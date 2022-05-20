Top 10 Best undermount kitchen sink 30 inch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Sarlai is a design, production, and sales company which devote to providing the best service on kitchen and bath products. Sarlai strives to generating the humanized products to allow best experiences for customers at homes. With professional production lines and cutting-edge technology, Sarlai brings the most unique, elegant, fashionable and quality kitchen and bath products to every customer and home. Sarlai has various quality controlled products to provide you spiritually and physically comfortable experience. Sarlai, your choice to lead to a better promising life, and a better world.

Stainless Steel Single Bowl 16 Gauge Undermount Kitchen Sink



Undermount Sink Size Options:

13″ x 15″ x 9″, 14″ x 18″x 9″, 15″ x 17″ x 10″, 17″ x 17″ x 10″, 17″ x 19″ x 10″,

21″ x 18″ x 10″, 23″ x 18″ x 10″, 26″ x 18″ x 10″, 27″ x 18″ x 10″, 28″ x 18″ x 10″,

30″ x 18″ x 10″, 32″ x 19″ x 10″, 33″ x 19″ x 10″

Minimum Cabinet Base recommend to 2-3″ bigger than the sink.

3.5 inch drain opening is available for garbage disposal unit.

Extra Accessories:

Bottom rinse grid, for prevent sink surface scratch and drying. (Kindly reminder: Pls keep the extra rubber feet for replacement)

Rollup Rack, for drying cups or dishes, convenient for washing work.

Patented Design, Drainage Great



1. Slope Bottom: This design is our patent, this little slope can make water and garbage flow into the drain immediately, no need to remove them by hand.

2. X guide line: good for 4 corners water flow into the drain, the line on our sinks are not reach to bottom, which avoid the drain hole being transformed to leakage.

3. Drain hole is back side of the middle, more space under for source stock.

Noise Defend Technology



1.Extra 3mm thick sound-absorbing pads cover the sink base and around to absorb noise from dish washing and waste disposal.

2.Paint Coating prevents condensation build-up from damaging kitchen cabinets.

3. Center-back drain design, more space under for source stock.

Premium Quality Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink, Drainage without Blockage.



TRU16 Real 16 Gauge Stainless Steel, Commercial Grade Brushed Finish

10mm Round Tight Radium, Easy to Clean

Bottom Slop Patented Design, Good for Water Flow Fast

3.5″ Standard Drain with Basket, No Leaking or Blocking.

Kitchen Sink Size

15″ x 17″ x 10″

23″ x 18″ x 10″

26″ x 18″ x 10″

28″ x 19″ x 10″

30″ x 18″ x 10″

32″ x 19″ x 10″

Accessories

Minimum Cabinet Size

18 inch

26 inch

29 inch

31 inch

33 inch

35 inch

【Indestructible Construction】Undermount Kitchen Sink is constructed of Dent-resistant T304 stainless steel in TRU16 real 16-gauge for superior strength and durability.Will never rust or stain , Easy to clean and long-lasting.

【Sound Guard Undercoating】Heavy duty sound GUARD undercoating and thick rubber PADDING to minimize noise and reduce condensation.

【Patented design】X Radius: Around the water hole is a slope design to allow complete water drainage; R10-unique 10mm radius inside corners offer a slightly curved corner for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern look.

【What’s in the box】30 inch undermount kitchen sink, drain assembly, bottom rinse grid, cutout template and installation instruction.

【100% promise】3 month hassle free return and money back, pls buy with confidence. Welcome to contact us if any question for the product.

