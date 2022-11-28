Top 10 Best unbrellsa for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Versatile Vent

With this essential ventilation, you can ensure adequate air flow to maintain a cool and comfortable temperature while under the umbrella. The ventilation also helps to ensure that the umbrella stand stable during light wind.

Reinforced Crank

Made of high-quality PA66 material, this easy-to-operate crank offers smooth opening and closing of the canopy. With a brand-new designed cylinder structure, this elegant and stylish umbrella is strong enough to be left up during light wind. Because of the stronger structure, it is able to bear more force than ever before.

Heavy Duty Frame

Our umbrella is made of rust-free steel with heavy duty ribs which allows the umbrella to stand strong. Because we use the best materials to make our umbrellas, we know that it will last for all lots of summers to come.

Le Conte Premium Olefin Canopy



This umbrella is made of 240 GSM Olefin canopy. The premium material is UV resistant to protect your skin and helps to ensure minimal fading when in direct sunlight. You can now enjoy hot summer days and be cool under our umbrellas!

· Colorfastness: US Standard AATCC 16 Grade 5, long lasting color for years

· UV Protection: 95% UV protection, 3 times higher than normal polyester

· Easy to Clean: Advanced canopy fiber separates stains better than Polyester

· Thickened Canopy: Outstanding 240 GSM material ensures higher canopy quality

· Extended Waranty: 3-year canopy fade-resistant waranty in addition to 1-year umbrella waranty

Product Description



Umbrella Model: 7.5/9/10/6.6*9.8 FT Olefin Market Umbrella Frame: Rustfree powder-coated steel to help last longerCanopy: Premium Olefin canopy, durable and UV-resistant Long-Lasting Color: Canopy colorfastness of US Standard AATCC 16 Grade 5. Fade-resistant to keep the color vibrant for years

NOTE: This umbrella needs to be secured with a weighted base (SOLD SEPARATELY) or inserted into a patio table.ATTN: To purchase the compatible weighted base, click on the image below in the chart.

Specifications

Color: Beige, Denim Blue, Sky Blue, Arcadia Green, Kiwi Green, Pink, Chestnut, Purple, Spectrum Mist

Adjustment: 3-level 90-degree tilt

Vent: Yes

Weight base included: No

Caution: Do NOT open the umbrella overnight or in bad weather

Material

240 GSM Solution-dyed Canopy

240 GSM Solution-dyed Canopy

280 GSM Solution-dyed Canopy

HDPE

IRON

600D Oxford Canopy

Colors available

8

6

6

1

1

2

Durability

UV- and fade- resistant, waterproof

UV- and fade- resistant, waterproof

UV- and fade- resistant, waterproof

Weather-resistant

Rust-resistant, Weather-resistant, Wear-resistant

UV- and fade- resistant, waterproof

Operation/Function

Infinite Tilt

5-level Tilt, 360° Rotation

Infinite Tilt, 360° Rotation

Stabilize your umbrella

Stabilize your umbrella

Protect your umbrella

Compatibility with this umbrella

/

/

/

✓

✓

✓

Waranty

Umbrella: 1 year Canopy: 2 years

Umbrella: 1 year Canopy: 2 years

Umbrella: 1 year Canopy: 3 years

1 year

1 year

1 year

Shading & Decoration: The trendy and admirable design along with multiple elegant colors will ensure a comfortable outdoor experience all year long. It will also be a fantastic addition to match the surrounding settings of any outdoor space.

Superior & Green Olefin material: Made of 240 gsm Olefin material and colorfastness of US Standard AATCC 16 Grade 5 that helps ensure the color will last for years. While the production of this material is known for one of the greenest textiles with the lowest carbon footprint. We proudly offer 3-year material material warranty.

Strong & Functional: Our umbrella is made of rust-free steel with heavy duty ribs which allow the umbrella to stand firm. Every joint has been reinforced so it can hold more weight and withstand wind. The eight useful Velcro straps around the material can be utilized for hanging your favorite decorations!

Smooth Tilt & Easy Control: This umbrella has convenient 3-level tilt. Simply press the premium push button to adjust the angle of your umbrella smoothly for desirable shade as the sun moves. The easy-to-turn crank is used for opening & closing the material effortlessly.

Caution and Care: This patio umbrella must be used with a weighted base (SOLD SEPARATELY) or inserted onto a patio table. We recommend you to store the umbrella indoors or put a waterproof cover on it. We pride ourselves in quality products and offer a one-year waranty for the entire umbrella along with world-class customer service.