Top 10 Best uvex s1933x skyper safety eyewear Reviews

- IDEAL VISITOR SPECS: Ultra-Spec Safety Glasses are ideal for use by office workers entering the factory floor and by guests during plant visits, factory inspections, tours etc; fits most face shapes and sizes; meets ANSI Z87.1plus 2015 and CSA Z94.3 standards
- SAFETY and COMFORT: Wraparound uni-lens design and built-in side shields protect against flying debris, splashes, airborne droplets etc.; side shields feature venting for better airflow and comfort; adjustable temple length ensures comfortable, custom fit
- LONG-LASTING DURABILITY: Made of 100% Polycarbonate material for durability; coatings are permanently bonded to the lens to prevent wash/wear off even after high cleanings and usage; protects against abrasions, impacts, airborne particulates and biohazards
- ANTI-FOG AND ANTI-SCRATCH LENS COATING OPTIONS: Choose the Uvextreme lens coating for excellent fog-free performance under hot and humid conditions OR choose the Ultra-Dura hard coat: one of the toughest anti-scratch coatings in the world
- MULTIPLE LENS TINTS FOR DIFFERENT WORK ENVIRONMENTS: Clear lens is suitable for most work environments; amber lens enhances contrast in low-light environments for better vision; gray lens is ideal for outdoors where glare and sunlight can cause eye strain
- Uv Extreme Anti-Fog Coating Offers Superior Performance In Extreme Conditions And Will Withstand Repeated Cleanings
- Clear Toric Lens Provides Superior Optics And Vision In Most Work Environments; Easy And Economical Snap-On Lens Replacement
- Contemporary Low-Profile Design Protects Comfortably Against Impacts And Chemical Splashes; Prescription Compatible Frame
- Soft, Elastomer Body Flexes And Conforms To The Face For A Secure, Comfortable, Gap-Free Fit; Pivoting, Quick-Adjust Neoprene Headband Provides Easy Adjustment For A Comfortable Fit
- PROTECTS YOUR EYES: Orange Lens features Spectrum Control Technology (SCT) that absorbs 98% of blue light from laptops, computers & tablets, which helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration
- REDUCES EYE FATIGUE: SCT-Orange lens reduces eye strain so you can work longer & more comfortably; also makes for more screen contrast with sharper details for improved focus and further reduced eye fatigue
- MULTI-ANGLE VIEWING: 3-Position lens inclination system allows for optimal screen viewing at different heights & positions; helps prevent neck strain while working, sitting, standing or stretched out
- WORK IN COMFORT: Adjustable-length Duoflex temples allow for custom, comfortable fit; temple tips are cushioned to prevent digging in to side of head; molded nose bridge rests easily on the face
- EASY LENS REPLACEMENT: Lens replacement is quick, easy and economical
- SCT ORANGE LENS: Uvex proprietary Spectrum Control Technology (SCT) absorbs 99.8% of blue light wavelengths for safe viewing of laptops, computers, tablets, smart phones, gaming consoles etc.
