Top 10 Best under mount sink Reviews

Undermount Stainless Steel 28 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink



Outer sink dimensions: 28 in. L x 18 in. W x 10 in. D, minimum cabinet size: 33 in.Durable and dent-resistant sink made with premium TRU16 real 16-Gauge T304 stainless steelStandard 3.5″ drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unitUse water and mild-liquid detergent to clean stainless steelEngineered for easy draining with rear-set drain opening and channel grooves to keep sink free of standing water

16-Gauge T304 stainless steel

Sinks made from extra-tough T304 stainless steel for exceptional resistance to corrosion and rust, featuring resilient dent-resistant TRU16 construction. TRU16 real 16 gauge is extremely sturdy, and always 1.5mm thick for a sink that is highly durable and long-lasting

Tight-radius corners designed

Gently rounded corners maximize workspace in the sink bowl and offer a sleek contemporary look that is still easy to clean.

Rear-Set Drain

Engineered for complete drainage, with a gently sloped bottom that prevents standing water inside the bowl. Optimized angle keeps glassware from falling when placed in the sink

Sound Barrier Technology

Extra-thick sound-absorbing pads cover over 80% of the sink base to absorb noise from dishwashing and waste disposal. Enhance sound-deadening and improve insulation, for a quieter kitchen experience.

Type

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Installation Type

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Undermount

Dimensions

17″ x 15″ x 10″

23″ x 18″ x 10″

26″ x 18″ x 10″

28″ x 18″ x 10″

30″ x 19″ x 10″

32″ x 19″ x 10″

Depth

10″

10″

10″

10″

10″

10″

16 Gauge T-304 Stainless Steel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

NoiseDefend Techonology

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

28-inch SINGLE BOWL: 28″ L x 19″ W (front-to-back) x 10″, Inner bowl dimension: 26*17*10″, Bowl depth: 10 inch; Min Cabinet Size: 33″. Deep single bowl sink to contain splashing and fit your tallest pots and stacks of dishes, accommodate your largest kitchenware.

HEAVY DUTY & SATIN FINISH: Hykolity undermount sink uses extra-thick TRU16 real 16-Gauge construction for superior strength and durability. The commerical grade T304 stainless steel with satin finish ensures that it is highly resistant to dirt and grime, easily wipes clean, and matches most kitchen appliances.

NOISEDEFEND SOUNDPROOFING: Including extra-thick pads and protective undercoating that absorb noise and vibration when the sink is in use.

EASY INSTALLATION: The stainless steel kitchen sink is UNDERMOUNT installation for a sleek and seamless look. It comes with all the necessary accessories:stainless steel bottom Grid, 3 piece basket strainer set, drain assembly with strainer, mounting hardware that help you to finish an easy installation.

LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: Hykolity sink for kitchen provides a lifetime warranty, satisfaction guaranteed with customer service that puts you first. Please contact us by Amazon email or official website, our support team is on standby for YOU.

