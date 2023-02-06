Top 10 Best tub and shower faucet set with valve Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated tub and shower faucet set with valve in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: ESNBIA Shower Tub Kit, Tub and Shower Faucet Set（Valve Included) with 35-Mode 2 in 1 Handheld and Rain Shower Head System, Single-Handle Tub and Shower Trim Kit, Matte Black
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
- MORE WATER PRESSURE, LESS CLEANING - Revolutionary AquaCare hand shower features advanced 8-setting 5-zone Powerhead with Self-clean Anti-clog Nozzles that prevent accumulation of grime inside. So while other showerheads clog and loose water pressure over time, AquaCare nozzles remain clean and clog-free for years of flawless performance. Designed in USA by top American shower experts. Patent pending.
- PURE-CLEAN PROTECTION - Studies show that ordinary shower heads are often infested with grime that rapidly grows overnight, then gets flashed out in your face with the morning shower. That's why keeping your showerhead clean is essential for good shower hygiene. AquaCare nozzles are made with special revolutionary material that works 24/7 on molecular level to protect from degradation. This protection is 100% safe and effective for the life of the product and can never wear off
- BUILT-IN 2-MODE TUB & TILE POWER WASH - Tired of that disgusting soap scum and dried hair left behind after each shower? Now you can clean it all in seconds from up to 6 feet away, without setting a foot in your shower. Simply flip the AquaCare handle and turn it into a High-pressure Power Wash! Use Wide Fan to quickly rinse off large areas, or switch to Point Jet and instantly blast away the stubborn grime!
- IDEAL PET SHOWER - AquaCare was designed to be relentless on the toughest grime, yet gentle on your pet. Simply set your faucet to the best water pressure for your dog's fur length and density, then use our unique Dual-width Fan Spray to thoroughly rinse out shampoo in seconds. It provides the perfect flow pattern for a fast and effortless pet shower, regardless of their size and breed.
- PREMIUM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE - Enjoy added mobility and reach with Extra-long 72-inch Heavy-duty Stainless Steel Hose, Angle-adjustable Overhead Bracket, and an additional Low-reach Wall Bracket that mounts instantly and securely on any surface with power adhesive back. Ideal for Child Care, Senior Care, Pet Care, Bathing and Cleaning applications, AquaCare is your TOTAL SHOWER CARE system that creates a better shower hygiene and cleaner shower environment for your entire family.
- Safe Water Matters: GAC (Granular Activated Carbon) filtration greatly reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine, and sediment.; Large Capacity Filtration: Large capacity in line water filter lasts an average of 3 months.Fit Type: Universal Fit
- Multiple Uses: Can be attached to any standard gardening or water hose to provide healthier drinking water and cleaner water overall. Great for RVs, boats, campers, pets, gardening, and much more
- 20-Micron Sediment Filter: Removes particles greater than 20 microns; Protects Against Bacteria: Premium KDF provides protection against bacteria growth while filter is stored or not in use
- Includes: Flexible hose protector to reduce strain on connections while minimizing kinking
- Compliant with all Federal and State Level Lead-Free Laws: CSA lead-free content certified to NSF/ANSI 372
- MULTIPLE SIZE – With this set of 9 straws you will get a straw with a diameter of 6 mm, 9 mm and 12 mm, and nylon bristle length of 8 inches, 10 inches and 12 inches. Great for clean your straws on Tumbler, Sippy Cup, Baby Bottles, Tervis, CamelBak, Hydroflasks, Yeti, Starbucks Cup and others.
- EASY TO USE – Simply insert it into the pipe, rotate it, remove and wash it. With the long, soft but durable bristles, it can be used to clean each size of pipe you have and does not scratch the inside of straws. Moreover, it doesn’t leave a lot of fuzz behind in the pipe like Chenille pipe cleaners do which you need to take the trouble to get rid of it.
- DURABILITY & MULTIFUNCTIONAL – Use our durable straw brush that is very flexible but will not break easily which is much stronger than some inferior and fragile straw brushes. Meanwhile, this brush also can be used to clean Pipe, Narrow Tube, Hookah, Coffee Pot, Sink Drain, Hummingbird Feeder, Weed Smoking Bong and other hard to access corners.
- HOW IT’S MADE – These straw cleaning brushes are made of food grade stainless steel, while bringing you durability and versatility. The bristles are made of nylon which is both resistant, and easy to clean. Get around any surface or maneuver any depth.
- DISHWASHER SAFE – These pipe cleaners are easy to clean after use since they can easily throw it in the top rack of the dishwasher, and this won't affect the brushes' effectiveness and functionality.
- Bottomless Bath is a must have bath essential for your tub to enjoy a better bath experience. A few extra inches of water makes all the difference! Treat yourself to a luxury spa like bath with this overflow drain cover.
