Top 10 Best tv safety strap Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About The Baby Lodge



The Baby Lodge is created to help parents with stress-free baby proofing solutions, so that together we can create a home that’s safe for our little ones.

Our products are designed with fellow parents in mind – to help them better enjoy the joys of parenting, knowing that their child is protected, while also keeping installation hassle-free.

Peace of Mind In a Few Simple Steps



Tip over accidents are very real and common hazards at home, but they are totally avoidable if you secure your furniture to the wall and flat screen TVs to the wall or stable furniture.

Stress-free Baby Proofing – Easy Installation. Quality Products.

Our perfectly angled metal plates gives the ideal angle to hold your TV/furniture snugly to the wall, while the heavy duty anti-tip straps with non-slip jaws clamp ensure a secure hold.

Only metal parts are used maximum safety.

You can find the neccessary hardware (screws and TV bolts of various sizes) so you can start the installation without making another trip to your local store.

Instructions are also provided in the package, as well as in the form of video.

Secure your TV. Anchor your Furniture.



TVs are becoming flatter, lighter, and bigger… Self-assembled modern furniture are getting lighter for convenience…

Free standing furniture such as your dresser, bookcases, and cabinets pose great tip over risks…especially if your curious and adventurous toddler is pulling out the chest of drawers and attempting to climb up. Or you have pet dogs and cats who’re constantly running things over…

To ensure maximum protection:

the anti-tip straps should be used on furniture which has a solid wood surface to secure screws and the thickness of wood is at least ¾” thick. ALWAYS ensure that you’re using a MINIMUM of 2 straps per piece of furniture/TV.

Quality and Durable Design with Parents In Mind



Adjustable and Detachable Straps

Length can be adjusted to your requirements Detachable straps to aid in moving the furniture/TV for cleaning or other maintenance Jaw grip prevents sliding. Straps are made of heavy duty nylon that are triple-stitched for extra strength.

No Plastic Parts, Velcro or Glue

Made with high quality metal plates, metal cam buckle and heavy duty nylon webbing straps, you can be assured of the best protection for your child.

Note: The wall screws provided needs to be screwed into the wall studs. If there are no wall studs, you will need to use a suitable wall anchor or toggle bolts

Mounting Hardware Included in Your Kit:

2 x long straps (~32” long each)

2 x short straps (~2” long each)

4 x 1” furniture screws

2 x 2½ wall screw

4 x M8 (8 x 16mm, 8 x 24mm)

2 x M6 (6 x 16mm)

2 x M5 (5 x 15mm)

4 x M4 (4 x 15mm)

4 x 4mm washers

✅ DETAILED WRITTEN AND VIDEO INSTRUCTIONS – There are 3 possible configurations (TV to furniture, TV to wall, furniture to wall). Instruction manual is included in the packaging. But we don’t stop there… Buyers will be emailed a much more detailed PDF guide, constantly updated FAQs, as well as installation videos to ensure you install it easily and most important of all, correctly.

✅ MOST MOUNTING HARDWARE INCLUDED – We include furniture and wall screws, and bolts of different sizes that should take care of most VESA mounting holes. Please check the product description for a detailed list of items that we provide. NOTE: We recommend using 2 straps per piece of furniture.

✅ CHILDPROOFING AND PROTECTING YOUR TV/FURNITURE – Our heavy duty tether is primarily designed to child proof the home from tipping accidents and earthquake. It’s so versatile, our customers use it to secure their bookshelf, drawer, closet, Samsung TV, LG OLED TV, anchoring cat tree, etc… On top of that, our customers frequently thank us for saving them a fortune from replacing a new television set when their pets are always knocking things over. They call it the dog and cat proof anchors…

✅ 731 DAYS MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE – The Baby Lodge aims for 100% customer satisfaction. We promise a great experience and your tether purchase is covered by our guarantee. SAVE when you purchase more. Refer to promotions sections for best details.