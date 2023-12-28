Top 10 Best uv safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Gamma Ray Adjustable Safety Glasses



Perfect for any task, our splash-resistant adjustable safety glasses are made with an anti-fog, anti-scratch and dust-proof polycarbonate lens, they’re impact-resistant with 100% UV protection!

Features & Benefits



Polycarbonate Lens

Offering strength and the ultimate in lightweight comfort, these safety glasses feature polycarbonate lenses. Meeting ANSI Z87.1 standards, you’ll have peace of mind that your eyes are protected with anti-fog, anti-scratch, impact-resistant lenses. Wear them for hours and enjoy 100% clear vision.

Adjustable Arms

If you’re wearing safety glasses for hours on end, they have to be comfortable. These feature adjustable side arms with four different settings, making them ideal for adults and kids. Whether you’re in the field for work or completing projects around the home, you’ll have the best in eye protection.

Smooth Nose Pad

In order to keep out dust and debris, safety eyewear needs to be able to stay on your nose securely. These feature a smooth nose pad that’s incredibly soft yet provides stability. Anyone working around chemicals or in industrial areas will find these nose pads to be the ultimate in comfort.

Wrap-Around Side Shields

Do you work around chemicals or in an industrial setting? If so, you know that wrap around protection is key to keeping your eyes safe. This safety eyewear features side shields that keep liquid and debris out of your eyes while maintaining clear and wide vision. Stay protected while you work!

Why Protective Eyewear?



Medical

Medical professionals need to avoid contact with a range of fluids and chemicals while still being able to move freely and quickly. Utilizing protective eyewear achieves this with ease, offering safety and comfort even during long shifts.

Chemical

Our eyes are delicate and getting one or two drops of chemicals in them can permanently harm our vision. When working in a lab or around chemicals, it’s important to wear properly fitting safety eyewear that offers you full coverage and durability.

Industrial

Metal chips, sawdust, and other materials in the industrial world can injure your eyes at a moment’s notice, yet safety glasses are an easy way to protect yourself. Wearing protective eyewear is key and helps you to confidently complete your tasks.

Recreational

Safety eyewear isn’t just for a job site, as families can use goggles during sports activities and household projects. Men, women, and children will benefit from the use of comfortable protection and crystal clear vision while still having fun.

INCLUDES: 1 – Pack of 20 Gamma Ray Eye Adjustable Safety Goggle Glasses. TRUSTED PROTECTION: Designed with wraparound side shields, our splash-resistant glasses offer eye protection at every angle! Ideal for chemistry testing and lab work, the brow guard rests on the forehead, preventing chemicals from reaching your eyes.

CRYSTAL-CLEAR VISION: As practical as they are protective, our safety eyewear provides a panoramic view for a wide vision range! Whether it’s an indoor industrial project or outdoor construction, anti-fog lenses let you work without interruption.

SUPERIOR COMFORT: Perfect for men, women and even children, our safety glasses feature adjustable side arms for a customized fit! Lightweight, comfortable and complete with a smooth nose pad, you can wear them for hours without realizing they’re on.

HIGH QUALITY: Adhering to strict ANSI Z87.1 safety standards, our protective eyewear allows everyday handymen to work with confidence! With anti-scratch polycarbonate lenes, they’re impact-resistant, dustproof and provide 100% UV protection.

SHOP RISK-FREE: When you shop with Gamma Ray, you receive our 90-day money back guarantee! If you run into any problems or questions, just let our customer service team know. We’ll do everything we can to ensure your total satisfaction