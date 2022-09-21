Top 10 Best vacuum cleaner hardwood floors and carpet Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best vacuum cleaner hardwood floors and carpet in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner,Experobot K5AV Mini Robot Vacuum Cleaner,1500mAh Li-ion Battery,Auto Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Ideal for Hardwood Floor & Low Pile Carpet, Robotic Cleaner Pet Hair (Black)
Top 10 Best vacuum cleaner hardwood floors and carpet in 2022 Comparison Table
- FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO 45 DAYS: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris.
- POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. Filter type: Non-washable filter
- NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans--no more hair wrap.
- PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- TOTAL HOME MAPPING plus ROOM SELECT: Maps your home and lets you choose which rooms to clean right now.
- Universal Compatibility: This quick-release brush head is compatible with Dreametech T10 cordless stick vacuum cleaner.
- Washable and Reused: The roller brush is washable and reused, please make sure the roller is dry when you use again.
- Effective Cleaning: The turbo brush can vacuum the dust and particles on all kinds of flooring like carpet, wood floor and tile.
- Customer Care: We value every customer’s suggestion. If you have any problems with the floor brush, please contact us.
- Note: We offer a 1-year warranty for Dreametech T10.
Our Best Choice: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner,Experobot K5AV Mini Robot Vacuum Cleaner,1500mAh Li-ion Battery,Auto Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Ideal for Hardwood Floor & Low Pile Carpet, Robotic Cleaner Pet Hair (Black)
Product Description
Experobot K5AV:
Perfect for the Home or OfficeEasy Cleaning / One Button OperationDual Spinning Side Brush Lifts DebrisQuickly charging ,only need two hours.Ideal for hardfloor,no good for long hair carpet.
Cleaner Specification:
Cute K5AV cleaner with 7.9cm thin body design, suitable for many under bed ,chair ,desk and other home furniture clean,fast time charging.
1.K5AV with 3 cleaning modes: Edge,Sprial,Auto
2.1500mAh Li-ion battery,working time 90-110min
3.One button start working,easy operation
4.2 Pairs rotating brushes for efficient daily cleaning
Intellignet Vacuum Cleaner. A Best Pets Partner
MINI K5AV with square suction mouth and muti infrared sensors.It is suitable for many kinds of floor using,such as hardwood floor, tiles,parquet,laminate,linoleum,carpet with a pile up to 0.5cm deep from small debris and dust.
Thin body ideal for hardfloor, no good for long hair carpet.
Basic home dust ,pet hair ,family gifts, K5AV really a good choice.
Pets Friendly partner
Thin Body Design
Fast time Charging,long time working
Idear for muti kinds of Hardfloor
Safety Anti-collision sensors
Anti-long hair entangle
Ideal for Hardfloor
K5AV with square vacuum mouth and dual side brushes, it is suitable for many tiles ,hardwood floor using.Carpet hair need less than 0.5cm will fine.
Thin Body Design
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with 7.9cm thin body design, it can cleaning muti places for our home.
1500mAhPowerful Li-ion Battery
K5AV with 1500mAh li-ion battery.Revolution series cleaner working time can up to 90min in hardfloor without obstacle.
Suction
1200pa
1200pa
2000Pa
2200pa
Suction + Rolling Brush
–
–
✓
✓
With WIFI+Map
–
–
✓
Wet mopping function
–
–
Optional
Optional
With Gyro Navigation
–
–
✓
Battery Capacity
1500 mAh Li-ion
1500 mAh Li-ion
2600 mAh Li-ion
2600 mAh Li-ion
Size
10.9*2.9 inch
10.9 x 2.9 inch
13 x 3 inch
13 x 3 inch
Panel Material
Plastic Injection
Plastic Injection
Touch Panel
Glass Panel
Cleaning Time
95-110min
95-110 min
110-120 min
110-120 min
Weight
3.11 Pounds
3.11 Pounds
6.17 Pounds
6.17 Pounds
➊【Easy to Operation☞☞】 Experobot K5AV robotic vacuum cleaner with One button press to start working, and plug the pin power connector in to charge. Use the K5AV is simple and straightforward.
➋ 【Pets Friendly Partner☞☞】Cute K5AV vacuum cleaner with sensitive sensors . It can detect all home moving pets,and otherwise cleaner without add main rolling brush design,it will more safer to prevent pets hair getting involved into the main rolling brush.
❸【Super Thin Body Design ☞☞】Robotic cleaner K5AV thickness is only 7.9cm,clean under indoor furniture couch or bed, chairs of our room. Detachable dustbin is easy for debris disposal.
➍【Sensitive & Safe Sensors ☞☞】MINI K5AV cleaner with auto cleaning path navigation, anti-fall sensors.Allowing robotic Vacuum cleaner avoid obstacles more easily and finished house work efficient.
❺【Large Li-ion Battery ☞☞】2-3hours fast charging robotic vacuum cleaner with 1500mAh Li-ion battery, full charging working time can up to 90-110min.
❻【Ideal for Hardfloor ☞☞】Hardfloor and low carpet will the best choice,vacuum mouth anti all kinds of long hair entangle, carpet less than 0.5cm will be fine, it is no good for long hair carpet.
❼【Dual Rotating Brushes ☞☞】Smart auto robot vacuum cleaner with 2 side brushes,and 1 square suction mouth is combined a efficient daily cleaning system,save more precious time for house work.