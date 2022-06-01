Top 10 Best undermount bar sink Reviews

Top 10 Best undermount bar sink in 2022 Comparison Table
- WORKSTATION sink with single-tier track - Overhanging lips on the front and back act as a track for sliding the built-in accessories | Includes solid wood CUTTING BOARD, deep STAINLESS STEEL COLANDER, and dish-drying roll-up rack that slide on the ledges converting your sink to a workspace
- 16 GAUGE Premium T-304 Grade Stainless Steel (18/10 Chromium/Nickel) will never rust or stain | Commercial grade BRUSHED FINISH - Easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, our brushed-finish hides scratches and matches well with your kitchen appliances
- Heavy duty SOUND GUARD UNDERCOATING and THICK RUBBER PADDING to minimize noise and reduce condensation | Sloped bottom with grooves to allow complete water drainage | | zEDGE zero Radius - sharp inside corners for a resolutely modern look
- Exterior dimensions: 32" (wide) x 19" (front-to-back) | Interior bowl dimension: 30-1/2" (wide) x 16" (front-to-back) x 10" (bowl depth) | Standard 3.5" drain openings will fit any garbage disposal unit
- Included in box: Sink, Cutting Board, Bottom Rinse Grid, Basket Strainer Drain, Cutout Template, Mounting Clips and Installation Guide | Limited Lifetime Warranty - Ruvati USA
- Made of stainless steel | Corrosion and rust-resistant, will not fade over time | Set includes Sink, Drain Assembly with Strainer, Protective Bottom Grid & Kitchen Towel
- Product dimensions | Overall – 32” L x 19” W x 10” D | Min cabinet size – 36” | Bowl – 10” D x 30” L x 17” W
- A best-selling stainless steel sink paired with a commercial kitchen faucet for an in-demand high-end look
- Resilient and easy to clean commercial-grade satin finish resists corrosion and rust & matches most kitchen appliances
- Features extra-thick pads covering over 80% of the sink and non-toxic undercoating for superior protection against noise | Kraus provides all mounting hardware, cut-out template, installation and care instructions
- WORKSTATION SINK with integrated ledge allows you to slide custom accessories across the sink to streamline meal prep and cleanup without losing space on the kitchen counter – 5-PIECE CHEF’S KIT INCLUDES: ROLL-UP DISH DRYING RACK perfect for rinsing produce, drying dishes, and protecting countertops from hot items; BAMBOO CUTTING BOARD is non-porous and resists stains; DISH GRID, STRAINER and DRAIN COVER
- SPACIOUS SINGLE BOWL: Deep sink with tight-radius corners and offset drain creates an uninterrupted workspace for washing your largest cookware, like stock pots and baking sheets – UNDERMOUNT INSTALLATION creates a seamless transition from sink to countertop – SMART DESIGN adds valuable counter space by allowing you to work right over the sink, perfect for a kitchen of any size
- HEAVY-DUTY 16 GAUGE STEEL – Made with TRU16, the thickest stainless steel on the market, this workhorse of a sink is highly resistant to corrosion and dents – RUST-RESISTANT FINISH is easy to clean and will not dull from daily use – STAINLESS STEEL BOTTOM GRID protects sink surface and keep dishes elevated for optimal draining
- ENGINEERED FOR EASY DRAINING with off-set drain gently sloped bottom and channel grooves that avoids water from pooling in the sink – FULLY INSULATED with proprietary NOISEDEFEND SOUNDPROOFING including extra-thick pads and protective undercoating that absorb noise and vibration when sink is in use
- DIMENSIONS: 32 in. L x 19 in. W x 10 in. D; Minimum Cabinet Size: 36 in. – LIFETIME LIMITED with top-rated customer service that puts you first – Explore the full suite of KORE SINK ACCESSORIES to maximize the functionality of your KORE Workstation sink
- ADA COMPLIANT: Product is ADA compliant when properly installed.
- DROP-IN INSTALLATION: Sink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your room.
- 300 SERIES STAINLESS STEEL: Designed for everyday use.Minimum Cabinet Size:18 inch
- QUIET: Sound-deadening pad(s) minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink
- U-CHANNEL INSTALLATION: Mounting clips placed inside the channel before installation mean less time under the sink for an easier install.
