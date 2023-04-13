Top 10 Best uvex stealth chemical splash safety goggles Reviews

Top 10 Rated uvex stealth chemical splash safety goggles in 2023 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
UVEX by Honeywell HW2-UVXS3410X Flex Seal Safety Goggles , Grey
- All silicone body
- Otg styling
- Chemical splash and impact resistant
- Package dimensions : 1.0 inches (H) x 1.0 inches (L) x 1.0 inches (W)
Bestseller No. 2
Uvex Ultra-Spec 2000 Visitor Specs Safety Glasses with Clear Uvextreme Anti-Fog Lens (S0250X)
- IDEAL VISITOR SPECS: Ultra-Spec Safety Glasses are ideal for use by office workers entering the factory floor and by guests during plant visits, factory inspections, tours etc; fits most face shapes and sizes; meets ANSI Z87.1plus 2015 and CSA Z94.3 standards
- SAFETY and COMFORT: Wraparound uni-lens design and built-in side shields protect against flying debris, splashes, airborne droplets etc.; side shields feature venting for better airflow and comfort; adjustable temple length ensures comfortable, custom fit
- LONG-LASTING DURABILITY: Made of 100% Polycarbonate material for durability; coatings are permanently bonded to the lens to prevent wash/wear off even after high cleanings and usage; protects against abrasions, impacts, airborne particulates and biohazards
- ANTI-FOG AND ANTI-SCRATCH LENS COATING OPTIONS: Choose the Uvextreme lens coating for excellent fog-free performance under hot and humid conditions OR choose the Ultra-Dura hard coat: one of the toughest anti-scratch coatings in the world
- MULTIPLE LENS TINTS FOR DIFFERENT WORK ENVIRONMENTS: Clear lens is suitable for most work environments; amber lens enhances contrast in low-light environments for better vision; gray lens is ideal for outdoors where glare and sunlight can cause eye strain
SaleBestseller No. 3
Honeywell UVEX Stealth Safety Goggles with Clear Uvextreme Anti-Fog Lens, Gray Body & Neoprene Headband (S3960C), Universal
- Uv Extreme Anti-Fog Coating Offers Superior Performance In Extreme Conditions And Will Withstand Repeated Cleanings
- Clear Toric Lens Provides Superior Optics And Vision In Most Work Environments; Easy And Economical Snap-On Lens Replacement
- Contemporary Low-Profile Design Protects Comfortably Against Impacts And Chemical Splashes; Prescription Compatible Frame
- Soft, Elastomer Body Flexes And Conforms To The Face For A Secure, Comfortable, Gap-Free Fit; Pivoting, Quick-Adjust Neoprene Headband Provides Easy Adjustment For A Comfortable Fit
SaleBestseller No. 4
Uvex Stealth OTG Safety Goggles with Clear HydroShield Anti-Fog Lens & Fabric Headband (S3970HSF)
- WEAR OVER YOUR GLASSES: Unique Stealth OTG (Over-the-Glass) design fits comfortably over most prescription eyewear; wraparound style provides good peripheral vision and side protection; clear toric lens is suitable for most work environments
- HYDROSHIELD ANTI-FOG COATING: Premium anti-fog coating permanently bonded to lens for up to 60X longer fog-free performance; dual-action process absorbs moisture AND repels water droplets away; indirect ventilation system further minimizes fogging
- PLASH & IMPACT PROTECTION: Gap-free fit protects eyes from splashes, mists, dusts etc; low-profile design reduces chance of snagging; frame and lens are both impact-resistant for workplace safety; meets ANSI Z87+ and CSA Z94.3; made in the U.S.A
- LONGWEARING ECONOMICAL COMFORT: Flexible body moves with your face vs. resisting & digging in; soft, elastomer seal & nose bridge inhibits bruising and chafing; easy snap-on lens replacement allows for different lens colors to suit different applications
- CUSTOM FIT FABRIC HEADBAND: Pivoting, quick-adjust fabric headband provides custom fit; some people find fabric material more comfortable than neoprene; fabric headband is also a bit wider so digs in less, and tends to catch/grab hair less than neoprene
SaleBestseller No. 5
Uvex Stealth Safety Goggles with Clear HydroShield Anti-Fog Lens, Grey Body & Neoprene Headband (S3960HS)
- HYDROSHIELD ANTI-FOG COATING: Premium anti-fog coating permanently bonded to lens for up to 60X longer fog-free performance; dual-action process absorbs moisture AND repels water droplets away; indirect ventilation system further minimizes fogging
- SUPERIOR OPTICS: Clear toric lens is suitable for most work environments; wraparound design provides superior optics, peripheral vision and 99.9% UV Protection; optional Rx insert is available for workers who use prescription eyewear (sold separately)
