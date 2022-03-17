Top 10 Best two handle kitchen faucet with sprayer Reviews

Top 10 Best two handle kitchen faucet with sprayer in 2022 Comparison Table
- Two handle bridge faucet for kitchen sink with side sprayer; Side sprayer installation is optional
- Kitchen bridge faucet spout swivels 360 degrees; Ceramic disc valve technology for smooth performance; Kitchen faucet side spray hose length of 47.6 inches.
- Two handle 8 inch bridge faucet spread with 2 or 3-hole installation (depending on use of side sprayer); Includes 36” integrated PE-RT supply lines with 3/8” female fittings
- Two handle kitchen faucet with side spray meets ADA/ANSI A117. 1 requirements, ensuring accessibility to all disabled persons
- Rated to meet or exceed CALGreen criteria, which helps to conserve water in the average home by at least 20 percent
- LASTS 2X LONGER. Patented DIAMOND Seal Technology reduces leak points and lasts twice as long as the industry standard—ensuring leak-free operation for the life of the kitchen faucet (Industry standard is based on ASME A112.18.1 of 500,000 cycles)
- EASY INSTALLATION. Designed to fit 4-hole, 6-16-in. configurations. Everything you need is together in one box, including InnoFlex PEX supply lines that are integrated into the faucet for one less leak point
- COMPLETE FLEXIBILITY. The low arc design swivels 180 degrees for added convenience during everyday kitchen tasks
- SPRAY AWAY MESSES. The powerful side sprayer in a coordinating finish with a retractable hose makes cleaning up kitchen messes easy
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY. You can install with confidence, knowing this kitchen faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 4-hole, 8-in. configurations
- COMPLETE FLEXIBILITY: The high arc design swivels 360 degrees for added convenience during everyday kitchen tasks
- SPRAY AWAY MESSES: The powerful side sprayer in a coordinating finish with a retractable hose makes cleaning up kitchen messes easy
- DURABLE: Metal construction provides strength and durability in this kitchen faucet
- Sink or countertop-mounted faucet offers a seamless look and is easy to install
- 2-HANDLE DESIGN: 2-lever handles offer separate control of hot and cold water.
- SIDE SPRAYER: Matching side spray provides flexibility and convenience for cleaning and food prep.
- 360 DEGREE SWIVEL: Swing spout provides greater coverage area in sink area foreseer food prep and clean up.
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: 90 days return and money back guarantee. Lifetime free replacement.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 8-inch configurations.
- Pforever Seal - advanced ceramic disc valve technology with a never leak guarantee
- High arc spout for added clearance and reach
- Installs with or without deckplate
- Includes top filling, matching soap dispenser
- Spout swivels 360 degrees for maximum maneuverability
- VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
- TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Two–handle lever handles make it easy to adjust the water
- EASY TO INSTALL: Features Duralock quick connect system for easy installation
- SIDE SPRAY: Includes side spray hose for convenient, flexible cleaning at the sink
- ADA COMPLIANT: Complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications
- SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist Stainless finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking kitchen
- TWO SENSORS: MotionSense delivers exceptional hands-free touchless convenience with double sensors, allowing a simple hand movement to trigger the flow of water
- RETRACTABLE: Equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation, easy movement and secure docking of the spray head
- POWER CLEAN: Power Clean spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power versus most of our pulldown and pullout faucets without the Power Clean technology
- EASY TO INSTALL: Features Duralock quick connect system for easy installation
- ✅SLEEK DESIGN- High-arc spout allows for more workspace while adding a captivating visual interest to its outline. 180-degree spout swivel for easy transition between sinks with matching pull-out side sprayer.
- ✅FUNCTIONALITY- Delivers 1.8-gallons per minute equipped with best-in-industry ceramic disc cartridge for a lifetime of drip-free use.
- ✅EASY TO USE- 180-degree spout swivel for easy transition between sinks. The sprayer comes with a 48-inch extended hose with a retractable mechanism that allows for effortless maneuvering in your kitchen sink space. 2-metal lever handles to set the water temperature.
- ✅EASY INSTALLATION- 4-hole installation 3-hole with deck mount and additional hole for side sprayer installation.
- ✅SAFETY- Complies with Lead-Free guidelines for safe water drinking. Backed by years of expertise in manufacturing plumbing fixtures.
- Two-lever handles are simple to use and allow separate control of hot and cold water
- High-arch swivel spout offers superior clearance for filling pitchers and cleaning
- KOHLER ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards for a lifetime of durable performance
- Two-function pull-down sprayhead with touch-control allows you to switch from stream to Sweep spray
- Sweep spray features specially angled nozzles that form a wide, powerful blade of water to sweep your dishes and sink clean
- Constructed of a 2-metal-handle design with a brushed nickel finish
- Features a ceramic disc technology and Neoperl aerators for a fresh stream
- Delivers up to 1. 8 gallons of water per minute
- Equipped with a side pull-out sprayer
Delta kitchen faucets with DIAMOND Seal Technology perform like new for life with a patented design which reduces leak points, is less trouble to install and lasts twice as long as the industry standard. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta kitchen faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Industry standard is based on ASME A112.18.1 of 500,000 cycles. Fittings Type: 3/8″ compression fittings
