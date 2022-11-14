Top 10 Best two handle widespread bathroom faucet champagne bronze Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

MR. FAUCET 2 FUNCTION BATHROOM SINK FAUCETS



Choosing our 2 function bathroom faucet means selecting more practical of style. We would recommend a strongly constructed faucet with a solid Brass frame for durability. Typically, choosing a simpler, extravagant design will have a good start every day.

7 PHASE for THE BATHROOM SINK FAUCET



PHASE 1 A SOLID START

Starting with a solid block of metal, each piece is machined, polished and electroplated, then assembled in our workshop. There’s a rigorous quality check at each step. Short cuts are not an option.

PHASE 2 MAN

The two main parts of a faucet are the tube and the brass body. Our artisans meticulously craft each tube by hand.

PHASE 3 MACHINE

Meanwhile the rods are precision-machined with our high-tech CNC machines.

PHASE 4 POLISHED TO PERFECTION

We polish our components by hand or robotics. Whether it’s a mirror finish or a brushed texture, the polishing is an art in itself.

PHASE 5 INSTALLATION

The faucet has many separate components, each performing a different function.

PHASE 6 FINELY FINISHED

Our local manufacturing process allows you to integrate a choice of finishes. We can leave the tap as raw metal, electroplate an effect or finish it in paint.

PHASE 7 HAND AND EYE



Finally each piece is assembled by hand. Components are combined to custom specifications. Then the piece must pass the exacting eye of our inspectors. The manual method is time-consuming, hard sledding and has a lower efficiency. But the faucet will be better for you.

Luxury Widespread bathroom vanity / lavatory room sink faucet, 2 lever handles for easy water flow & temperature adjustments

Brushed gold color will increase warm for your bathroom, Simplicity universal bathroom modern style, material: brass, lead free. brass cartridge and premium material construction for durable and reliable

Build-in 2 Mode swivel aerator nozzle spout, for Dual Function washing methods: Soft and Jet water. 2 water flow design, soft bubble stream for filling water or strong spray for rinsing, water faucet filter adapter swivel design let you get the perfect angle, brings you much convenience.

Easy DIY installation, 3 holes required, widespread Installation on 8-16 inch centers, basin/sink mounting holes Required diameter:28~42 mm/ 1-1/8~1-3/4 inch, Including the whole faucet and mixer valve set, 3 hole quick connection pipe, hot and cold water supply lines, Installation instructions, include a free pop-up waste drain

Spout Height: 5-1/8 inches , Spout Length: 6-1/4 inches