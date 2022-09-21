Top 10 Best upright air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated upright air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
- [Efficient Cooling 3 In 1] This chill well ac has the functions of refrigeration, humidification, and air purification. The air is processed by a built-in filter, and then blows out clean and cool cold air, which also has a slight humidification effect.
- [Portable Air Conditioners] This mini air cooler integrates air cooling, and spray humidification functions and is equipped with LED atmosphere light. The multi-directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want.
- [Upgrade Filters And Tanks] This small air conditioner uses cotton filters to better keep the cold air clean. The pull-out design facilitates quick removal and cleaning of the filter. The topwater tank increases the convenience of water filling and reduces water leakage. The large-capacity water tank can continuously use the cooling function for 8 hours.
- [Energy Saving And Quiet] The whisper quiet fan can work effectively at low noise levels, and there are 3 wind speeds to choose from. The powerful power supply and conversion circuit can minimize losses, save you a lot of electricity bills, and freon free, protect the environment.
- [Cool Air Wherever You Need It] The ideal size of this USB mini air conditioner is 6.5 x 6.2 x 5.5 inches and weighs only 1.9 pounds. The small air conditioner can be used in combination with adapters, mobile power supplies, computers, car chargers, etc. Easy to enjoy cool and fresh wherever you need.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB
- 【Improved design and fast cooling】Compared with other portable air coolers, we have 2 spray modes, 4 wind speeds to choose from, and the cold air effect is more obvious. Condensate tank set at the bottom, when the water level is too high, it can be manually discharged through the drainage hole at the back. (A silicone ice cube tray is included.）
- 【Suitable for small spaces】 The ideal size of this portable USB mini air conditioner is 6.54 x 5.63 x 9.53 inches and weighs only 1.76 lb, making it easy to carry and suitable for small spaces, offices, camping, etc. But it’s not supposed to cool the entire room. The personal ac fan can be used with adapters, mobile power, computers, car chargers, etc.
- 【Enjoy cooler and wetter wind】 You just need to pour the ice-water mixture into the top fill tank, connect the USB power cord, adjust the wind. Three steps cool the hot air around you in a few seconds. The up and down blowing angle can be manually adjusted. The fully enclosed large-capacity upper water tank increases the convenience of water refilling and reduces water leakage.
- 【Keep your skin moist】 Our personal air cooler combines air-cooling and spray humidification functions in one. Unlike other mini portable air conditioners, this small cooler fan has an overall air outlet fog, fine mist cooling, long blowing is not easy to get wet, keep the skin moist.
- 【 Comfortable and quiet sleep】 The portable ac fan operates quietly with low noise and is equipped with 7 colorful atmosphere lights to accompany you to sleep comfortably and quietly. With a 2-4-6-8 hour four-shift timing function, it helps you save a lot of electricity.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
Our Best Choice: ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier in one, True HEPA Filter 99.97% Smoke Dust Pollen Dander, Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control R21, Black
[ad_1]
Product Description
About Us
ULTTY was founded in 2001 in LA. We aimed to provide good small appliances, fans, and household portable heaters. After 20 years hard work, innovation, We run our business in 12 countries and we have over 5 million customers worldwide.
ULTTY do manufacture, freight and sell direct, provide the best value.
ULTTY Air Purifier Fan
A purifying fan to clean whole room air, push air to circulation and cool you with comfortable breeze. 360° perfect sealed tech + air multiplier tech + Replaceable H13 HEPA Filter make this desk fan achieve air purifier function. Capture 99.97% of smoke dust as small as 0.3 microns. Let you enjoy a cleaner fresh breeze and healthier room.
Bladeless Fan Technology
Built-in timer
Wireless remote control
Widespread oscillation
Pet Touch Filter
Air Purifier Hepa
True Bladeless Technology
Preventing children and pets from fast-spinning blades accidents.
Remote control & screen-touch LED
1. Click to start the fan, press 3s to off the fan.
2. Click to adjust speed setting.
3. Press 2s to start oscillating.
Widespread oscillation
Wide coverage：the 90° wide angle oscillation （Horizontal）and 30° wide angle oscillation （Vertical）
Built-in timer
1-8H sleep timer
Auto shut off timer allows you to set the fan to automatically turn off in 1-8 hours. The noise level of sleep mode are nearly voiceless 32-dB,ultra-quiet performance let you have the awaited sleep after a long day of work.
Medical Coating 3-Stage Filtration
1. Iron Pre-Filter
Captures such as pet hair and lint
2. Silver-ion Medical Coating
3. H13 HEPA Filter
Captures 99.97% of 0.3 microns
Easy to replacement filter design
Just turn top cover counterclockwise to open, remove old filter, attached new filter to top cover then put it back in air purifier, turn it clockwise to secure it, works done.
Pet Touch Filter
Bladeless and no big air intake gaps for small fingers and paws, Great safety for kids,older & Pets. Very easy to clean.
CARB Certified Air Purification Fan
Complies with California air resources board (CARB) for indoor cleaning devices
When the air in a room is too thin, it can be harmful to your health. A good fan helps to circulate the air in your room and increase the airflow, which can help to decrease any respiratory issues you may be experiencing. It can also help to improve your sleep, making it safer to spend more time in bed. Bladeless fans are easy to install and can help improve the quality of indoor air. ULTTY bladeless fans with Air Purifier to consider installing to improve your sleep.
Bladeless Fan Technology: Preventing children and pets from fast-spinning blades accidents. Created super smooth breeze, provided ultra comfortable cooling and also friendly for babies. Really easy to clean.
Air Purifier Funtion: CARB certified this air purifier fan works on H13 HEPA standard(speed 1-3). True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of as small as 0.3 microns, such as dander, pollen, dust and so on. Cool you off with filtered clean air.
Perfect cooling fan: 3-mode & 9-speed settings, air outlet 30° adjustable, 90° wide oscillating fan with sleep timer. Control by LED touch-screen or remote control. Easily set up and precise adjust for your comfort.
Better room air: cover up to 320 sq.ft. room, filtered whole room air 5x per hour. Improves airflow in your room while quiet cleaning the air(noise<32db), make your room air fresh all the time. Pefect fan for bedroom, office, dorm, baby nursery.
Genuine Replacement Filters: search “B088B921NQ” on Amazon. The replacement filter should be replaced every 3-6 months depending on the air quality in your area. Remote Battery Model: CR2025
When the air in a room is too thin, it can be harmful to your health. A good fan helps to circulate the air in your room and increase the airflow, which can help to decrease any respiratory issues you may be experiencing. It can also help to improve your sleep, making it safer to spend more time in bed. Bladeless fans are easy to install and can help improve the quality of indoor air. ULTTY bladeless fans to consider installing to improve your sleep.
ULTTY Air Purifier Tower Fan with Remote Control Purifier air with its smooth oscillation for consistent, cool air flow. Equipped with 3-mode & 9-speed settings, Control by LED touch-screen or remote control, this space saver is smartly designed for any home or office.