Top 10 Best urine stain remover for carpet Reviews

[ad_1] Clorox Urine Remover for Stains and Odors tackles the toughest urine stains and odors. With the cleansing energy of hydrogen peroxide, it quickly breaks down urine to eradicate odors and remove stains. This versatile cleaner is safe and sound to use on most hard and delicate surfaces. It is specifically formulated for difficult-to-clear porous surfaces, like grout, notorious for trapping urine odors. It also handles stains and odors on smooth, absorbent surfaces like carpet and mattresses. This urine remover is also fantastic for outside concrete, partitions and flooring, laundry pre-treatment, pet stains, and bodily fluids removing like feces, blood, and vomit. From Clorox Business Solutions, this potent, non bleach spray cleaner is ideal for use in resorts, extended-expression care amenities, locker rooms, schools and high-site visitors restrooms.

Products Dimensions‏:‎3.43 x 3.43 x 10.74 inches 2.1 Lbs .

Item design number‏:‎31415

Day Very first Available‏:‎December 31, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Clorox Experienced Products Company

ASIN‏:‎B078MWNYFC

Place of Origin‏:‎USA

STAIN AND ODOR REMOVER: Clorox Urine Remover for Stains and Odors breaks down urine to remove odor, not mask it, when the effective hydrogen peroxide cleaner eliminates stains

URINE CLEANER: Method utilizes hydrogen peroxide to remove uric acid crystals and break down the cell construction of microorganisms to do away with the lingering smell and evidence of urine

CARPET STAIN REMOVER: This highly effective stain remover is protected to use on fibers and smooth surfaces this sort of as carpet upholstery mattresses and mattress linens, as nicely as tricky to clean surfaces this kind of as grout

Out of doors STAIN REMOVER: The hydrogen peroxide method works great on really hard non-porous surfaces these as concrete sidewalks, outside tile and trash parts

Wonderful FOR Business USE: From CloroxPro, this urine remover eradicates the scent and look of urine in schools, dining establishments, bars, inns, out of doors stadiums and additional