- Overall size 15" X 15", Bowl 12.125" X 10.125" X 6" deep
- 24 gauge T-304 stainless steel
- Super-silencer pad
- Fits 18" cabinet
- 2 Holes
- INDESTRUCTIBLE CONSTRUCTION: Dent-resistant T304 stainless steel in TRU16 real 16-gauge (always 1.5mm thick) for superior strength and durability
- COMMERCIAL GRADE SATIN FINISH: Resilient and easy to clean, corrosion and rust-resistant; matches most kitchen appliances
- QUIETEST SINK: NoiseDefend soundproofing technology with non-toxic Sound Guard undercoating and extra-thick pads covering over 80% of the sink
- Outer Sink Dimensions: 30” L x 18” W x 10” D. Min Cabinet Size: 33”; Oversized bowl will accommodate your large roasting pan, baking sheets, and skillets
- Your purchase includes One Kraus Quarza KGD-433B Kitchen Sink in Black Onyx color | Drain assembly, Bracket strain, Towel, Mounting Hardware and cutout template
- Dimensions- 33 x 22 x 9.5 inches | Bowl size (each) - 14” L x 16” W x 9.5” D, Min cabinet size – 36”
- Thick stone-like material engineered to eliminate vibration and noise when the sink is in use
- Designed for unparalleled resistance to impact and thermal shock – heat resistant of upto 650 degrees Fahrenheit
- Non-porous material enriched with silver ions for a cleaner sink; low maintenance surface is highly resistant to dirt and grime, and easily wipes clean
- Best way to repair an undermount sink --- A once-for-all effort for you because this product sets you free for good from having to frequently fix your falling sink. Enjoy your cooking without worrying about your sink.
- Easy to install --- No need to remove the sink to install this product. All you need is an electric wrench and screws to fix the base of the bracket, and tighten the hexagon threaded rods until the entire bracket is firmly thrust against the edge of the sink. The attached manual gives detailed step-by-step descriptions.
- Strong steel --- A perfect bracket for undermount single/double bowl sink. Even a double bowl sink fully loaded with water does not swing when supported with this bracket. Surface galvanization makes sure this bracket does not grow rust in the humid kitchen conditions and provides prolonged services to you.
- 45° support range --- The support rod can rotate by 45°, which makes this bracket workable even if the sink is a bit far from the wall. The package includes four long support rods and a short one that can be installed in any possible position at your convenience.
- After-sales service --- We promise full refund if any craftsmanship defects are found. In the case of damaged missing parts, contact us and we will send you replacements. Note: Please download the installation instructions from the details page.
- Outside Sink Dimensions: 30" Length x 18" Width x 10" Height | Fits Cabinet Size: 33" | Inside Sink Dimensions: 28 1/2" Length x 16 1/2" Width x 8 1/2" Height
- Includes removable protective bottom grid & strainer
- 100% non-porous surface provides unmatched stain resistance compared to matte stone or other composite materials
- Extreme resistance to chip, discoloration, scratching and cracking.Never use an abrasive material such as abrush or scouring pad to clean surfaces
- Deals with extreme heat coming from pots and pans
- Undermount DESIGN creates a seamless transition from sink to countertop and makes it easy to wipe water and crumbs into the sink
- Dimensions | Overall – 30.5” L x 17” W x 8.88” D | Bowl – 28.37” L x 14.5” W x 8.88” D | Minimum cabinet size – 33” | Drain opening – 3-1/2”
- KITCHEN SET INCLUDES: Sink, Basket Strainer, Kitchen Towel, Mounting hardware, cutout template LIFETIME LIMITED and customer service that puts you first
- Protected by Thermal Finishing Process
- A QUIETER KITCHEN SINK: Thick stone like material engineered to eliminate vibration and noise when the sink is in use NON FADING COLOR with UV protection for a rich and consistent hue that will not dull over time
Our Best Choice: Ruvati 15-inch Workstation Bar Prep Sink Ledge Undermount 16 Gauge Stainless Steel Single Bowl – RVH8304
Product Description
Ruvati is one of the premier names in kitchen sinks. With manufacturing and distribution facilities in US, Italy, Spain and Asia, the Ruvati name is synonymous with exceptional quality products and creative sensible design. Ruvati products are loved by customers, and trusted by leading interior designers and custom home builders.
