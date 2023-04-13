Top 10 Best uvex stealth chemical splash safety goggles Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Uvex Entity Collection Goggle, Distinct lens, Translucent blue overall body, Uvextra AF (Anti-Fog) coating. Ratcheting temples regulate lens inclination by up to 15Diploma for a custom made fit, Modern temples function an aggressive wrap-all around layout, offering a protected in good shape with negligible stress, Padded temple suggestions cushion the sensitive places previously mentioned and behind the ear supplying a protected, snug fit.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎10 x 5.98 x 2.95 inches 2.4 Ounces

Merchandise model number‏:‎S3541X

Department‏:‎Mens

Date To start with Available‏:‎October 9, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Honeywell Basic safety Merchandise, United states

ASIN‏:‎B016IHF3IW