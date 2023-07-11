Top 10 Best tub and shower faucet set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

SINGLE-HANDLE TUB SHOWER FAUCET SET



The ESNBIA bathtub faucet kit adopts multi-layer matte black surface treatment technology, which is suitable for any style of bathroom. The all-copper mixing valve body and the cartridge mixing valve spool provide safety protection for your shower.

Our tub faucets have passed Cupc certification and are of reliable quality. Even in low water pressure area, the powerful shower head can provide you with strong water pressure. Large flow of water can quickly fill the bathtub.Single handle makes operation more convenient.American standard npt1/2 thread, easy to install.The nozzle of therain shower head is easy to clean.

MORE ABOUT OUR SHOWER FAUCET

Free replacement parts in 5 years

Excellent matte black finished

Powerful water pressure

US Npt 1/2 thread

Valve included

Compliant with US cUPC

PRESSURE BALANCE SHOWER VALVE



Pressure-balanced valves can prevent scalding injuries, provide protection for the shower.in particular to the elderly and children.

CUPC-certified mixing valve cartridges make the shower more secure.

Our pressure blance valve have adjustable hot and cold water flow rate settings, you can adjust the water pressure according to your needs, when you need to replace the valve cartridge, you only need to close this setting. Replace without having to turn off the main switch.

SINGLE-HANDLE DESIGN

Single handle design, easy to control water temperature and flow. Simple operation. Friendly for everyone.

5.3-INCH TUB SPOUT WITH DIVERTER

The tub spout Made from high quality metal, the diverter makes switching between shower head and tub spout more convenient.High flow rate make you can quickly make water full your bathtub.

6-INCH STAINLESS SHOWER ARM

Made of premium stainless steel, sturdy for long-lasting quality use.matte black finish, beautiful and resistant to corrosion.

HOW TO INSTALLTION THE TUB SPOUT (IMPORTANT)



Please install a 1/2NPT diameter water pipe（no thread）, Wrap Teflon tape on the water pipe (to prevent leakage), insert the water pipe into the connection port of the tub , and then fix the tub spout with a hexagon key.

Recommended length of water pipe out of the tile 2-3/4” Minimum to 4-1/4” Maximun.

NOTICE:the wrong size of the water pipe will not be able to complete the installation.

IMPORTANT WARNING: This kit does not apply to the valve of other brands.It is not suitable for only replacing the surface decoration.6-INCH HIGH PRESSURE RAIN SHOWER HEAD : Enjoy a waterfall like shower experience, with modern excellence in performance.offer consistent powerful shower even under low water pressure, that this will bring you an high water pressure

CUPC CERTIFITATION PRESSURE BALANCE VALVE : Pressure balance valve cartridge, brass valve body, the flow of cold and hot water can be adjusted through the settings on the left and right sides. Designed for use with standard 1/2″ U.S. plumbing connections. CUPC certification Products are in compliance with the following standard(s): ASME A112.18.1-2018/CSA B125.1-18

HIGH FLOW RATE TUB SPOUT: 5.3″ tub spout length,unrestricted flow rate fills tubs quickly

ANTI-CORROSION–Multi-layer Matte Black finished, this can resist daily scratches, corrosion and tarnishing in humid shower room.The elegant, one-piece curved handles and sleek spout of complements any décor

TUB AND SHOWER PACKAGE INCLUDE: shower valve with valve trim, 6 inch rain shower head, 6″ shower arm and tub spout with diverter.