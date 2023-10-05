Top 10 Best tub & shower faucet set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Rozin Wall Mounted Bathroom Luxury Rain Mixer Shower Combo Set 12-Inch LED Light Rainfall Shower Head System with Hand Shower and Tub Spout Gold(Shower Valve is NPT 1/2″)

Product Specification-Style: Modern-Valve Body:Brass-Diverter: Build-in-Shower Arm: 15.7-Inch Brass-Connection Size: Standard 1/2″ NPT tapered threads-Overhead Shower: 12-Inch,Brass-LED Power:Water Flow,Not Battery-Handheld Shower:ABS plastic-Shower Hose:59-Inch-Tub Spout Length:7-Inch-Decorative Cover: Stainless Steel-Cartridge:Ceramic Disc Cartridge-Finish: Gold-Installation: Wall Mount

About Rozin

Rozin are aimed at offering our customer good service and good quality products.Except shower faucet,Rozin also provide matching deck mount bathtub faucets,floor mount tub filler faucet,wall mounted shower faucets,basin sink faucets,kitchen sink faucets,shower panels,towel bar,towel hooks,toilet paper holder,shower head and so on.pls search Rozin to find you like

Shower Faucets

Deck Mount Bathtub Faucets

Floor Mounted Tub Filler Faucets

Kitchen Faucets

Basin Faucets

Shower Panels

Towel Bar

Towel Hook

Rozin LED Light 12-inch Rainfall Shower Set 3 way Mixer Kit Tub Faucet with Handheld Spray Gold Color



Rozin are aimed at offering our customer good service and good quality products..

A comfortable shower could exactly be the way you relax yourself simply at your home every day after the back-breaking work. It would be a wise choice to bring you good mood. Rozin shower system is just designed for giving you such a comfortable showering experience.

Gold Finish

12-Inch LED Light Rainfall Shower Head

LED Colors:Red,Green,Blue

15.7-Inch Wall Mounted Shower Arm

Shower Valve Include

Connection : NPT 1/2″

Upgrade ABS Plastic Hand Shower with 59″ Stainless Steel Shower Hose

7″ Length Tub Spout

LED Light Shower Head

Size:12-InchLED Power:Water Flow, Not BatteryLED Colors:Red(≥40°),Green(30°-40°),Blue(≤30°)Note:If the LED Light is not working in the future,we can resend a LED accessory to you

Adjustable ball joint

Adjustable brass ball joint allow you to adjust the shower head until you find you most comfortable angle

15.7-INCH BRASS SHOWER ARM

Made from high quality brass, Gold finished to create a bright, highly reflective, cool grey metallic look.The shower arm can withstand up to 30 pounds.Easy to Install: G 1/2”connectors

HIGH PRESSURE HANDHELD SHOWER HEAD

The handheld shower head of our shower set ABS Plastic，2.0GPMCome with 59″ Stainless steel shower hose

Tub Spout

Solid Brass Construction7″ LengthNPT 1/2 Connection Size

3 Way Shower Mixer Valve

Finish:GoldMaterial:Brass & Ceramic valveConnection Size:NPT 1/2″Feature:Single lever handle for effortless temperature and flow control;Small diverter knob change top shower head to hand shower and tub spout work.

3-way Mixer Valve,cold and hot water mixing

Diverter switches between 3 functions,either one work or the other

12-inch Square Rainfall Showerhead;LED works by water flow,no battery is needed

NPT 1/2″ Standard connection;15.7-inch long Shower Arm

Rozin provides any replacement in future use,so contact unhesitatingly once you have any problem