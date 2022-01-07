Top 10 Best tub safety stickers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Your bathtub should be a haven of security, not a slippery accident waiting to happen. That’s why we created Secopad bathtub stickers that create a non-slip bathtub floor to enhance overall safety. Our nonslip bathtub stickers set works the same way a tub mat does only that it’s easier to set up. It’s also lighter and easier to maintain. You only need to stick the individual stickers on the inner surface of your bathtub.

About Secopad stickers

Each Seocpad strips can easily stick to the surface of bathtub using special glue. The upper surface comes with approximately hundreds tiny protrusions per piece to increase friction. At the same time, this design is meant to allow water to flow freely further reducing the chances of soapy water accumulating.

Why Use Secopad?

Our Secopad strips are designed to stick firmly on smooth surfaces (e.g. the soft PEVA material used for bathtubs) offering a strong adhesion and a great grip. This, further, provides you with a long-lasting slip and fall protection.

Characteristic

PEVA material

Special Glue

No Smell

Easy to Install

Non Slip & Safe

Comfortable

Easy to Remove

No Residue

The Premium Non-Skid Product



These non-slip bathtub stickers are effective to stick to any smooth surface, such as a bathtub, bathroom floor or stairs, swimming pool, etc. They provide strong adhesion and good grip, effectively preventing slipping and ensuring safety for your kids, parents and yourselves.

The Premium Non-Skid Product



The Premium Non-Skid Product



The Premium Non-Skid Product



Bathtub

Stairs

Bathroom

Swim pool

Many Colors Available

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Count

24 PCS

24 PCS

24 PCS

24 PCS

72 PCS

24 PCS

Many Colors Available

✓

✓

Count

20 PCS

18 PCS

20 PCS

10 PCS

20 PCS

24 PCS

★Your bathtub / shower / stairs / ladders and boats should be a haven of security, not a slippery accident waiting to happen. To solve this potential dangerous situation, we supply new products to provide anti-skid surfaces. The nonslip bathtub stickers strips set works the same way a tub mat does only that it’s easier to set up. It’s also lighter and easier to maintain. These stickers work on all kinds of slippery surfaces for the whole family.

★Design Principle. Each strips can easily stick to the surface of bathtub using special ecological glue. The upper surface comes with approximately hundreds tiny protrusions per piece to increase friction. At the same time, this design is meant to allow water to flow freely further reducing the chances of soapy water accumulating.

★Advantages. These stickers are designed to stick firmly on smooth surfaces offering a strong adhesion and a great grip. This, further, provides you with a long-lasting slip and fall protection. The special glue used for these stickers can easily be removed without leaving any residue behind. And to top it all up, the stickers are non-toxic, fade-free, safe, and convenient to use.

★The package comprises 24 pieces (0.8”x7.9”) of blue stickers alongside 1 high-quality silicone scraper. Ideally, the 24 stickers can occupy most of the surface of bathtub thereby reducing the risk of accidental slips. On top of that, you can even use these stickers on the stairs to make them much more secure.

★Service. 1 YEAR NO REASON RETURN SERVICE. This ensures that you bath safely, and helps to prevent accidental slips and falls. If you are not 100% satisfied, send us a message and we will make a refund.

