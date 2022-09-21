Top 10 Best vacuum cleaner hardwood floors and carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Experobot K5AV:



Perfect for the Home or OfficeEasy Cleaning / One Button OperationDual Spinning Side Brush Lifts DebrisQuickly charging ,only need two hours.Ideal for hardfloor,no good for long hair carpet.

Cleaner Specification:

Cute K5AV cleaner with 7.9cm thin body design, suitable for many under bed ,chair ,desk and other home furniture clean,fast time charging.

1.K5AV with 3 cleaning modes: Edge,Sprial,Auto

2.1500mAh Li-ion battery,working time 90-110min

3.One button start working,easy operation

4.2 Pairs rotating brushes for efficient daily cleaning

Intellignet Vacuum Cleaner. A Best Pets Partner



MINI K5AV with square suction mouth and muti infrared sensors.It is suitable for many kinds of floor using,such as hardwood floor, tiles,parquet,laminate,linoleum,carpet with a pile up to 0.5cm deep from small debris and dust.

Thin body ideal for hardfloor, no good for long hair carpet.

Basic home dust ,pet hair ,family gifts, K5AV really a good choice.

Pets Friendly partner

Thin Body Design

Fast time Charging,long time working

Idear for muti kinds of Hardfloor

Safety Anti-collision sensors

Anti-long hair entangle

Ideal for Hardfloor

K5AV with square vacuum mouth and dual side brushes, it is suitable for many tiles ,hardwood floor using.Carpet hair need less than 0.5cm will fine.

Thin Body Design

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with 7.9cm thin body design, it can cleaning muti places for our home.

1500mAhPowerful Li-ion Battery

K5AV with 1500mAh li-ion battery.Revolution series cleaner working time can up to 90min in hardfloor without obstacle.

Suction

1200pa

1200pa

2000Pa

2200pa

Suction + Rolling Brush

–

–

✓

✓

With WIFI+Map

–

–

✓

Wet mopping function

–

–

Optional

Optional

With Gyro Navigation

–

–

✓

Battery Capacity

1500 mAh Li-ion

1500 mAh Li-ion

2600 mAh Li-ion

2600 mAh Li-ion

Size

10.9*2.9 inch

10.9 x 2.9 inch

13 x 3 inch

13 x 3 inch

Panel Material

Plastic Injection

Plastic Injection

Touch Panel

Glass Panel

Cleaning Time

95-110min

95-110 min

110-120 min

110-120 min

Weight

3.11 Pounds

3.11 Pounds

6.17 Pounds

6.17 Pounds

➊【Easy to Operation☞☞】 Experobot K5AV robotic vacuum cleaner with One button press to start working, and plug the pin power connector in to charge. Use the K5AV is simple and straightforward.

➋ 【Pets Friendly Partner☞☞】Cute K5AV vacuum cleaner with sensitive sensors . It can detect all home moving pets,and otherwise cleaner without add main rolling brush design,it will more safer to prevent pets hair getting involved into the main rolling brush.

❸【Super Thin Body Design ☞☞】Robotic cleaner K5AV thickness is only 7.9cm,clean under indoor furniture couch or bed, chairs of our room. Detachable dustbin is easy for debris disposal.

➍【Sensitive & Safe Sensors ☞☞】MINI K5AV cleaner with auto cleaning path navigation, anti-fall sensors.Allowing robotic Vacuum cleaner avoid obstacles more easily and finished house work efficient.

❺【Large Li-ion Battery ☞☞】2-3hours fast charging robotic vacuum cleaner with 1500mAh Li-ion battery, full charging working time can up to 90-110min.

❻【Ideal for Hardfloor ☞☞】Hardfloor and low carpet will the best choice,vacuum mouth anti all kinds of long hair entangle, carpet less than 0.5cm will be fine, it is no good for long hair carpet.

❼【Dual Rotating Brushes ☞☞】Smart auto robot vacuum cleaner with 2 side brushes,and 1 square suction mouth is combined a efficient daily cleaning system,save more precious time for house work.