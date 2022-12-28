Top 10 Best undermount stainless steel kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Premium Kitchen Sinks



Ruvati elevates the standard for style and performance in your kitchen. From the quality of raw material to the attention to details, Ruvati kitchen sinks will exceed your expectations in every way.

Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy, Spain and Asia, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.

Model # RVM4111



12-inch Undermount Kitchen Sink

Maintaining a classic look that will complement any kitchen, the Parmi series is streamlined enough to be the centerpiece of any countertop. Experience the beauty and functionality of large, deep bowls with gently rounded corners. True 16 gauge (1.59mm thick) premium T-304 grade stainless steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel). Commercial grade brushed finish – easy to clean and long-lasting. Heavy duty sound guard padding and undercoating.

Exterior: 12″ (wide) x 18″ (front-to-back)

Interior: 10″ (wide) x 16″ (front-to-back)

Bowl Depth: 7″

Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 15″

Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit

Included in box: Sink, bottom rinse grid, basket strainer drain assembly, cut-out template, mounting brackets, installation guide.

16 GAUGE Premium T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) will never rust or stain Heavy duty SoundGUARD padding and NOISEproof undercoating – minimizes noise and provides superior thermal insulation.Gently curved sides and edges and sloped bottom ensure perfect water drainage.UPC and cUPC certified by IAPMO to meet US and Canada plumbing standards including ANSI and CSAIncludes stainless steel bottom rinse grids that protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.Includes basket strainer drain that traps food waste and can be easily emptied into the trash (Note: Basket strainer drain is for standard plumbing only. If installing a garbage disposal, use the drain flange that comes with the garbage disposal unit)

Curved Bottom for perfect drainage

Gently curved bottom and edges ensure perfect water drainage and easy cleaning, keeping your sink clean and dry.

Commercial grade brushed finish

Easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, Ruvati’s brushed finish masks scratches better and matches well with your kitchen appliances.

Bottom Rinse Grid Included

Includes stainless steel bottom rinse grids that protect the sink from scratches, allows water to drain freely, and doubles as a drying rack for pots and pans.

SoundGUARD padding

Heavy duty SoundGUARD padding and NOISEproof undercoating – minimizes noise and provides superior thermal insulation.

Dimensions

12″ x 18″ x 7″

14″ x 18″ x 8″

16″ x 18″ x 8″

32″ x 19″ x 9″

15″ x 19″ x 10″

30″ x 22″ x 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet

15″

18″

18″

36″

18″

33″

Inside Corners

Rounded

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

Zero Radius

Zero Radius

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

Material

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

Finish

Brushed Stainless

Brushed Stainless

Brushed Stainless

Brushed Stainless

Brushed Stainless

Brushed Stainless

Installation Type

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Farmhouse