- Bath accessories for the tub women love! Stop listening to water trickle down the drain and sink into bubbles, salts, magnesium flakes, and scented soaps in peace. The Bottomless Bath prevents water from entering the perimeter of the overflow drain, so you can soak in peace.
- Designed with power grip, reliable suction cups that create an ultra-tight seal. Our proven high-quality material and design creates a powerful long-last seal. When you're filling the tub, simply run warm water over the suction cups and press each suction cup firmly against the tub.
- Perfect Fit for Most Drains: Measuring 4-inch inner diameter and 2 in. deep, the Bottomless Bath fits commonly found bathtub overflow drains, like toggle/trip lever, flat, or snap drain types.
- This bathroom overflow tub drain cover makes the perfect Birthday and Christmas gifts for a mom who has everything! The Bottomless Bath is also backed by the SlipX Solutions Peace of Mind Promise. Simply reach out to our friendly Customer Care Team via Amazon with any questions or concerns after using it.
- Sleek Design---Tulip kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh, easy to match most sink.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect---3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE),stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy to Install---Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.
- Easy to Operate---Single handle control water temperature and flow volume easily,high arc 360 degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use.
- Easy to Maintenance---Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
Our Best Choice: ESNBIA Shower Tub Kit, Tub and Shower Faucet Set（Valve Included) with 35-Mode 2 in 1 Handheld and Rain Shower Head System, Single-Handle Tub and Shower Trim Kit, Matte Black
Product Description
PRESSURE BALANCE SHOWER VALVE（CUPC CERTIFICATION AND CA CEC LIST）
Pressure-balanced valves can prevent scalding injuries, provide protection for the shower.in particular to the elderly and children.
CUPC-certified mixing valve cartridges make the shower more secure.
Our pressure blance valve have adjustable hot and cold water flow rate settings, you can adjust the water pressure according to your needs, when you need to replace the valve cartridge, you only need to close this setting. Replace without having to turn off the main switch.
SINGLE-HANDLE DESIGN
Single handle design, easy to control water temperature and flow. Simple operation. Friendly for everyone.
POWERFUL RAIN SHOWER HEAD
Features 5 settings that deliver a great performance.Switching between spray settings is incredibly simple, you can transition between power massage，light mist，power rain+mist，power rain，power rain and power massage.
POWERFUL HANDHELD SHOWER HEAD
Features 5 settings that deliver a great performance.Switching between spray settings is incredibly simple, you can transition between power massage，light mist，power rain+mist，power rain，power rain and power massage.
5.9-INCH TUB SPOUT WITH DIVERTER
The tub spout Made from high quality metal, the diverter makes switching between shower head and tub spout more convenient.High flow rate make you can quickly make water full your bathtub.
59-INCH STAINLESS SHOWER HOSE
Made of stainless, ensuring quality and longevity.Multi-layer matte black build to resist daily corrosion, scatches and tarnishing.
6-INCH BRASS SHOWER ARM
Made of premium brass, sturdy for long-lasting quality use.Matte Black finished, beautiful and resistant to corrosion.
HOW TO INSTALLTION THE TUB SPOUT (IMPORTANT)
Please install a 1/2NPT diameter water pipe（no thread）, Wrap Teflon tape on the water pipe (to prevent leakage), insert the water pipe into the connection port of the tub , and then fix the tub spout with a hexagon key.
Recommended length of water pipe out of the tile 2-3/4” Minimum to 4-1/4” Maximun.
NOTICE:the wrong size of the water pipe will not be able to complete the installation.
35-Mode Multi Shower: You can use two Showers Heads separately，or use Fixed Mount Showerhead and Handheld Shower with Hose both together for a choice of 35 full and combined water flow patterns! Patented 3-way Water Diverter,can easily switch between top spray and hand shower.Adjustable shower seat provides you with a suitable shower angle, everything is very user-friendly.
CUPC CERTIFITATION PRESSURE BALANCE VALVE : Pressure balance valve cartridge, brass valve body, the flow of cold and hot water can be adjusted through the settings on the left and right sides. Designed for use with standard 1/2″ U.S. plumbing connections. Products are in compliance with the following standard(s): ASME A112.18.1-2018/CSA B125.1-18
HIGH FLOW RATE TUB SPOUT: 5.9 inch tub spout length,unrestricted flow rate fills tubs quickly.
ANTI-CORROSION–Matte Black finished tub shower, this can resist daily scratches, corrosion and tarnishing in humid shower room.The elegant, one-piece curved handles and sleek spout of complements any décor
TUB SHOWER PACKAGE INCLUDE: shower valve with valve trim, handheld&rain shower head, 6″ shower arm, 59-inch shower hose, shower holder,5.9” tub spout with diverter. IMPORTANT WARNING: This kit does not apply to the valve of other brands.It is not suitable for only replacing the surface decoration.