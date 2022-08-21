Top 10 Best tv wall straps safety for flat screen Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Everstone articulating TV wall mount is a mounting solution for 32″-65″ TVs. This wall mount comes with 6 arms. It enhances the load-bearing capacity and holds up your flat screen TV more sturdily. The VESA covers 400×400 400×300 400×200 300×300 300×200 200×200 200×100 100x100mm 75*75mm (16″x16″/16″x12″/16″x8″/12″x12″/12″x8″/8″x8″”/8″x4″”/4″x4″/3″x3″).

Fits 32″-65″ TVs Up TO VESA 400x400mm and 121 Lbs

High-grade Cold-rolled Steel Construction provides safety loading. This TV wall mount tilting bracket fits most of the 32″-65″ TVs up to 88 lbs with max mounting VESA holes 400mm x 400mm.

Distance:2.65″ – 14″

When pull back, the min. wall distance is 2.65″ and When extends , max 14″ out from wall.

Tilt and Swivel

+3°/-15°Tilt and 180° Swivel gets a broad vision. Adjustment is easily and freely, no tools required. ±3° Post-installation level adjustment allows the TV to perfectly level.

Can Be Mounted to 16 Inch Wooden Studs

This TV wall mount only fits for concrete wall or studs installation, please choose the distance between two studs from 8”-16”, and find in center to place your TV.

Package includes:

1x TV wall mount

1x Standard mounting hardware

1x User manual

1x 6ft high speed HDMI cable

1x 3-Axis magnetic bubble level

3x Cable ties

TV Size

32-65″

26-60″

32-80″

37-75″

28-55″

28-60″

Max Load

100 lbs

88 lbs

110 lbs

110 lbs

66 lbs

80 lbs

Max VESA

400*400mm

400*400mm

600*400mm

600*400mm

400*400mm

400*400mm

Fitting Studs Spacing

up to 16″

up to 16″

Single Stud

up to 16″

Single Stud

Single Stud

Full Motion

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Gift

Bubble Level&HDMI

Bubble Level&HDMI

Bubble Level&HDMI

Bubble Level&HDMI

Bubble Level&HDMI

Bubble Level&HDMI

Unique height adjust for TV centering: 2 hook height modes. Easy adjustment of TV height 4 inches When you feel the TV is low or high after installation.

Dual arms articulating TV wall mount could hold up to 121 lbs. Fits for majority 26″-60″ TVs, up to VESA 400 x 400 mm and for the most popular sizes 32″ 40″ 42″ 50″ 55″ 58″ 59″ 60″ 61″ 62″ 65″.

This wall bracket could be set up on studs between 8”-16” and concrete wall, please do not mount on drywall.

Full motion TV wall mount makes a more comfortable TV watching: tilts TV up 3° and down 15°, swivels TV left or right 180°. Extends up to 14″ and retract back to 2.65″ from the wall, ±3° level adjustment.

Easy Set-up for 3 steps in 30 min.In the box: 3axis magnetic bubble levels and the corresponding hardwares.