- SPLASH & IMPACT PROTECTION: Gap-free fit protects eyes from splashes, mists, dusts etc; low-profile design reduces chance of snagging; frame and lens are both impact-resistant for workplace safety; meets ANSI Z87+ and CSA Z94.3
- LONGWEARING ECONOMICAL COMFORT: Flexible body moves with your face vs. resisting & digging in; soft, elastomer seal & nose bridge inhibits bruising and chafing; easy snap-on lens replacement allows for different lens colors to suit different applications
- CUSTOM FIT NEOPRENE HEADBAND: Pivoting, quick-adjust neoprene headband provides custom fit; unlike elastic, neoprene is latex-free and retains stretchiness longer; unlike fabric headbands, tends to stay in place vs. move around and will not get wet/soggy
Bestseller No. 6
Uvex Stealth Safety Goggles with Clear Uvextreme Anti-Fog Lens, Teal & Gray Body & Neoprene Headband (S39610C)
- UVEXTREME ANTI-FOG COATING: The Uvextreme coating is permanently bonded to the lens to retain its anti-scratch, anti-static and UV protection properties; will not wear off after repeated cleanings; indirect ventilation system minimizes fogging
- SUPERIOR OPTICS: Clear toric lens is suitable for most work environments; wraparound design provides superior optics, peripheral vision and 99.9% UV Protection; optional Rx insert is available for workers who use prescription eyewear (sold separately)
- SPLASH & IMPACT PROTECTION: Gap-free fit protects eyes from splashes, mists, dusts etc; low-profile design reduces chance of snagging; frame and lens are both impact-resistant for workplace safety; meets ANSI Z87+ and CSA Z94.3
- LONGWEARING ECONOMICAL COMFORT: Flexible body moves with your face vs. resisting & digging in; soft, elastomer seal & nose bridge inhibits bruising and chafing; easy snap-on lens replacement allows for different lens colors to suit different applications
- CUSTOM FIT NEOPRENE HEADBAND: Pivoting, quick-adjust neoprene headband provides custom fit; unlike elastic, neoprene is latex-free and retains stretchiness longer; unlike fabric headbands, tends to stay in place vs. move around and will not get wet/soggy
SaleBestseller No. 7
Uvex by Honeywell 9301 Futura Indirect Vent Goggle - S345C, Clear
- Wrap-Around Sports style provides excellent panoramic vision
- Frosted Brow Guard reduces glare
- Two Models - Welding and Dust/Mist/Impact/Chemical Splash
- Fits over most prescription eyewear
- Meets ANSI Z87+ And CSA Z94.3 Standards
Bestseller No. 8
Uvex by Honeywell S1650DF Carbon Vision Safety Eyewear, Black/Grey
- Low profile, compact design is ideal for wearing with disposable respirators and protective caps
- The soft, flexible body is permanently fixed to the frame, making it easy to clean and maintain
- Available with Dura-streamer dual anti-fog/anti-scratch coating technology which combines our two best lens coatings for 3x longer lens life
- All Uvex lenses offer 99.9% ultra-violet protection
- The high-quality Neoprene headband is ideal for environments requiring protection from chemical splash hazards
SaleBestseller No. 9
Uvex S2880HS Avatar Adjustable Safety Glasses with HydroShield Anti-Fog Coating, Standard, Teal/Black
- Standard: ansi Z87.1 2015 high impact
- Frame style: half-frame
- Lens color: clear
- Anti-fog coating: yes
- Hard coating: no
SaleBestseller No. 10
Uvex S3992X Stealth Reader Style PROTECTIVE Goggle, 2 Diopte,, Capacity, Volume, GLASS, Standard, Clear
- Reader style bifocal goggle
- Offers modern design, technology and materials
- Features uvextreme anti-fog coating
- Five diopter strengths from +1.0 to +3.0 magnification
- Offers secure, customized, gap-free fit
Our Best Choice: UVEX by Honeywell S3541X Entity Series Goggle with Clear Lens, Translucent Blue Body and Uvextra Anti-Fog Coating
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] Uvex Entity Collection Goggle, Distinct lens, Translucent blue overall body, Uvextra AF (Anti-Fog) coating. Ratcheting temples regulate lens inclination by up to 15Diploma for a custom made fit, Modern temples function an aggressive wrap-all around layout, offering a protected in good shape with negligible stress, Padded temple suggestions cushion the sensitive places previously mentioned and behind the ear supplying a protected, snug fit.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Products Dimensions:10 x 5.98 x 2.95 inches 2.4 Ounces
Merchandise model number:S3541X
Department:Mens
Date To start with Available:October 9, 2015
Manufacturer:Honeywell Basic safety Merchandise, United states
ASIN:B016IHF3IW