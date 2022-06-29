Top 10 Best tv safety anchor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Delta Seize Bar Anchor for Non-Stud Mount featuring the Snap Toggle by Toggler assists you put in a grab or aid bar when you can only protected a single finish of the bar into a stud. The Delta Grab Bar Anchor involves only a ½" diameter gap for installation and pre-installs with out a bolt for less complicated set up. The Snap Toggle Large-Responsibility Wall Anchor made use of for the Delta Get Bar Anchor functions a patented strap layout that won't break prematurely, adjusts more exactly and will snap off flush from the wall.

Designed with plastic and zinc plated metal

Features a few Toggler brand name Snap Toggle toggle bolts and installation guidelines

Offers protected wall attachment when no stud is accessible

Pre-assembled and ready for quick use

Perfect for get and support bar installation into hollow wall

