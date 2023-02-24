Top 10 Best tub faucet to shower converter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Material:BrassFinish: Antique BrassInstallation:Wall mount, 2 holesSpray hose:150cm(59″)Spout reach:11 cm(4.3”)Number of handles: 2Handle style: cross knobsSpecial Design:Adjustable hole distanceFlow Rate: 6 GPM (Tub Spout), 2 GPM (Handheld Spray)

Wall Mount

Telephone Shape Handheld Shower

Double cross handle is easy to control water flow and temperature.

Material

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Finish

Oil-Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Brushed Nickel

Antique Brass

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Polish Chrome

Tub Spout

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Function

Dual Function

Dual Function

Dual Function

Dual Function

Dual Function

Dual Function

Installation type

Wall Mount

Deck Mount

Wall Mount

Deck Mount

Deck Mount

Deck Mount

【Material】: This lavatory bathtub faucet set is made of premium brass metal, antique brass finish, firm and durability

【2 functions】: Handheld shower and tub spout, cold and hot water mixing, can adjust temperature arbitrarily

【Installation】: The bathtub faucet set is convenient to install, with double holes, distance of holes is 5.9 inches(15cm), 1/2 NPT adapter to adjust installation hole from 5.9 inch-6.7 inch(13cm -17 cm).Comes with all installation hardware and installation instruction

【Design】: The bathtub faucet kit use superior material and elegant vintage appearance deign style, long time use and decorate lavatory, lead-free and anti-rust,it is good for health and durability

【special items】: The bathtub faucet set can be clawfoot tub mount, need to buy another converter part (3-3/8 inch adjustable swing arms eccentric screw)