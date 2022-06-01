Top 10 Best undermount bar sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy, Spain and Asia, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.

Model # RVH8304



15-inch Undermount Workstation

This WORKstation wet bar sink from Ruvati’s Roma series maximizes the functionality of your wet bar. It features an integrated cutting board that covers the entire bowl converting your sink into a countertop when you need. It also acts as a cover, hiding the sink when not in use. The solid cutting board is constructed of African Mahogany (Sapele) wood – a luxurious hardwood that has a beautiful finish and handles water well.

Exterior: 15″ (wide) x 19″ (front-to-back)

Interior: 13-1/2″ (wide) x 16″ (front-to-back)

Bowl Depth: 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 18″

Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit

Included in box: Sink, Cutting Board, Bottom Rinse Grid, Basket Strainer Drain Assembly, Cutout Template, Mounting Clips and Installation Guide

WORKSTATION sink: Ledges on the front and back acts as a ledge for the integrated cutting board.Cutting Board covers the entire sink when not in use, converting your sink into a countertop.Cutting Board measures 13-inch (wide) x 17-inch (long) x 1-inch (thick) and is constructed of solid Sapele (African Mahogany) HARDWOOD. Unlike bamboo cutting boards which are cheaper and lot less durable under wet conditions, solid hardwood boards will not warp or crack, and look like new for years to come.Includes stainless steel bottom rinse grid that protects the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.Includes basket strainer drain that traps food waste and can be easily emptied into the trash (Note: Basket strainer drain is for standard plumbing only. If installing a garbage disposal, use the drain flange that comes with the garbage disposal unit)zEdge zero radius – Sharp 90 degree inside corners offer a resolutely modern look.

MORE AND BETTER ACCESSORIES

17″ x 12″ Cutting Board constructed of solid African Mahogany hardwood.Stainless Steel Colander – can also be used as a soap and sponge caddy.Deep basket strainer drain assembly and decorative drain cover.

KEEP MESS OFF COUNTERTOP

Optional Accessory (Sold Separately). Ruvati Model # RVA1288.Wood Platform with Mixing Bowl and Pasta Strainer that slides on your sink.Mix your batter, or strain your pasta right on top of your sink.

END-GRAIN BUTCHER BLOCKS

Optional Accessory (Sold Separately). Ruvati Model # RVA2445ACA.Butcher block sits and slides on the ledges of your workstation sink.Do all your heavy duty chopping right on top of your sink, so the mess stays in your sink.

Perfect Drain Grooves

Sloped bottom, and 4 drain grooves on the bottom of the sink channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry. The drain is positioned in the rear center of the sink, allowing it to be right below your faucet. This minimizes splashes, and ensures excellent drainage from all sides of the sink.

Commercial Brushed Finish

Ruvati uses a commercial grade brushed finish that is easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, Ruvati’s brushed finish hides scratches better and matches well with your kitchen appliances.

Solid Hardwood Board

Includes an elegant cutting board constructed of solid Sapele hardwood. Unlike bamboo cutting boards which are cheaper and lot less durable under wet conditions, solid hardwood cutting boards will not warp or crack, and look like new for years to come.

Sharp Zero Radius

zEdge zero radius – Sharp 90 degree inside corners offer a resolutely modern look.

Dimensions

15″ x 19″ x 10″

23″ x 19″ x 10″

14″ x 18″ x 8″

15″ x 20″ x 10″

15″ x 20″ x 10″

24″ x 22″ x 10″

Minimum Base Cabinet

18″

27″

18″

18″

18″

27″

No. of Bowls

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Inside Corners

Zero Radius

Zero Radius

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

Zero Radius

Zero Radius

edgeX 10mm Tight Radius

Workstation Sink

✓

✓

✓

✓

Installation Type

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Topmount

Topmount

Apron-front Farmhouse

WORKSTATION sink: Ledges on the front and back provide a track for the integrated cutting board | Cutting Board covers the entire sink, converting your sink into a countertop when you need

16 GAUGE Premium T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) will never rust or stain | Commercial grade BRUSHED FINISH – Easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, our brushed-finish hides scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances

Heavy duty SOUND GUARD UNDERCOATING and THICK RUBBER PADDING to minimize noise and reduce condensation | Sloped bottom with grooves to allow complete water drainage | | zEDGE zero Radius – sharp inside corners for a resolutely modern look

Exterior dimensions: 15″ (wide) x 19″ (front-to-back) | Interior bowl dimension: 13-1/2″ (wide) x 16″ (front-to-back) x 10″ (bowl depth) | Standard 3.5″ drain openings will fit any garbage disposal unit

Included in box: Sink, Cutting Board, Bottom Rinse Grid, Basket Strainer Drain, Cutout Template, Mounting Clips and Installation Guide | Limited Lifetime Warranty – Ruvati USA