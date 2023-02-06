Top 10 Best tub and shower faucet set with valve Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

PRESSURE BALANCE SHOWER VALVE（CUPC CERTIFICATION AND CA CEC LIST）



Pressure-balanced valves can prevent scalding injuries, provide protection for the shower.in particular to the elderly and children.

CUPC-certified mixing valve cartridges make the shower more secure.

Our pressure blance valve have adjustable hot and cold water flow rate settings, you can adjust the water pressure according to your needs, when you need to replace the valve cartridge, you only need to close this setting. Replace without having to turn off the main switch.

SINGLE-HANDLE DESIGN

Single handle design, easy to control water temperature and flow. Simple operation. Friendly for everyone.

POWERFUL RAIN SHOWER HEAD

Features 5 settings that deliver a great performance.Switching between spray settings is incredibly simple, you can transition between power massage，light mist，power rain+mist，power rain，power rain and power massage.

POWERFUL HANDHELD SHOWER HEAD

Features 5 settings that deliver a great performance.Switching between spray settings is incredibly simple, you can transition between power massage，light mist，power rain+mist，power rain，power rain and power massage.

5.9-INCH TUB SPOUT WITH DIVERTER

The tub spout Made from high quality metal, the diverter makes switching between shower head and tub spout more convenient.High flow rate make you can quickly make water full your bathtub.

59-INCH STAINLESS SHOWER HOSE

Made of stainless, ensuring quality and longevity.Multi-layer matte black build to resist daily corrosion, scatches and tarnishing.

6-INCH BRASS SHOWER ARM

Made of premium brass, sturdy for long-lasting quality use.Matte Black finished, beautiful and resistant to corrosion.

HOW TO INSTALLTION THE TUB SPOUT (IMPORTANT)



Please install a 1/2NPT diameter water pipe（no thread）, Wrap Teflon tape on the water pipe (to prevent leakage), insert the water pipe into the connection port of the tub , and then fix the tub spout with a hexagon key.

Recommended length of water pipe out of the tile 2-3/4” Minimum to 4-1/4” Maximun.

NOTICE:the wrong size of the water pipe will not be able to complete the installation.

35-Mode Multi Shower: You can use two Showers Heads separately，or use Fixed Mount Showerhead and Handheld Shower with Hose both together for a choice of 35 full and combined water flow patterns! Patented 3-way Water Diverter,can easily switch between top spray and hand shower.Adjustable shower seat provides you with a suitable shower angle, everything is very user-friendly.

CUPC CERTIFITATION PRESSURE BALANCE VALVE : Pressure balance valve cartridge, brass valve body, the flow of cold and hot water can be adjusted through the settings on the left and right sides. Designed for use with standard 1/2″ U.S. plumbing connections. Products are in compliance with the following standard(s): ASME A112.18.1-2018/CSA B125.1-18

HIGH FLOW RATE TUB SPOUT: 5.9 inch tub spout length,unrestricted flow rate fills tubs quickly.

ANTI-CORROSION–Matte Black finished tub shower, this can resist daily scratches, corrosion and tarnishing in humid shower room.The elegant, one-piece curved handles and sleek spout of complements any décor

TUB SHOWER PACKAGE INCLUDE: shower valve with valve trim, handheld&rain shower head, 6″ shower arm, 59-inch shower hose, shower holder,5.9” tub spout with diverter. IMPORTANT WARNING: This kit does not apply to the valve of other brands.It is not suitable for only replacing the surface decoration.