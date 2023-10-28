Top 10 Best under sink reverse osmosis water filter system Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Delicious Purity with your choice of AlcaPure for Alkaline pH or OnliPure for ZERO TDS



RKIN Flash Undersink Reverse Osmosis Water Filter removes up to 99% of all contaminants from your water.

AlcaPure Edition Post Filter returns a small amount of beneficial minerals – Calcium and Magnesium to Reverse Osmosis purified water and increases the pH to a perfectly balanced alkaline level of 7-8pH.

OnliPure Edition Post Filter reduces even the tiniest amounts of any leftover contaminants after the Reverse Osmosis process to zero TDS. Measure and confirm from your home with a simple TDS meter.

Total dissolved solids or TDS is a measure of the dissolved combined content of all inorganic and organic substances present in a liquid. TDS is sometimes referred to as parts per million (ppm). You can test water quality levels using a digital TDS PPM meter. Primary sources for TDS in Receiving Waters are agricultural & urban runoff, clay-rich mountain waters, leaching of soil contamination, & point source water pollution discharge from industrial or sewage treatment plants.

Sanitary Filter Replacements – Quick and easy twist on and off filter replacements without the need to drain filter housings and deal with leaky o-rings.



Stage 1 – Five Micron Sediment Filter

Unique gradient pore structure that traps large particles in its outer layer and smaller ones in the inner layer. It effectively removes particles such as sand, sediment, and rust.

Stage 2 & 3 – Coconut Based Activated Carbon Block Filter

Removes harmful chemical residues and carcinogens such as THM’s and pesticides. Large adsorption capability effectively removes odors and VOC’s.

Stage 4 – Reverse Osmosis Membrane

75 Gallon Per Day Reverse Osmosis Membrane purifies water virtually from all the harmful contaminants. It’s the heart of the reverse osmosis system.

Stage 5 – Exclusive AlcaPure or OnliPure Post Filter

AlcaPure with beneficial minerals – Calcium and Magnesium for Alkaline pH.

OnliPure with specialty Ion Exchange Media inside for ZERO TDS.

Recommended filter replacement is every 12 months. Depending on local water quality and usage the OnliPure post filter might need to be replaced sooner to maintain 0 TDS. It is time to replace the post-filter when the filtered water has: an abnormal water taste, a higher than usual TDS reading for OnliPure only, or a pH level below 7 for AlcaPure only. Detailed, easy to follow, step-by-step instructions, and videos are available for filter replacements.

Space Saving Slim Design



Undersink space is in very high demand, and your undersink water filter should not be taking up most of it. Flash R.O. system’s slim design and a small tank will allow for more storage space. Flash R.O. Dimensions – W 5.5″, L 14″, H 16″. Supply Tank Dimensions – W 11″, L 11″, H 14.5″. The tank can be placed vertically or horizontally.

Reverse Osmosis Made Simple



Easy installation with different options for interchangeable filter cartridges allows you to tailor the Flash R.O. system to specifically address your water purification needs.

Chrome Lead Free Faucet



Chrome Gooseneck Leadfree faucet with easy to use bat-style handle makes filling up drinking glasses and whole pitchers effortless.

Efficient Filtration



75-Gallon Per Day Reverse Osmosis Membrane delivers 50% faster pure water production compared to most other undersink reverse osmosis water filters.

Fast and Hygienic Filter Replacements



Quick and easy twist on and off filter replacements without the need to drain filter housings and deal with leaky o-rings.

RKIN Flash Undersink Reverse Osmosis Water Filter is ready for installation right out of the box, comes assembled with all the filters preinstalled.



Comes with everything needed for fast in a “Flash” installation:

Flash Reverse Osmosis SystemLead-Free Faucet 3.2G Water Storage Tank Feedwater diverter valve for ⅜” or ½” water supply lines Tank Ball Shut-Off Valve ¼” Drain and Faucet Tubing ⅜” Supply Tank Tubing 1.5″ Drain Saddle ¼” Tee for refrigerator connection

AlcaPure for Alkaline Water 7-8pH

✓

✓

OnliPure for ZERO TDS

✓

✓

HIGH CAPACITY 5 STAGE REVERSE OSMOSIS SYSTEM. Flash Water Filtration System Removes up to 99% of all contaminants, including Fluoride, Chlorine, Heavy Metals, Lead, PFOA, PFOS, & others by using 5 Stages of Advanced Filtration. STAGE 1 – Five-Micron Sediment Filter, STAGE 2 & 3: Activated Carbon Block Filter, STAGE 4: 75-GPD Reverse Osmosis Membrane delivers 50% faster pure water production compared to most other undersink reverse osmosis water filters, STAGE 5: AlcaPure Alkaline Post Filter.

ALKALINE WATER PURIFIER: AlcaPure Polishing Alkaline Post Filter returns beneficial minerals – Calcium and Magnesium to purified water for the best taste. It also increases the alkalinity of the water to a perfectly balanced level of 7-8 pH.

SPACE SAVING DESIGN: Undersink space is at a very high demand, and your undersink water filter system should not be taking up most of it. The Flash RO water filter system's slim design and compact storage tank allow for more storage space for other household items. Comes fully assembled, this light weight reverse osmosis water filtration system can be mounted under the sink or secured in place with velcro. Flash Dimensions – W 5.5″, L 14″, H 16″, R.O. Tank Dimensions – W 11″, L 11″, H 14.5″.

EASY AND SANITARY FILTER REPLACEMENTS: Quick and easy twist on and off filter replacements without the need to drain filter housings and deal with leaky o-rings.

