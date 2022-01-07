Top 10 Best under sink trash can pull out Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Capacity：9L

Size：10*6.9*11.26` inch

Material： PP

Color：Grey or Khaki

Collapsible Camping Trash Cans

for Bathroom RV Cabinet Door Toilet

For Kitchen: It can be put on the kitchen cabinet door or under sink. Keep your kitchen clean and tidy. For Bedroom: If you are in bed and want to throw some garbages, such as snacks/fruits/napkins, you can hang it on the bedstand. For Bathroom: Small collapsible trash is suitable for bathroom and more narrow spaces. For Car: Put garbages, store snacks and put umbrellas in the rainy day,

Scenes:

Collapsible Design

It’s so practical to save space. Suitable for narrow space.

Hanging Design

As the trash can is hung over cabinet door, you can accurately & quickly throw garbage into the trash can when you cut vegetables.

Solid Material

Non-toxic, odorless, durable, and can carry a weight of more than 50 kg. You can use our hanging trash can for a long time.

Product Dimensions‏:‎10 x 7 x 11 inches; 1.41 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎October 18, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎TreeLen

ASIN‏:‎B07Z9Y3RQM

【Collapsible trash can】 Just right size for cabinet kitchen trash can. Save space, keep the kitchen clean and tidy. Works great with reusable grocery bags. Environmentally friendly garbage can.

【Camping trash can】25.3*17.5*28.6 cm/10*6.9*11.26 inch.Our collapsible small trash can won’t take up precious space in your kitchen, also can helps you collect all rubish and makes your house more clean-lembed and well-ordered.

【RV trash can】The hanging wall mounted trash can is made of grade environmental protection material, non-toxic and tasteless, protects your health, also sturdy and durable enough for using both inside or outsid.

【Bathroom trash can】Great gift for your friends in your life.Nice for your kitchen bathroom bedroom home fully functional, also keep your dorm cabinet door car drawer door clean and tidy.

【Package content】 1* cabinet trash can, please contact us through our storefront page”ask a question” with your order id if you have any question you have. 7*24 customer service.

So you had known what are the best under sink trash can pull out in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.