Model # RVH8304
15-inch Undermount Workstation
This WORKstation wet bar sink from Ruvati’s Roma series maximizes the functionality of your wet bar. It features an integrated cutting board that covers the entire bowl converting your sink into a countertop when you need. It also acts as a cover, hiding the sink when not in use. The solid cutting board is constructed of African Mahogany (Sapele) wood – a luxurious hardwood that has a beautiful finish and handles water well.
Exterior: 15″ (wide) x 19″ (front-to-back)
Interior: 13-1/2″ (wide) x 16″ (front-to-back)
Bowl Depth: 10″
Minimum Base Cabinet Size: 18″
Standard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit
Included in box: Sink, Cutting Board, Bottom Rinse Grid, Basket Strainer Drain Assembly, Cutout Template, Mounting Clips and Installation Guide
WORKSTATION sink: Ledges on the front and back acts as a ledge for the integrated cutting board.Cutting Board covers the entire sink when not in use, converting your sink into a countertop.Cutting Board measures 13-inch (wide) x 17-inch (long) x 1-inch (thick) and is constructed of solid Sapele (African Mahogany) HARDWOOD. Unlike bamboo cutting boards which are cheaper and lot less durable under wet conditions, solid hardwood boards will not warp or crack, and look like new for years to come.Includes stainless steel bottom rinse grid that protects the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.Includes basket strainer drain that traps food waste and can be easily emptied into the trash (Note: Basket strainer drain is for standard plumbing only. If installing a garbage disposal, use the drain flange that comes with the garbage disposal unit)zEdge zero radius – Sharp 90 degree inside corners offer a resolutely modern look.
MORE AND BETTER ACCESSORIES
17″ x 12″ Cutting Board constructed of solid African Mahogany hardwood.Stainless Steel Colander – can also be used as a soap and sponge caddy.Deep basket strainer drain assembly and decorative drain cover.
KEEP MESS OFF COUNTERTOP
Optional Accessory (Sold Separately). Ruvati Model # RVA1288.Wood Platform with Mixing Bowl and Pasta Strainer that slides on your sink.Mix your batter, or strain your pasta right on top of your sink.
END-GRAIN BUTCHER BLOCKS
Optional Accessory (Sold Separately). Ruvati Model # RVA2445ACA.Butcher block sits and slides on the ledges of your workstation sink.Do all your heavy duty chopping right on top of your sink, so the mess stays in your sink.
Perfect Drain Grooves
Sloped bottom, and 4 drain grooves on the bottom of the sink channel water towards the drain, keeping your sink clean and dry. The drain is positioned in the rear center of the sink, allowing it to be right below your faucet. This minimizes splashes, and ensures excellent drainage from all sides of the sink.
Commercial Brushed Finish
Ruvati uses a commercial grade brushed finish that is easy to clean and long-lasting. Unlike satin finish, Ruvati’s brushed finish hides scratches better and matches well with your kitchen appliances.
Solid Hardwood Board
Includes an elegant cutting board constructed of solid Sapele hardwood. Unlike bamboo cutting boards which are cheaper and lot less durable under wet conditions, solid hardwood cutting boards will not warp or crack, and look like new for years to come.
Sharp Zero Radius
zEdge zero radius – Sharp 90 degree inside corners offer a resolutely modern look.
Dimensions
15″ x 19″ x 10″
23″ x 19″ x 10″
14″ x 18″ x 8″
15″ x 20″ x 10″
15″ x 20″ x 10″
24″ x 22″ x 10″
Minimum Base Cabinet
18″
27″
18″
18″
18″
27″
No. of Bowls
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Single Bowl
Inside Corners
Zero Radius
Zero Radius
edgeX 10mm Tight Radius
Zero Radius
Zero Radius
edgeX 10mm Tight Radius
Workstation Sink
✓
✓
✓
✓
Installation Type
Undermount
Undermount
Undermount
Topmount
Topmount
Apron-front Farmhouse
