDEAL FOR ALL SKIN TYPES - Whether you’ve got dry, sensitive or acne prone skin, this shave oil will give you a close, smooth and irritation-free finish that never feels oily or greasy.
- AFFORDABLE LUXURY - Save your precious dollars for other luxuries in life. We strive to provide the best price possible and bring you that smooth, luxurious shave experience without having to break the bank.
- OUR GUARANTEE TO YOU - We believe our mens grooming products work better than anything else out on the market today. If you are not 100% satisfied with the results you get from this product, we will refund your purchase price.
- WHIPPED LIGHTWEIGHT FORMULA - Formulated with enriched Virgin Coconut, Avocado, Shea, Mango and Cocoa Butters, our Whipped Shave Crème has been carefully designed to provide a more comfortable experience and help you avoid pesky nicks, cuts and razor burn.
- COMPLETE SHAVE REGIME - This safety razor set includes all a man needs for the smoothest of shaves, beginning with a chrome razor, carefully balanced and weighted for a precise shave.
- Double edged safety razor. A single blade razor designed for edging sideburns and strong beard lines to help you achieve your perfect look
- Closed comb head, perfected a century ago, for the best control
- Chrome-plated handle for long-lasting durability
- Stainless steel blades. Includes 5 High-Quality Platinum-coated stainless steel double edged razor blades to shape with accuracy
- Iconic heritage-inspired design. The pinnacle of over a century's worth of innovation and expertise
Our Best Choice: Van Der Hagen Safety Razor Kit – 110MM Gun Metal
Product Description
Van Der Hagen Array of Products
Pre-Shave
Use pre-shave oil to lock moisture into your skin and create a slick, lubricated surface that your blade passes over easily.
Shave
Our safety razor ensures you get the right angle every time for a smooth, precise shave that won’t tug at your beard or irritate your skin.
Post Shave
Non-greasy soothing balm cools and calms freshly shaved skin, leaving it slick, moisturized, and smelling great.
Make it part of your daily routine
Rinse
For smoothest results, make it part of your daily routine.
Shave
Everyday for 30 days to see the difference.
Skin Care
After shaving, massage into your skin as a moisturizing lotion
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Package Dimensions:5.55 x 2.91 x 1.34 inches; 3.88 Ounces
UPC:893164012015
Manufacturer:Van Der Hagen
ASIN:B07C1VRYN1
