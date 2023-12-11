Top 10 Best tub shower faucet with valve Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Beautiful Design Just for You



We focus on designing the faucet and more feel like magic，Beautiful design will delight your kitchen,Original style exudes unique charm.

APPASO Shower Faucet Set Matte Black, Shower System & Bathtub with 5-Function Spray Head



5 Functional spray mode, You Will Have More Fun



We focus on designing the faucet and more feel like magic,Compared with the traditional single mode, our shower head gives you more choices,We know you better and focus more on your enjoyable experience,We invite you to experience and we will not disappoint you. Thank you.

We Focus On Giving You Better Designs



Original design and unique,Unique spray design provides larger shower area,The supercharging technology makes the raindrops bigger, and the frequency is faster, which is 20% more water than the ordinary shower,Faster and larger waterfall rains can warm up faster than a single mode shower,Better experience shower fun.

Solid Brass & Lead-free Valve Included



The connector is a standard NPT 1/2″ thread, compatible with most existing shower systems.High-strength ceramic cartridge can withstand 500,000 switching tests.Automatically adjust water pressure and intelligently adjust the amount of hot and cold water.Accurately keep water temperature stable without sudden cold water coming.

Shower Head

The soft silicone nozzle is easier to clean, just wipe off calcifications or mineral residues with your fingers and enjoy a shower immediately.

Easy to Control

Humanized design, just turn the switch lightly to adjust the temperature you want.

Large

Include Valve

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Include bathtub Spout

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Body material

High-purity Brass

High-purity Brass

High-purity Brass

High-purity Brass

High-purity Brass

spray Mode

5 Modes

5 Modes

High-purity Brass

Connector Standard

NPT 1/2”

NPT 1/2”

NPT 1/2”

NPT 1/2”

NPT 1/2”

Shower Head Size

6″

5″

6″

5″

6″

Shower Head Length

9.44″

9.44″

9.44″

9.44″

9.44″

Length and Width of the Handle Base

7″ x 7″

7″ x 7″

7″ x 7″

7″ x 7″

7″ x 7″

Tub Spout Depth

5.3″

5.3″

5.3″

5.3″

5.3″

Tub Spout Width

2.55″

2.55″

2.55″

2.55″

2.55″

MORE COMFORTABLE — Our original showering technology has greater water pressure, larger water droplets, and a wider shower area than traditional shower heads to ensure you stay warmer faster without catching cold.

CONSTANT TEMPERATURE — The pressure balance valve intelligently monitors and balances the pressure of cold and hot water to ensure that the temperature is always the same, to avoid sudden temperature changes that affect your pleasure in bathing.

5 SPRAYING OPTIONS — The matte black shower system is equipped with 5 shower functions, and you can freely switch from gentle, moderate and powerful modes. It completely satisfy any shower hobby and makes your shower more fun.

HIGH QUALITY — Meets IAPMO,UPC,CUPC standard. Lead-free brass structure, high-strength ABS shower head, safe and healthy. Standard NPT 1/2″ thread, compatible with most shower systems. Multi-layer high-precision black nickel plating technology prevents corrosion.

100% 180-DAY MONEY BACK — All shower faucets are backed up by 2 years limited warranty, 180 days return and money back guarantee.Absolutely NO-RISK !