- PROTECTS YOUR EYES: Helps reduce eye fatigue, cataracts and other forms of macular degeneration that can occur during extended viewing of electronic devices, especially when viewing in a dark environment
- BETTER FOCUS & SLEEP: SCT-Orange Lens lets you see more screen contrast with sharper detail, which reduces eye strain so you can focus better & work longer; helps stop blue light from suppressing melatonin production, resulting in a better night’s sleep
- SIDE SHIELD PROTECTION: Wraparound uni-lens style features side shields to filter out peripheral artificial blue light wavelengths
- VENTED FOR COMFORT: Side shields are also vented to ensure proper air flow and longwearing comfort
- Magnification lens enhances sight for inspections, detailed work and more
- Ultra-dura, anti-scratch coating resists damage to maintain visibility
- Soft browguard absorbs and diffuses impact for safe use
- Flexible "fingers" on nosepiece minimize slippage for secure fit
- Padded temples and tips provide comfort during extended wear
- OVER-THE-GLASSES (OTG) DESIGN: Classic Ultra-Spec "Visitors Specs" design is enlarged to fit easily over most prescription eyewear; extended browguard creates ample room for glasses; available in clear or gray lens colors to suit different environments
- SAFETY & COMFORT: Wraparound uni-lens and side shields protect against flying debris, splashes & airborne droplets; side shields feature venting for better airflow and comfort; adjustable temple length and padded temple tips ensure comfortable, custom fit
- IDEAL VISITOR SPECS: Ideal for use by office workers who normally wear glasses to safely enter factory areas; also for visiting guests; inspection personnel, tour groups etc.; meets ANSI Z87.1+ 2015 and CSA Z94.3 standards
- LONG-LASTING DURABILITY: Made of 100% Polycarbonate material for durability; coatings are permanently bonded to the lens to prevent wash/wear off even after high cleanings & usage; protects against abrasions, impacts, airborne particulates and biohazards
- ANTI-FOG AND ANTI-SCRATCH LENS COATING OPTIONS: Choose the Uvextreme lens coating for excellent fog-free performance under hot and humid conditions OR choose the Ultra-Dura hard coat: one of the toughest anti-scratch coatings in the world
- Sleek wrap-around metal frame design provides a sporty and stylish look
- Adjustable saddle nose pads for improved fit and comfort
- Attractive lightweight and durable frame
- Metal temple with soft temple tips
- Meets ANSI Z87+ (High Impact) standard
- Standard: ansi Z87.1 2015 high impact
- Frame style: half-frame
- Lens color: clear
- Anti-fog coating: yes
- Hard coating: no
- LENS TINTS FOR ANY TASK: Uvex lens tint applications include sun & glare reduction, fluorescent/halogen/sodium lamp low light areas, indoor/outdoor transition, welding and traffic signal recognition
- PERMANENT LENS COATINGS: Uvex lens coatings deliver long-lasting anti-fog & anti-scratch performance; permanent bonding to the lens prevents wash/wear off even after extended use or repeated cleanings
- SAFETY: 3/4 Frame & wraparound 9-base uni-lens offer uncompromised peripheral vision and coverage; select tints meet military V0 ballistic impact standards (7X ANSI requirements); CSA Z94.3 approved
- EASY, ECONOMICAL LENS REPLACEMENT: Allows for multiple lens tints and extends eyewear life; ventilation channel between frame & lens vents the eye socket area for outstanding moisture and fog control
- COMFORT: Soft elastomer browguard diffuses impacts; soft flexible nose fingers reduce slippage and conform to almost any nasal profile; adjustable temple length and lens inclination for a custom fit
- ULTRA-LIGHT WITH FLOATING LENS: One of the lightest safety glasses on the market (27.5g / less than 1 ounce; Uvex proprietary floating lens offers increased flexibility and a better overall fit.
- CUSTOM FIT & COMFORT: Wraparound brow expands for custom fit; nose piece with soft, flexible fingers reduces slippage and fits a variety of facial profiles; soft temple tip pads for all day comfort
- SAFETY: Protégé protective eyewear meet ANSI Z87.1-2015 and CSA Z94.3 safety standards; select tints meet military V0 ballistic impact standards (MIL-PRF-31013, Clause 3.5.1.1); 7X ANSI requirements
- LENS TINTS FOR ANY TASK: Uvex lens tint applications include sun & glare reduction, fluorescent/halogen/sodium lamp low light areas, indoor/outdoor transition, welding and traffic signal recognition
- PERMANENT LENS COATINGS: Uvex lens coatings deliver long-lasting anti-fog & anti-scratch performance; permanent bonding to the lens prevents wash/wear off even after extended use or repeated cleanings
Honeywell Uvex Astrospec 3000 with Spatula temples S136
Offer Amount: 1
Solution Sort: Resources
Package Proportions: 18.288 cms (L) x 7.112 cms (W) x 5.842 cms (H)
Place Of Origin: China
So you had known what is the best uvex s1933x skyper safety eyewear in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.