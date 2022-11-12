Top 10 Best vacuum inlet cap for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Vacuum / Vac Lock is a protection mechanism intended with a spring action address which retains the pool cleaner hose in area and will snap shut the suction fitting automatically when not in use. It can be made use of with all suction pool cleaners this kind of as the Hayward Pool Vac, Navigator, Baracuda, Kreepy Krauly and many other suction pool cleaners. ***Installation instruction: 1. Include silicone sealant to 1 1/2″ male threads and hand turn into 1 1/2″ woman thread wall fitting by now installed in the pool. This fitting will be linked to the suction side of the plumbing process with a 3-absent or ball valve at the products to change the circulation fee. 2. Thread into wall fitting as considerably as you can AND with the "arrow marking" pointing up. the spring will be on major. 3. Anchor set screw. 4. Use screwdriver to open flap and then insert vacuum/pool cleaner hose. "Clip" inside flap will assistance keep vacuum/pool cleaner hose to wall fitting when pump is turned off. 5. When not in use make absolutely sure protect flap has been snapped firmly in position. 6. By no means run a pool/spa with an uncovered suction outlet or vacuum port.***

Absolutely free rotation vacuum lock protection wall fitting

Swap Hayward W400BWHP, W400BBKP, W400BLGP

Also Fits Pentair Basic safety snap-lock wall fitting GW9530, K12500

White coloration