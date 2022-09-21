Top 10 Best upright air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About Us

ULTTY was founded in 2001 in LA. We aimed to provide good small appliances, fans, and household portable heaters. After 20 years hard work, innovation, We run our business in 12 countries and we have over 5 million customers worldwide.

ULTTY do manufacture, freight and sell direct, provide the best value.

ULTTY Air Purifier Fan



A purifying fan to clean whole room air, push air to circulation and cool you with comfortable breeze. 360° perfect sealed tech + air multiplier tech + Replaceable H13 HEPA Filter make this desk fan achieve air purifier function. Capture 99.97% of smoke dust as small as 0.3 microns. Let you enjoy a cleaner fresh breeze and healthier room.

Bladeless Fan Technology

Built-in timer

Wireless remote control

Widespread oscillation

Pet Touch Filter

Air Purifier Hepa

True Bladeless Technology

Preventing children and pets from fast-spinning blades accidents.

Remote control & screen-touch LED

1. Click to start the fan, press 3s to off the fan.

2. Click to adjust speed setting.

3. Press 2s to start oscillating.

Widespread oscillation

Wide coverage：the 90° wide angle oscillation （Horizontal）and 30° wide angle oscillation （Vertical）

Built-in timer

1-8H sleep timer

Auto shut off timer allows you to set the fan to automatically turn off in 1-8 hours. The noise level of sleep mode are nearly voiceless 32-dB,ultra-quiet performance let you have the awaited sleep after a long day of work.

Medical Coating 3-Stage Filtration

1. Iron Pre-Filter

Captures such as pet hair and lint

2. Silver-ion Medical Coating

3. H13 HEPA Filter

Captures 99.97% of 0.3 microns

Easy to replacement filter design

Just turn top cover counterclockwise to open, remove old filter, attached new filter to top cover then put it back in air purifier, turn it clockwise to secure it, works done.

Pet Touch Filter

Bladeless and no big air intake gaps for small fingers and paws, Great safety for kids,older & Pets. Very easy to clean.

CARB Certified Air Purification Fan

Complies with California air resources board (CARB) for indoor cleaning devices

When the air in a room is too thin, it can be harmful to your health. A good fan helps to circulate the air in your room and increase the airflow, which can help to decrease any respiratory issues you may be experiencing. It can also help to improve your sleep, making it safer to spend more time in bed. Bladeless fans are easy to install and can help improve the quality of indoor air. ULTTY bladeless fans with Air Purifier to consider installing to improve your sleep.

Bladeless Fan Technology: Preventing children and pets from fast-spinning blades accidents. Created super smooth breeze, provided ultra comfortable cooling and also friendly for babies. Really easy to clean.

Air Purifier Funtion: CARB certified this air purifier fan works on H13 HEPA standard(speed 1-3). True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of as small as 0.3 microns, such as dander, pollen, dust and so on. Cool you off with filtered clean air.

Perfect cooling fan: 3-mode & 9-speed settings, air outlet 30° adjustable, 90° wide oscillating fan with sleep timer. Control by LED touch-screen or remote control. Easily set up and precise adjust for your comfort.

Better room air: cover up to 320 sq.ft. room, filtered whole room air 5x per hour. Improves airflow in your room while quiet cleaning the air(noise<32db), make your room air fresh all the time. Pefect fan for bedroom, office, dorm, baby nursery.

Genuine Replacement Filters: search “B088B921NQ” on Amazon. The replacement filter should be replaced every 3-6 months depending on the air quality in your area. Remote Battery Model: CR2025

