Top 10 Best vacuum breaker for outdoor faucet Reviews

With fine machine threads for attachment to wall hydrant. Nickel plated-for use on 485BFP & 486BFP frost proof wall hydrants The VPC PK1390 is a replacement self-draining vacuum breaker for frost free hydrants with FINE THREADS (will not connect to hose threaded faucet). A must on all outdoor systems. It can easily be adapted with new installs or existing systems. • Red brass construction, nickel plated for protection from extreme weather • Drains water from faucet upon shut off • For replacing leaking vacuum breakers on fine threaded hose-bibs and sillcocks • Red brass with 80-83% copper content • For outdoor use; not for potable water • ASSE 1019 approved; IAMPO certified

Hose bibs and most products are excluded from the requirements of being “lead free”

Arrowhead has residential, retail and commercial products

Valves are not intended to be used for potable (drinking) water applications

Replacement breaker for frost-free hydrants with fine threads, Durable nickel-plated construction protects against elements

Designed for outdoor use, breaker is not for potable water