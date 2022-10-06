Top 10 Best unicorn floats for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Bigger is way better with Member’s Mark Novelty Ride-On. The whole family–kids and adults–will have a great time. It’s the perfect item to have at your year at a picnic, pool party, beach day, school event or sleepover–wherever and whenever you want to quickly and easily add a unique and fun activity. Easy to inflate, durable materials ensure endless hours of enjoyment! Heavy-duty handles Over 4.5 feet long Repair kit included Battery pump not included Heavy gauge PVC for long term of use Speedy inflation and deflation quick release safety valve Use only with adult supervision Ages 3 +

Package Dimensions‏:‎15 x 9 x 5 inches; 9 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎April 7, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Member’s Mark

ASIN‏:‎B091XXTCN4

